Online Lingerie Market in India to Grow at a CAGR of 18.07% by 2026 |Driven by the Increased Penetration of Organized Retail Driving Lingerie Demand | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Lingerie Market in India Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Lingerie Market in India by Product and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hunkemoller B.V., Jockey International Inc., Marks and Spencer Plc, Reliance Retail Ltd., Sockkobe Co. Ltd., Triumph International Pvt. Ltd., Victorias Secret Stores and Co., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: Product (bra, knickers and panties, and others) & Type (natural and synthetic)

Geographies: India

The Online Lingerie Market size in India is expected to increase by USD 859.41 million from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 18.07% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The online lingerie market share growth in India by the bra segment is significant for revenue generation. Bras are amongst the essential lingerie segments. It not only gives appropriate fitting to a dress but provides support and comfort and boosts the confidence of the woman wearing it. Scientific research proves push-up bras make women 75% more confident. Furthermore, rapid urbanization has created a segment pool of young customers that look forward to new bra products to match western fashion. These younger customers are aware and well-traveled, brand conscious, and stay connected with trends. They have higher spending power and are open to experimenting and exploring. Such factors will drive market growth during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The Online Lingerie Market in India is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. - The company is involved in offering a wide range of lingerie such as women's wireless bra active square neck, and women's wireless bra among others which have ventilation holes placed in areas prone to sweating and is useful for activities such as yoga and walking.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Online Lingerie Market in India Driver:

Online Lingerie Market in India Trend:

Online Lingerie Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.07% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 859.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.23 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hunkemoller B.V., Jockey International Inc., Marks and Spencer Plc, Reliance Retail Ltd., Sockkobe Co. Ltd., Triumph International Pvt. Ltd., Victorias Secret Stores and Co., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 06 Parent market

*Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

**2.2 Value Chain Analysis

*Exhibit 08: Value Chain Analysis: Apparel, accessories, and luxury goods

*2.2.1 Inputs

*2.2.2 Inbound logistics

*2.2.3 Operations

*2.2.4 Outbound logistics

*2.2.5 Marketing and sales

*2.2.6 Service

*2.2.7 Support activities

*2.2.8 Innovation

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 10: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5. Market Segmentation by Product

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 20: Product- Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Product

*Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product

**5.3 Bras - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 22: Bras - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 23: Bras - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Knickers and panties - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 24: Knickers and panties - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 25: Knickers and panties - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 26: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 27: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Market opportunity by Product

*Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Product

***6 Market Segmentation by Type

**6.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 29: Type- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**6.2 Comparison by Type

*Exhibit 30: Comparison by Type

**6.3 Natural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 31: Natural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 32: Natural - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.4 Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 33: Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 34: Synthetic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.5 Market opportunity by Type

*Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Type

***7. Customer landscape

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

**7.1 Overview

*Exhibit 36: Customer landscape

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Increased penetration of organized retail driving lingerie demand

*8.1.2 Growing consumer awareness regarding online lingerie shopping

*8.1.3 Demand from smaller cities pushes lingerie sales

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Direct customer selling approach

*8.2.2 Shifting trends in lingerie industry

*8.2.3 Prevalence of the unorganized sector

*Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Influx of luxury brands

*8.3.2 Men emerging as significant online buyers

*8.3.3 Omnichannel strategy by brands

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

**9.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 40: Industry Risk

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 42: ?Market positioning of vendors?

**10.3 Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.

*Exhibit 43: Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 44: Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 45: Fast Retailing Co.Ltd. - Key news

*Exhibit 46: Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 47: Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.4 Hennes and Mauritz AB

*Exhibit 48: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Overview

*Exhibit 49: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Business segments

*Exhibit 50: Hennes and Mauritz AB -Key news

*Exhibit 51: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Key offerings

*Exhibit 52: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Segment focus

**10.5 Hunkemoller B.V.

*Exhibit 53: Hunkemoller B.V. - Overview

*Exhibit 54: Hunkemoller B.V. - Product and service

*Exhibit 55: Hunkemoller B.V. - Key offerings

**10.6 Jockey International Inc.

*Exhibit 56: Jockey International Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 57: Jockey International Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 58: Jockey International Inc. - Key offerings

**10.7 Marks and Spencer Plc

*Exhibit 59: Marks and Spencer Plc - Overview

*Exhibit 60: Marks and Spencer Plc - Business segments

*Exhibit 61: Marks and Spencer Plc - Key offerings

*Exhibit 62: Marks and Spencer Plc - Segment focus

**10.8 Reliance Retail Ltd.

*Exhibit 63: Reliance Retail Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 64: Reliance Retail Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 65: Reliance Retail Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.9 Sockkobe Co. Ltd.

*Exhibit 66: Sockkobe Co. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 67: Sockkobe Co. Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 68: Sockkobe Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.10 Triumph International Pvt. Ltd.

*Exhibit 69: Triumph International Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 70: Triumph International Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 71: Triumph International Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.11 Victorias Secret Stores and Co.

*Exhibit 72: Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 73: Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Business segments

*Exhibit 74: Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 75: Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Segment focus

**10.12 Wacoal Holdings Corp.

*Exhibit 76: Wacoal Holdings Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 77: Wacoal Holdings Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 78: Wacoal Holdings Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 79: Wacoal Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$?

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 81: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

*Exhibit 83: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

