Online Lottery Market in China to Record a CAGR of 5.13% by 2026 | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online lottery market in China is expected to grow by USD 3.67 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13%, according to Technavio. Technavio analyzes the market by product (Lotto, Sports, VLT, and Scratch card) and device (mobile and desktop).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Lottery Market in China by Product and Device - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The online lottery market in China covers the following areas:

Online Lottery Market In China Sizing
Online Lottery Market In China Forecast
Online Lottery Market In China Analysis

Drivers and Challenges

The increased reach of online lottery is supporting the online lottery market growth in China. Online lottery can be played through computer and mobile devices, with a high adoption among young people. In addition, mobile ads, being one of the strongest mediums of advertising, encourage people to try the games online. Moreover, the online sports lottery in China has been driving the market growth. For instance, Chinese lottery sales raised to USD 58.67 bn in 2021, up by 11.8% from 2020, when retail sales were suspended for a large part of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sports lottery made up the majority of the total, which was 22% more than that of 2020. Thus, the market will grow positively during the forecast period.

Online scams and negative impacts are challenging the online lottery market growth in China. Moreover, lottery can lead to addiction, loss of sleep, and depression due to high debt and bankruptcy. This can impact the social and economic environment of a country. Those who are addicted to lottery tend to spend well beyond their means. On average, gambling addicts have more than double the debt when compared to non-gambling households. Such effects can be seen across China. With the growing popularity of lotteries, the crime rate is also increasing as people addicted to lotteries try to find ways to finance their addiction but end up committing crimes or illegal activities such as passing counterfeit money, theft, and fraud. This, in turn, will restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Vendor Analysis

The online lottery market in China is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, variety, and innovation to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are mentioned below:

  • Baidu - The company offers lottery services where you can simply select six numbers from 1 to 49.

  • BIT Mining Ltd. - The company offers online sports lottery service in China.

  • China Sports Lottery Operation and Management Co. Ltd. - The company offers sport lottery service in China and offer four types of lottery.

  • Gaming China - The company offers national lottery made for Chinese players everywhere and it is available exclusively online.

  • QQLotto - The company offers digital animation 4D lottery games using the technologies of Digital Lottery Draw System.

Online Lottery Market in China Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.67 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

4.23

Regional analysis

China

Performing market contribution

China at 100%

Key consumer countries

China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Baidu, BIT Mining Ltd., China Sports Lottery Operation and Management Co. Ltd.,
Gaming China, QQLotto, SINA Corp., and Zhaoqing Chuangwei Development Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-
growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market
condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our
analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 06 Parent market

*Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

**2.2 Value Chain Analysis

*Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis : Casinos and Gaming

*2.2.1 Inputs

*2.2.2 Operations

*2.2.3 Services

*2.2.4 Marketing and sales

*2.2.5 Support activities

*2.2.6 Innovations

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 10: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5. Market Segmentation by Product

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 20: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Product

*Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product

**5.3 Lotto - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 22: Lotto - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 23: Lotto - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Sports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 24: Sports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 25: Sports - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 VLT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 26: VLT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 27: VLT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Scratch card - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 28: Scratch card - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 29: Scratch card - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.7 Market opportunity by Product

*Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Product

***6 Market Segmentation by Device

**6.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 31: Device - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**6.2 Comparison by Device

*Exhibit 32: Comparison by Device

**6.3 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 33: Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 34: Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.4 Desktop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 35: Desktop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 36: Desktop - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.5 Market opportunity by Device

*Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Device

***7. Customer landscape

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

**7.1 Overview

*Exhibit 38: Customer landscape

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Increased reach of online lottery

*8.1.2 High jackpot pay-outs for winners

*8.1.3 Unique marketing techniques in online lottery segment

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Online scams and negative impacts

*8.2.2 High tax imposed by government and stringent regulations

*8.2.3 Competition from casino market

*Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Introduction of new types of lotteries

*8.3.2 Public image enhancement

*8.3.3 Advanced technologies

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

**9.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 42: Industry Risk

**9.3 Competitive Scenario

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 Baidu

*Exhibit 45: Baidu - Overview

*Exhibit 46: Baidu - Product and service

*Exhibit 47: Baidu - Key offerings

**10.4 BIT Mining Ltd.

*Exhibit 48: BIT Mining Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 49: BIT Mining Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 50: BIT Mining Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.5 China Sports Lottery Operation and Management Co. Ltd.

*Exhibit 51: China Sports Lottery Operation and Management Co. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 52: China Sports Lottery Operation and Management Co. Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 53: China Sports Lottery Operation and Management Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.6 Gaming China

*Exhibit 54: Gaming China - Overview

*Exhibit 55: Gaming China - Product and service

*Exhibit 56: Gaming China - Key offerings

**10.7 QQLotto

*Exhibit 57: QQLotto - Overview

*Exhibit 58: QQLotto - Product and service

*Exhibit 59: QQLotto - Key offerings

*10.8 SINA Corp.

*Exhibit 60: SINA Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 61: SINA Corp. - Product and service

*Exhibit 62: SINA Corp. - Key offerings

**10.9 Zhaoqing Chuangwei Development Co. Ltd.

*Exhibit 63: Zhaoqing Chuangwei Development Co. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 64: Zhaoqing Chuangwei Development Co. Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 65: Zhaoqing Chuangwei Development Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 66: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 67: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 68: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 69: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 70: List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

