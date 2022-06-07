U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,096.50
    -24.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,740.00
    -172.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,505.50
    -99.50 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.40
    -11.30 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.32
    +0.82 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.50
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.01
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0683
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    +0.0810 (+2.74%)
     

  • Vix

    25.07
    +0.28 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2508
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6420
    +0.7410 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,849.79
    -750.96 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    644.22
    -33.34 (-4.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,032.35
    +116.46 (+0.42%)
     

Online Language Learning Market Records 18.77% CAGR | English Language Segment Holds Highest Revenue in 2021 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·15 min read

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online language learning market potential growth is anticipated to value at USD 29.96 billion, as per the latest market analysis report recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report also predicts the market to record an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 18.77% from 2021 to 2026.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Language Learning Market by Product, Language, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Language Learning Market by Product, Language, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market analysts at Technavio have identified the cost benefits and flexibility of online language learning as some of the crucial factors influencing the online language learning market positively during the forecast period. In addition, the emergence of artificial learning in language learning is anticipated to emerge as a market trend driving the market positively. However, the threat from open sources or MOOCs will emerge as a key challenge likely to hinder the market growth in the long run.

Learn more about the other factors impacting the market as you Read our Sample Report Copy

Online Language Learning Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.77%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 29.96 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

17.67

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, UK, and Spain

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Babbel GmbH, Benesse Holdings Inc., Busuu Ltd., Cengage Learning Inc., Duolingo Inc., Educational Testing Service, EF Education First Ltd., Enux Education Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., inlingua International Ltd., IXL Learning Inc., Linguarama International Ltd., Linguatronics LC, McGraw Hill Education Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Sanako Oy, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Voxy Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Online Language Learning Market: Product Landscape

  • Courses: The courses segment held the largest online language learning market share in 2021. The segment will continue to generate the highest revenue throughout the projected period owing to the rapid growth of self-paced e-learning in the education market. Furthermore, vendors in the market are innovating with their courses such that they are compatible with smart gadgets, in turn, boosting the segment's growth.

  • Solutions

  • Apps

Online Language Learning Market: Geography Landscape

  • APAC: 45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for online language learning in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing enrollment of Asian students into foreign universities in North America and Europe and the emergence of Asia as the global hub for manufacturing and services will facilitate the online language learning market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

  • Europe

  • North America

  • South America

  • MEA

Download Segment-based Insights in our report sample to know about the market share contribution of each segment

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2026

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Online Language Learning Market: Vendor Landscape

The online language learning market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Companies Covered:

  • Babbel GmbH

  • Benesse Holdings Inc.

  • Busuu Ltd.

  • Cengage Learning Inc.

  • Duolingo Inc.

  • Educational Testing Service

  • EF Education First Ltd.

  • Enux Education Ltd.

  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

  • inlingua International Ltd.

  • IXL Learning Inc.

  • Linguarama International Ltd.

  • Linguatronics LC

  • McGraw Hill Education Inc.

  • New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

  • Oxford University Press

  • Pearson Plc

  • Sanako Oy

  • Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

  • Voxy Inc.

Get report sample for product offerings and strategic highlights from each contributing vendors

Related Reports:

Digital English Language Learning Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online Language Learning Market in US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Language

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Language

  • 5.3 English - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Mandarin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Spanish - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Language

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Apps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Cengage Learning Inc.

  • 11.4 Duolingo Inc.

  • 11.5 EF Education First Ltd.

  • 11.6 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

  • 11.7 IXL Learning Inc.

  • 11.8 McGraw Hill Education Inc.

  • 11.9 New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

  • 11.10 Pearson Plc

  • 11.11 Sanako Oy

  • 11.12 Voxy Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-language-learning-market-records-18-77-cagr--english-language-segment-holds-highest-revenue-in-2021--17-000-technavio-reports-301561019.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Fifth-generation cattle rancher aims to build biggest U.S. beef plant

    A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack of competition in the meat sector, though it would not be up and running until at least 2026. The project is spearheaded by Kingsbury and Associates and Sirius Realty, both run by Megan Kingsbury of a South Dakota ranching family.

