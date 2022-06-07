Online Language Learning Market Records 18.77% CAGR | English Language Segment Holds Highest Revenue in 2021 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online language learning market potential growth is anticipated to value at USD 29.96 billion, as per the latest market analysis report recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report also predicts the market to record an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 18.77% from 2021 to 2026.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Language Learning Market by Product, Language, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market analysts at Technavio have identified the cost benefits and flexibility of online language learning as some of the crucial factors influencing the online language learning market positively during the forecast period. In addition, the emergence of artificial learning in language learning is anticipated to emerge as a market trend driving the market positively. However, the threat from open sources or MOOCs will emerge as a key challenge likely to hinder the market growth in the long run.

Learn more about the other factors impacting the market as you Read our Sample Report Copy

Online Language Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.77% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 29.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.67 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Babbel GmbH, Benesse Holdings Inc., Busuu Ltd., Cengage Learning Inc., Duolingo Inc., Educational Testing Service, EF Education First Ltd., Enux Education Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., inlingua International Ltd., IXL Learning Inc., Linguarama International Ltd., Linguatronics LC, McGraw Hill Education Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Sanako Oy, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Voxy Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Online Language Learning Market: Product Landscape

Story continues

Courses: The courses segment held the largest online language learning market share in 2021. The segment will continue to generate the highest revenue throughout the projected period owing to the rapid growth of self-paced e-learning in the education market. Furthermore, vendors in the market are innovating with their courses such that they are compatible with smart gadgets, in turn, boosting the segment's growth.

Solutions

Apps

Online Language Learning Market: Geography Landscape

APAC: 45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for online language learning in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing enrollment of Asian students into foreign universities in North America and Europe and the emergence of Asia as the global hub for manufacturing and services will facilitate the online language learning market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Download Segment-based Insights in our report sample to know about the market share contribution of each segment

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2026

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Online Language Learning Market: Vendor Landscape

The online language learning market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Companies Covered:

Babbel GmbH

Benesse Holdings Inc.

Busuu Ltd.

Cengage Learning Inc.

Duolingo Inc.

Educational Testing Service

EF Education First Ltd.

Enux Education Ltd.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

inlingua International Ltd.

IXL Learning Inc.

Linguarama International Ltd.

Linguatronics LC

McGraw Hill Education Inc.

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

Oxford University Press

Pearson Plc

Sanako Oy

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Voxy Inc.

Get report sample for product offerings and strategic highlights from each contributing vendors

Related Reports:

Digital English Language Learning Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online Language Learning Market in US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Language

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Language

5.3 English - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Mandarin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Spanish - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Language

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Apps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Cengage Learning Inc.

11.4 Duolingo Inc.

11.5 EF Education First Ltd.

11.6 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

11.7 IXL Learning Inc.

11.8 McGraw Hill Education Inc.

11.9 New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

11.10 Pearson Plc

11.11 Sanako Oy

11.12 Voxy Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-language-learning-market-records-18-77-cagr--english-language-segment-holds-highest-revenue-in-2021--17-000-technavio-reports-301561019.html

SOURCE Technavio