Online Language Learning Market size to grow by USD 29.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the cost benefits and flexibility of online language learning - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online language learning market size is estimated to grow by USD 29.96 billion from 2021 to 2026 according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.77% during the forecast period. One of the prominent factors driving the global online language learning market growth is the cost benefits and flexibility of online language learning. This is because the costs associated with classroom space, equipment, and other physical amenities do not apply to online language learning programs. The necessary software and hardware to register and complete the course assignments are the minimum requirements for an online language learning program. Some of the benefits of online language learning include easy registration, flexible timings, customized learning materials, live chats, and forums, immediate feedback on quizzes and tests, and self-paced learning. Hence, the low cost of online language learning, coupled with its benefits, will serve as a key driver for the growth of the global online language learning market.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global online language learning market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online language learning market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the online language learning market during the forecast period. Market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising enrollment of Asian students in universities in North America and Europe as well as the emergence of Asia as the global hub for manufacturing and services will facilitate the growth of the online language learning market in APAC over the forecast period.

Online Language Learning Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (courses, solutions, and apps), language (English, Mandarin, Spanish, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by courses segment will be significant during the forecast period. Growth can be attributed to factors such as the rapid growth of self-paced e-learning in the education market. Vendors in the global online language learning market design courses compatible with any smart gadget. Hence, factors like the rapid growth of self-paced e-learning are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Online Language Learning Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in language learning is a key trend expected to impact the online language learning market positively during the forecast period.

The time taken to learn a language is subjective and depends on the learning abilities of an individual.

The adoption of AI in language learning is known to reduce the time taken in learning a language compared with traditional methods of language learning.

Hence, the nascent stage of advancement in the implementation of AI in language learning is expected to gain traction among users during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

A major challenge for the global online language learning market is the threat from open source.

MOOCs are also witnessing rapid adoption among users globally, and their growth has a negative impact on the global online language learning market.

Some of the prominent MOOC platforms, in terms of the number of registered users, are Coursera, edX, XuetangX, Udacity, and FutureLearn.

Open source online language learning course providers exploit the market opportunities by collaborating with educational institutions.

Collaborations between MOOC providers and educational institutions will hinder the growth of the global online language learning market.

What are the key data covered in this Online Language Learning Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information about factors that will drive the growth of the online language learning market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the online language learning market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online language learning market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the online language learning market vendors

Online Language Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.77% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 29.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 17.67 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Spain, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Babbel GmbH, Benesse Holdings Inc., Busuu Ltd., Cengage Learning Inc., Duolingo Inc., Educational Testing Service, EF Education First Ltd., Enux Education Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., inlingua International Ltd., IXL Learning Inc., Linguarama International Ltd., Linguatronics LC, McGraw Hill Education Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Sanako Oy, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Voxy Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Language

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Language

5.3 English - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Mandarin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Spanish - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Language

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Apps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Cengage Learning Inc.

11.4 Duolingo Inc.

11.5 EF Education First Ltd.

11.6 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

11.7 IXL Learning Inc.

11.8 McGraw Hill Education Inc.

11.9 New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

11.10 Pearson Plc

11.11 Sanako Oy

11.12 Voxy Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

