Online Movie Market Size to Grow by USD 22.09 billion, Rising Popularity of Online Video Streaming services to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online movie market will be driven by factors such as the rising popularity of online video streaming services. In the movie and entertainment industry, online video streaming is one of the fastest-growing segments. Video streaming service providers enable users to access different types of video content, such as movies and TV series. They offer premium as well as free services. The increasing investments by online streaming companies will lead to the production of more movies. This will create a high demand for new online movies. In 2020, Netflix and Amazon Prime spent USD 16 billion to USD 21 billion on original content. In addition, video companies are launching new streaming services in various countries. For instance, in May 2021, Amazon launched free video streaming services in India. Such strategies will attract more customers, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global online movie market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Movie Market 2022-2026

The online movie market size is expected to grow by USD 22.09 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.95% during the forecast period.

Online Movie Market: Application Landscape

By application, the market has been segmented into website and app. The website segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Users can access websites through a browser on their devices such as smartphones, personal computers, tablets, and laptops. Moreover, websites have a larger reach than mobile apps. Such advantages will drive the growth of the website segment of the global online movie market during the forecast period.

Online Movie Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, the Middle East and Africa. North America will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. About 33% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from the region. The US and Canada are the key countries for the online movie market in North America.

Some Companies Covered

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entertainment Inc.

Eros Media World plc

Fandango Media LLC

Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

MovieFlixi.com

Netflix Inc.

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd.

Sony Group Corp.

The Walt Disney Co.

Times Internet Ltd.

Walmart Inc.

Warner Bros Discovery Inc.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

Google LLC

What our reports offer

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Online Movie Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.95% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 22.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.09 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Chicken Soup for The Soul Entertainment Inc., Eros Media World plc, Fandango Media LLC, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., Microsoft Corp., MovieFlixi.com, Netflix Inc., Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., Sony Group Corp., The Walt Disney Co., Times Internet Ltd., Walmart Inc., Warner Bros Discovery Inc., Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., and Google LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Website - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 App - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

10.4 Apple Inc.

10.5 Eros Media World plc

10.6 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

10.7 Netflix Inc.

10.8 Sony Group Corp.

10.9 The Walt Disney Co.

10.10 Times Internet Ltd.

10.11 Warner Bros Discovery Inc.

10.12 Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

