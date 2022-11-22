Online Lingerie Market In India to grow by USD 859.41 Million by USD 2026, Market Segmentation by Product and Type - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the online lingerie market in India, operating under the consumer discretionary market. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 859.41 million, at a CAGR of 18.07% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest sample report.
Online Lingerie Market in India 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the online lingerie market in India as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the online lingerie market in India during the forecast period.
Online Lingerie Market in India 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The online lingerie market in India report covers the following areas:
One of the main factors fueling the growth of the Indian online lingerie industry is the rising penetration of organized retail pushing lingerie demand. There is an endless selection of bras, underwear, nightwear, and casual clothing available online. The newest and best lingerie collection has ever been offered at reasonable rates, and it is highly equipped with amazing fashion designers from runway trends. The significance of organized shops providing branded intimate apparel has greatly expanded along with the rise in consumer preference for branded goods.
Online Lingerie Market in India Value Chain Analysis
The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of apparel, accessories and luxury goods includes the following core components:
Inputs
Inbound logistics
Operations
Outbound logistics
Marketing and sales
Service
Support activities
Innovation
Online Lingerie Market in India 2022-2026: Segmentation
By Product
By Type
Online Lingerie Market in India 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist the online lingerie market in India growth during the next five years
Estimation of the online lingerie market in India size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the online lingerie market in India
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the online lingerie market in India, vendors
Online Lingerie Market Scope in India
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.07%
Market growth 2022-2026
$859.41 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
15.23
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hunkemoller B.V., Jockey International Inc., Marks and Spencer Plc, Reliance Retail Ltd., Sockkobe Co. Ltd., Triumph International Pvt. Ltd., Victorias Secret Stores and Co., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
Table of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
7. Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increased penetration of organized retail driving lingerie demand
8.1.2 Growing consumer awareness regarding online lingerie shopping
8.1.3 Demand from smaller cities pushes lingerie sales
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Direct customer selling approach
8.2.2 Shifting trends in lingerie industry
8.2.3 Prevalence of the unorganized sector
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Influx of luxury brands
8.3.2 Men emerging as significant online buyers
8.3.3 Omnichannel strategy by brands
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