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • Oil: Tapping strategic petroleum reserves an ‘absolute sign of desperation,’ analyst says

    Stephen Schork, principal at the Schork Group, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest in gas prices and oil markets and recent comments by Secretary Buttigieg about tapping strategic petroleum reserves to address the problem.

  • What's the Dave & Buster's PLAY as Earnings Approach?

    Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. is scheduled to report their latest quarterly figures on Tuesday before the market opens. In full disclosure I visited the Dave & Buster's near Times Square in New York City and my wife and I had a good time many years ago. Prices recently rebounded to the underside of the 200-day moving average line but are well below the declining 50-day moving average line.

  • How Rockefeller's Standard Oil Trust became Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, and Marathon

    Over a century ago, the trustbusters had their sights on Big Oil.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus rest

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Canada’s Oil Prices Trail Futures as Refining Costs Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian heavy crude prices have collapsed relative to futures prices because of high refining costs rather than the pipeline bottle necks that have plagued the industry in the past, according to a Toronto-based analyst. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Pull Back After a Gap Higher

    Crude oil markets initially gapped higher to kick off the trading week but turned around to fill that gap rather quickly.

  • Why Diamondback Energy Stock Surged 20% in May

    Several catalysts fueled that rise, including higher oil prices, earnings, an acquisition, and an analyst upgrade. Crude oil prices continued their ascent in May. West Texas Intermediate crude, the primary U.S. benchmark, rose by 9.5% during the month to finish at $114.67 per barrel. Higher oil prices are proving to be a boon for Diamondback Energy.

  • Will Gas Costs Be Affect by Saudi Arabia Increase in Oil Prices?

    Saudi Arabia, the world's leading oil exporter and second largest producer, has raised its official selling price (OSP) for July-shipping Arab Light crude to its largest market in Asia by $2.10 a...

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – New Highs Ahead

    The bullish trend in natural gas markets stays strong.

  • Russia’s Crude Oil Revenues Take a Hit Even as Exports Swell

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is earning less from its oil exports, even as seaborne crude shipments surge to a six-week high. That’s because of the big discounts that Moscow is having to offer Asian buyers to snap up barrels shunned by Europe, which translate into a drop in export duties.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Infl

  • Process Enhancements to NioCorp's Critical Minerals Project Plans Point to Possible CAPEX and OPEX Reductions and Possible Lower Greenhouse Gas Emissions

    Metallurgical testing being conducted now by NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB; OTCQX: NIOBF) in Quebec, Canada, is intended to quantify the Company's ability to extract rare earth elements ("REEs") from Elk Creek ore. It is also aimed at testing a carbonation process that can be used to recycle key reagents used in the removal of calcium and magnesium carbonates from the Elk Creek ore ahead of operations that are expected to extract and recover niobium, scandium, t

  • Elon Musk Tries to Reassure About Tesla

    The CEO of the electric vehicle maker wants to appease worried markets after one of his worrying messages about Tesla.

  • Germany faces 5 billion euros a year hit from Russian gas sanctions -newspaper

    Russia's sanctions against Gazprom Germania and its subsidiaries could cost German taxpayers and gas users an extra 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) a year to pay for replacement gas, the Welt am Sonntag weekly reported, citing industry representatives. In May, Russia decided to stop supplying Gazprom Germania, which had been the German subsidiary of Gazprom, after Berlin put the company under trustee management due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The economy ministry estimates an extra 10 million cubic meters per day are required, said a ministry spokesperson, confirming a number cited by the newspaper.

  • Elon Musk Backpedals Tesla Workforce Slashing Comments

    Elon Musk seemed to try to assuage investors' anxiety over the weekend, following his leaked emails about slashing Tesla's workforce, which sent the stock nosediving on June 3, closing down 9.22%....

  • Analyst Report: American Electric Power Company, Inc.

    American Electric Power is one of the largest regulated utilities in the United States, providing electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to more than 5 million retail customers in 11 states. About 43% of AEP's of capacity is coal, with the remainder from a mix of natural gas (27%), renewable energy and hydro (19%), nuclear (7%), and demand response (4%). Vertically integrated utilities, transmission and distribution, and generation and marketing support earnings.