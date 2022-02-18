Online Language Subscription Courses Market - 44% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Individual Learners Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | 17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online language subscription courses market size is expected to increase by USD 3.14 billion from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 15.04%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for online language subscription courses in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Growing business relations between India and Hispanic countries in South and Central America will facilitate the online language subscription courses market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
For more insights on the market share of various regions -Request a Free Sample Report!
The online language subscription courses market covers the following areas:
Online language subscription courses market - Drivers & Challenges
The report on the online language subscription courses market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The market players also significantly leverage external market drivers such as growing preference for MALL to achieve growth opportunities. However, factors such as the popularity of MOOCs among corporates will challenge the growth of the market participants. The online language subscription courses market analysis report also provides detailed information on the upcoming trends that will influence market growth.
Online language subscription courses market - Segmentation Analysis & Revenue Generating Segment
The Online Language Subscription Courses Market is segmented by End-user (Individual learners and Institutional learners), Type (English, Mandarin, Spanish, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
The individual learner segment by end-users will be significant for revenue-generating. Several individual learners have a keen interest in learning foreign languages for better career growth. Individuals with multilingual skills can bridge the communication gap between two different cultures and are, hence, in high demand from corporate individuals. The rising demand for bilingual and multilingual, skilled personnel in companies that operate in several countries and the interest of millennials across the world to learn foreign languages to grow in their careers are expected to increase the number of individual enrollments in online language learning courses during the forecast period.
Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the online language subscription courses market size.
To get more information on the market contribution of various segments - Download a free sample now!
Companies Mentioned
The online language subscription courses market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing innovative online language courses by integrating advanced technologies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Cambium Intermediate Holdings LLC
Duolingo Inc.
Enux Education Ltd.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
italki HK Ltd.
Language Trainers Corp.
Pearson Plc
Rocket Languages Ltd.
Sanako Oy
The Linguist Institute Ltd.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.
Related Reports -
Online Education Market -The online education market share is expected to increase by USD 121.85 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 9.24%. Download a free sample now!
Personal Development Market -The personal development market share should rise by USD 557.89 million from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 7.75%. Download a free sample now!
Online Language Subscription Courses Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 3.14 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
13.45
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 44%
Key consumer countries
China, US, India, UK, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Cambium Intermediate Holdings LLC, Duolingo Inc., Enux Education Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., italki HK Ltd., Language Trainers Corp., Pearson Plc, Rocket Languages Ltd., Sanako Oy, and The Linguist Institute Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
English - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Mandarin - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Spanish - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Impact of COVID-19 on market and recovery from pandemic
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Cambium Intermediate Holdings LLC
Duolingo Inc.
Enux Education Ltd.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
italki HK Ltd.
Language Trainers Corp.
Pearson Plc
Rocket Languages Ltd.
Sanako Oy
The Linguist Institute Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-language-subscription-courses-market---44-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-individual-learners-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation--17000-technavio-reports-301482901.html
SOURCE Technavio