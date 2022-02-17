Online Language Training Market in APAC Recorded 21.43% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021| Evolving Opportunities with Berlitz Corp., Busuu Ltd. & Duolingo Inc. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Online Language Training Market In APAC report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, drivers, challenges, trends, and market growth across various regions. The online language training market share growth in APAC by the course segment will be significant for revenue generation. The online language training market in APAC size is expected to increase by USD 13.37 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 22% as per the latest market report by Technavio.

Latest market research report titled Online Language Training Market in APAC by Product, End-user, and Language - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

For more insights on the online language training market in APAC - Download a free sample now!

Company Profiles

The online language training market in APAC is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Berlitz Corp., Busuu Ltd., Duolingo Inc., inlingua International Ltd., iTutorGroup, Lesson Nine GmbH, Memrise Ltd., Open Education Global Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy, etc. To make the most of the opportunities market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Few companies with key offerings

Berlitz Corp. - The company offers three different online options Private, Group, and On Demand for online language training.

Busuu Ltd. - The company offers various languages for online language training.

Duolingo Inc. - The company offers a language learning platform for online language training.

inlingua International Ltd. - The company offers high-quality language training Virtual Classroom for online language training.

iTutorGroup - The company offers personalized learning online platform for online language training.

To uncover the offerings of all major companies - Download a free sample now!

Story continues

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as better employability and education prospects, gamification in language learning, and flexibility in language learning. However, the increased threat from open sources is hindering market growth. This online language training market analysis report of APAC also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the online language training market in APAC report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product, the market is classified into segments - Courses, support solutions, and apps.

By End-user, the market is classified into segments - Individual learners and institutional learners

By Language, the market is classified into segments - English, Chinese, German, and others

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the online language training market size in APAC.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a free sample now!

Related Reports

Digital English Language Learning Market -The digital English language learning market share is expected to increase by USD 12.38 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.53%. Download a free sample now!

Online Language Learning Market -The online language learning market share is expected to increase by USD 21.57 billion from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 20%. Download a free sample now!

Online Language Training Market In APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.43 Regional analysis APAC Regional analysis China, India, and the Rest of APAC Performing market contribution China at 42% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Berlitz Corp., Busuu Ltd., Duolingo Inc., inlingua International Ltd., iTutorGroup, Lesson Nine GmbH, Memrise Ltd., Open Education Global Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Support solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Apps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Language

Market segments

Comparison by Language

English - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Chinese - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

German - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Language

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Berlitz Corp.

Busuu Ltd.

Duolingo Inc.

inlingua International Ltd.

iTutorGroup

Lesson Nine GmbH

Memrise Ltd.

Open Education Global Inc.

Rosetta Stone Ltd.

Sanako Oy

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-language-training-market-in-apac-recorded-21-43-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021-evolving-opportunities-with-berlitz-corp-busuu-ltd--duolingo-inc--17000-technavio-reports-301483769.html

SOURCE Technavio