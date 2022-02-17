Online Language Training Market in APAC Recorded 21.43% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021| Evolving Opportunities with Berlitz Corp., Busuu Ltd. & Duolingo Inc. | 17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Online Language Training Market In APAC report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, drivers, challenges, trends, and market growth across various regions. The online language training market share growth in APAC by the course segment will be significant for revenue generation. The online language training market in APAC size is expected to increase by USD 13.37 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 22% as per the latest market report by Technavio.
Company Profiles
The online language training market in APAC is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Berlitz Corp., Busuu Ltd., Duolingo Inc., inlingua International Ltd., iTutorGroup, Lesson Nine GmbH, Memrise Ltd., Open Education Global Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy, etc. To make the most of the opportunities market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Few companies with key offerings
Berlitz Corp. - The company offers three different online options Private, Group, and On Demand for online language training.
Busuu Ltd. - The company offers various languages for online language training.
Duolingo Inc. - The company offers a language learning platform for online language training.
inlingua International Ltd. - The company offers high-quality language training Virtual Classroom for online language training.
iTutorGroup - The company offers personalized learning online platform for online language training.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as better employability and education prospects, gamification in language learning, and flexibility in language learning. However, the increased threat from open sources is hindering market growth. This online language training market analysis report of APAC also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the online language training market in APAC report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation Analysis
By Product, the market is classified into segments - Courses, support solutions, and apps.
By End-user, the market is classified into segments - Individual learners and institutional learners
By Language, the market is classified into segments - English, Chinese, German, and others
Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the online language training market size in APAC.
Online Language Training Market In APAC Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 22%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 13.37 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
21.43
Regional analysis
APAC
Regional analysis
China, India, and the Rest of APAC
Performing market contribution
China at 42%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Berlitz Corp., Busuu Ltd., Duolingo Inc., inlingua International Ltd., iTutorGroup, Lesson Nine GmbH, Memrise Ltd., Open Education Global Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Support solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Apps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Language
Market segments
Comparison by Language
English - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Chinese - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
German - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Language
Customer landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Berlitz Corp.
Busuu Ltd.
Duolingo Inc.
inlingua International Ltd.
iTutorGroup
Lesson Nine GmbH
Memrise Ltd.
Open Education Global Inc.
Rosetta Stone Ltd.
Sanako Oy
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
