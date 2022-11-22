U.S. markets open in 7 hours 4 minutes

Online Lingerie Market In India to grow by USD 859.41 Million by USD 2026, Market Segmentation by Product and Type - Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the online lingerie market in India, operating under the consumer discretionary market. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 859.41 million, at a CAGR of 18.07% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Lingerie Market in India
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Lingerie Market in India

Online Lingerie Market in India 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the online lingerie market in India as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the online lingerie market in India during the forecast period.

Online Lingerie Market in India 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The online lingerie market in India report covers the following areas:

One of the main factors fueling the growth of the Indian online lingerie industry is the rising penetration of organized retail pushing lingerie demand. There is an endless selection of bras, underwear, nightwear, and casual clothing available online. The newest and best lingerie collection has ever been offered at reasonable rates, and it is highly equipped with amazing fashion designers from runway trends. The significance of organized shops providing branded intimate apparel has greatly expanded along with the rise in consumer preference for branded goods.

Online Lingerie Market in India Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of apparel, accessories and luxury goods  includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download a free sample report.

Online Lingerie Market in India 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • By Product

  • By Type

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Download a Free Sample Report.

Online Lingerie Market in India 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the online lingerie market in India growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the online lingerie market in India size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the online lingerie market in India

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the online lingerie market in India, vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports

Beach Umbrella Market by Distribution channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the beach umbrella market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Men's Coats, Jackets, and Suits Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the men's coats, jackets, and suits market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Online Lingerie Market Scope in India

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.07%

Market growth 2022-2026

$859.41 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.23

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hunkemoller B.V., Jockey International Inc., Marks and Spencer Plc, Reliance Retail Ltd., Sockkobe Co. Ltd., Triumph International Pvt. Ltd., Victorias Secret Stores and Co., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary                           

1.1     Market Overview

Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06  Parent market

Exhibit 07:  Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 08:  Value Chain Analysis: Apparel, accessories, and luxury goods

2.2.1    Inputs

2.2.2    Inbound logistics

2.2.3    Operations

2.2.4    Outbound logistics

2.2.5    Marketing and sales

2.2.6    Service

2.2.7   Support activities

2.2.8   Innovation

3. Market Sizing                       

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10:  Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 11:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13:  Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 20:  Product- Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 21:  Comparison by Product

5.3 Bras - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22:  Bras  - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23:  Bras  - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Knickers and panties - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24:  Knickers and panties - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25:  Knickers and panties - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26:  Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 28:  Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29:  Type- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 30:  Comparison by Type

6.3 Natural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31:  Natural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32:  Natural - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33:  Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34:  Synthetic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 35:  Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape                         

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 36:  Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1    Increased penetration of organized retail driving lingerie demand

8.1.2    Growing consumer awareness regarding online lingerie shopping

8.1.3    Demand from smaller cities pushes lingerie sales

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1    Direct customer selling approach

8.2.2    Shifting trends in lingerie industry

8.2.3    Prevalence of the unorganized sector

Exhibit 37:  Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1    Influx of luxury brands

8.3.2    Men emerging as significant online buyers

8.3.3    Omnichannel strategy by brands

9. Vendor Landscape                             

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38:  Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39:  Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis               

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: ?Market positioning of vendors?

10.3 Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 43:  Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 44:  Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 45:  Fast Retailing Co.Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 46:  Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 47:  Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Hennes and Mauritz AB

Exhibit 48:  Hennes and Mauritz AB - Overview

Exhibit 49:  Hennes and Mauritz AB - Business segments

Exhibit 50:  Hennes and Mauritz AB -Key news

Exhibit 51:  Hennes and Mauritz AB - Key offerings

Exhibit 52:  Hennes and Mauritz AB - Segment focus

10.5 Hunkemoller B.V.

Exhibit 53:  Hunkemoller B.V. - Overview

Exhibit 54:  Hunkemoller B.V. - Product and service

Exhibit 55:  Hunkemoller B.V. - Key offerings

10.6 Jockey International Inc.

Exhibit 56:  Jockey International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 57:  Jockey International Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 58:  Jockey International Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Marks and Spencer Plc

Exhibit 59:  Marks and Spencer Plc - Overview

Exhibit 60:  Marks and Spencer Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 61:  Marks and Spencer Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 62:  Marks and Spencer Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Reliance Retail Ltd.

Exhibit 63:  Reliance Retail Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 64:  Reliance Retail Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 65:  Reliance Retail Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Sockkobe Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 66:  Sockkobe Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 67:  Sockkobe Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 68:  Sockkobe Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Triumph International Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 69:  Triumph International Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 70:  Triumph International Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 71:  Triumph International Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Victorias Secret Stores and Co.

Exhibit 72:  Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 73:  Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 74:  Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 75:  Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Wacoal Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 76:  Wacoal Holdings Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 77:  Wacoal Holdings Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 78:  Wacoal Holdings Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 79:  Wacoal Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 81: Research Methodology

Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 83: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Online Lingerie Market in India
Online Lingerie Market in India
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-lingerie-market-in-india-to-grow-by-usd-859-41-million-by-usd-2026--market-segmentation-by-product-and-type---technavio-301683949.html

SOURCE Technavio

