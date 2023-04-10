Online lingerie market size to grow by USD 9,591.64 million between 2022 and 2027; APAC to account for 38% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online lingerie market size is estimated to grow by USD 9,591.64 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.17% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as high population, thriving retail industry, and increasing disposable incomes of consumers are driving the growth of the regional market. Other factors contributing to the growth of this market are the increasing working women population and the presence of many manufacturers in the region. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global Online Lingerie Market - Segmentation Assessment

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (bras, panties, and others), price range (economy and premium), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth in the bras segment will be significant during the forecast period. The high share of the segment is because of the higher price and replacement cycle of bras over other product types. The increasing demand for customizable bras and new product launches by vendors will further increase the growth of this segment.

Global Online Lingerie Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the attractive cost benefits offered by online retail stores. With the increasing number of online shoppers, many online lingerie stores are frequently offering discounts on a wide range of products. These online stores offer easy exchange or return policies, which increases convenience for customers. Online lingerie stores provide women access to essential personal care items, such as lingerie. Such factors are fueling the growth of the global online lingerie market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing popularity of subscription-based services is identified as the key trend in the market. The market has witnessed the emergence of pure-play online lingerie stores over the years. These players differ in terms of their offerings, customized products, and technologically advanced services. They offer subscription services that require customers to pay a fixed monthly fee, and the products are shipped with one to three pairs of lingerie a month. The subscription services by vendors specialize in plus sizes or sizes outside of standard sizing, thereby catering to the demands of all consumers. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The rapid increase in the growth of local vendors in the unorganized sector will challenge the growth of the market. Local and unorganized vendors are increasingly becoming popular through their competitive pricing strategies. This has hampered the revenue generation of major vendors in the market. In addition, the low entry barriers in the market have further increased the threat of new players. All these factors are challenging the growth of the online lingerie market.

What are the key data covered in this online lingerie market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online lingerie market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the online lingerie market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online lingerie market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online lingerie market vendors

The online lingerie market in India is expected to grow by USD 859.41 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.07%. The increased penetration of organized retail is notably driving the online lingerie market growth in India, although factors such as direct customer selling approach may impede the market growth.

The lingerie market size is expected to increase by USD 20.90 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.77%. The growing online sales of lingerie are notably driving the lingerie market growth, although factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

Online Lingerie Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.17% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,591.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.46 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Chantelle Group, Chantelle SA, Etam Developpement, H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International Inc., La Maison Lejaby SASU, Lise Charmel, Nike Inc., Noelle Wolf Ltd., Nubian Skin Ltd., PVH Corp., Stockmann Plc, Triumph Intertrade AG, Victorias Secret Stores and Co., Wacoal Holdings Corp., Wolf Lingerie SAS, and Reliance Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global online lingerie market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Price range Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Bras - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Panties - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Price Range

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Price Range

7.3 Economy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Premium - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Price Range

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 adidas AG

12.4 American Eagle Outfitters Inc

12.5 Chantelle Group

12.6 H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB

12.7 Hanesbrands Inc.

12.8 Jockey International Inc.

12.9 La Maison Lejaby SASU

12.10 Lise Charmel

12.11 Nike Inc.

12.12 Nubian Skin Ltd.

12.13 PVH Corp.

12.14 Reliance Industries Ltd.

12.15 Stockmann Plc

12.16 Victorias Secret Stores and Co.

12.17 Wolf Lingerie SAS

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

Global Online Lingerie Market 2023-2027

