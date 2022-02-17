U.S. markets closed

Online Language Training Market in APAC Recorded 21.43% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021| Evolving Opportunities with Berlitz Corp., Busuu Ltd. & Duolingo Inc. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Online Language Training Market In APAC report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, drivers, challenges, trends, and market growth across various regions. The online language training market share growth in APAC by the course segment will be significant for revenue generation. The online language training market in APAC size is expected to increase by USD 13.37 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 22% as per the latest market report by Technavio.

Latest market research report titled Online Language Training Market in APAC by Product, End-user, and Language - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
For more insights on the online language training market in APAC - Download a free sample now!

Company Profiles

The online language training market in APAC is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Berlitz Corp., Busuu Ltd., Duolingo Inc., inlingua International Ltd., iTutorGroup, Lesson Nine GmbH, Memrise Ltd., Open Education Global Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy, etc. To make the most of the opportunities market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Few companies with key offerings

  • Berlitz Corp. - The company offers three different online options Private, Group, and On Demand for online language training.

  • Busuu Ltd. - The company offers various languages for online language training.

  • Duolingo Inc. - The company offers a language learning platform for online language training.

  • inlingua International Ltd. - The company offers high-quality language training Virtual Classroom for online language training.

  • iTutorGroup - The company offers personalized learning online platform for online language training.

  • To uncover the offerings of all major companies -Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as better employability and education prospects, gamification in language learning, and flexibility in language learning. However, the increased threat from open sources is hindering market growth. This online language training market analysis report of APAC also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the online language training market in APAC report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • By Product, the market is classified into segments - Courses, support solutions, and apps.

  • By End-user, the market is classified into segments - Individual learners and institutional learners

  • By Language, the market is classified into segments - English, Chinese, German, and others

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the online language training market size in APAC.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a free sample now!

Related Reports

Digital English Language Learning Market -The digital English language learning market share is expected to increase by USD 12.38 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.53%. Download a free sample now!

Online Language Learning Market -The online language learning market share is expected to increase by USD 21.57 billion from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 20%. Download a free sample now!

Online Language Training Market In APAC Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 22%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 13.37 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

21.43

Regional analysis

APAC

Regional analysis

China, India, and the Rest of APAC

Performing market contribution

China at 42%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Berlitz Corp., Busuu Ltd., Duolingo Inc., inlingua International Ltd., iTutorGroup, Lesson Nine GmbH, Memrise Ltd., Open Education Global Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content
Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Support solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Apps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Language

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Language

  • English - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Chinese - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • German - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Language

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Berlitz Corp.

  • Busuu Ltd.

  • Duolingo Inc.

  • inlingua International Ltd.

  • iTutorGroup

  • Lesson Nine GmbH

  • Memrise Ltd.

  • Open Education Global Inc.

  • Rosetta Stone Ltd.

  • Sanako Oy

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

