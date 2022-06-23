Online Lingerie Market in India to Reach USD 859.41 Million by 2026 at 18.07% CAGR | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Lingerie Market In India by Product (Bra, Knickers and panties, and Others) and Type (Natural and Synthetic) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The online lingerie market share in India is expected to increase by USD 859.41 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.07%. Technavio categorizes the online lingerie market in India as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the online lingerie market in India during the forecast period.
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Online Lingerie Market In India report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the market's growth potential?
What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
The competitive scenario provided in the Online Lingerie Market In India report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Online Lingerie Market In India Forecast Report - Buy Now!
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenges
The increased penetration of organized retail driving lingerie demand and growing consumer awareness regarding online lingerie shopping are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the direct customer selling approach will challenge market growth.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges -Request a Sample Report right now!
Segmentation Analysis:
The online lingerie market in India report is segmented by Product (Bra, Knickers and panties, and Others) and Type (Natural and Synthetic).
Revenue Generating Segment: The online lingerie market share growth in India by the bra segment will be significant for revenue generation. Bras are amongst the essential lingerie segments. It not only gives appropriate fitting to a dress but provides support and comfort and boosts the confidence of the woman wearing it. Scientific research proves push-up bras make women 75% more confident.
Grab a sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments
Vendor Analysis
The online lingerie market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on capitalizing on market innovation to compete in the market.
The online lingerie market in India report also offers information on several market vendors, including Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Hennes, and Mauritz AB, Hunkemoller B.V., Jockey International Inc., Marks, and Spencer Plc, Reliance Retail Ltd., Sockkobe Co. Ltd., Triumph International Pvt. Ltd., Victorias Secret Stores and Co., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. among others.
Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. - The company is involved in offering a wide range of lingerie such as women's wireless bra active square neck, and women's wireless bra among others which have ventilation holes placed in areas prone to sweating and is useful for activities such as yoga and walking.
To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
The swimwear market share is estimated to reach a value of USD 6.63 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 6.43%.
The lingerie market share is expected to increase by USD 20.90 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.77%.
Online Lingerie Market In India Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.07%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 859.41 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
15.23
Performing market contribution
India at 100%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hunkemoller B.V., Jockey International Inc., Marks and Spencer Plc, Reliance Retail Ltd., Sockkobe Co. Ltd., Triumph International Pvt. Ltd., Victorias Secret Stores and Co., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 06 Parent market
Exhibit 07: Market characteristics
2.2 Value Chain Analysis
Exhibit 08: Value Chain Analysis: Apparel, accessories, and luxury goods
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Service
2.2.7 Support activities
2.2.8 Innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 10: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 20: Product- Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product
5.3 Bras - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 22: Bras - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 23: Bras - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Knickers and panties - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Knickers and panties - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Knickers and panties - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 29: Type- Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Type
Exhibit 30: Comparison by Type
6.3 Natural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: Natural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: Natural - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 33: Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: Synthetic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Type
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 36: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increased penetration of organized retail driving lingerie demand
8.1.2 Growing consumer awareness regarding online lingerie shopping
8.1.3 Demand from smaller cities pushes lingerie sales
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Direct customer selling approach
8.2.2 Shifting trends in lingerie industry
8.2.3 Prevalence of the unorganized sector
Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Influx of luxury brands
8.3.2 Men emerging as significant online buyers
8.3.3 Omnichannel strategy by brands
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 40: Industry Risk
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 42: ?Market positioning of vendors?
10.3 Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 43: Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 44: Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 45: Fast Retailing Co.Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 46: Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 47: Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
10.4 Hennes and Mauritz AB
Exhibit 48: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Overview
Exhibit 49: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Business segments
Exhibit 50: Hennes and Mauritz AB -Key news
Exhibit 51: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Key offerings
Exhibit 52: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Segment focus
10.5 Hunkemoller B.V.
Exhibit 53: Hunkemoller B.V. - Overview
Exhibit 54: Hunkemoller B.V. - Product and service
Exhibit 55: Hunkemoller B.V. - Key offerings
10.6 Jockey International Inc.
Exhibit 56: Jockey International Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 57: Jockey International Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 58: Jockey International Inc. - Key offerings
10.7 Marks and Spencer Plc
Exhibit 59: Marks and Spencer Plc - Overview
Exhibit 60: Marks and Spencer Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 61: Marks and Spencer Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 62: Marks and Spencer Plc - Segment focus
10.8 Reliance Retail Ltd.
Exhibit 63: Reliance Retail Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 64: Reliance Retail Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 65: Reliance Retail Ltd. - Key offerings
10.9 Sockkobe Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 66: Sockkobe Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 67: Sockkobe Co. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 68: Sockkobe Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.10 Triumph International Pvt. Ltd.
Exhibit 69: Triumph International Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 70: Triumph International Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 71: Triumph International Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.11 Victorias Secret Stores and Co.
Exhibit 72: Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Overview
Exhibit 73: Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 74: Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 75: Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Segment focus
10.12 Wacoal Holdings Corp.
Exhibit 76: Wacoal Holdings Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 77: Wacoal Holdings Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 78: Wacoal Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 79: Wacoal Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 80:Currency conversion rates for US$?
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 81: Research Methodology
Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?
Exhibit 83: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-lingerie-market-in-india-to-reach-usd-859-41-million-by-2026-at-18-07-cagr--technavio-301572234.html
SOURCE Technavio