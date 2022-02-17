U.S. markets closed

Online Movie Ticketing Service Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Growing Popularity of Global Box Office to Boost Market| 17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Movie Ticketing Service Market by Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for online movie ticketing services in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Latest market research report titled Online Movie Ticketing Service Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The potential growth difference for the online movie ticketing service market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 6.13 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Drivers - The growing popularity of the global box office will fuel the growth of the online movie ticketing service market size. Filmmakers target the international audience and help the global box office market is gaining more prominence than local or regional box office markets. The global box office encourages the local box offices to produce movies that experiment with genres and themes, thereby attracting more investments. The increasing number of releases of concept movies is also driving the number of cinema screens worldwide, which is fueling the growth of the global online movie ticketing service market.

  • Market Trends - The increased use of mobile applications will be a major trend in the online movie ticketing service market growth during the forecast period. Most of the service providers are developing their mobile applications to provide ease of access to customers. With the growing adoption of mobile devices and an increase in the downloads of mobile apps, a majority of ticket sellers have developed their own apps for booking tickets. Apart from providing multiple offers and discounts to users, these apps offer easy payment options by storing customers' card details for future use. Companies are maintaining a user-friendly platform for both websites and mobile apps to increase the conversion rate.

  • Market Challenges - The factors such as rising film piracy will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges -Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Segmentation Analysis

The online movie ticketing service market report is segmented by Platform (mobile devices and desktops) & Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The online movie ticketing service market share growth by the mobile devices segment will be significant for revenue generation.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments & regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

The online movie ticketing service market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing new ideas and technologies to compete in the market.

·

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:
Online Dating Services Market -The online dating services market share is expected to increase by USD 3.56 billion from 2019 to 2024, at a CAGR of 9%. Download a free sample now!

Portable Kayaks Market -The portable kayaks market share is expected to increase by USD 9.46 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.58%. Download a free sample now!

Online Movie Ticketing Service Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6.25%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 6.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.54

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

360 Ticketing, Born In Cleveland LLC, Carnival Film and Television Ltd., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Comcast Corp., Novo Cinemas, PVR Ltd., Tao Piao Piao, VUE INTERNATIONAL, and Wanda Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Parent market

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Platform

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Platform

  • Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Desktops - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 360 Ticketing

  • Born In Cleveland LLC

  • Carnival Film and Television Ltd.

  • Cinemark Holdings Inc.

  • Comcast Corp.

  • Novo Cinemas

  • PVR Ltd.

  • Tao Piao Piao

  • VUE INTERNATIONAL

  • Wanda Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-movie-ticketing-service-market---37-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-growing-popularity-of-global-box-office-to-boost-market-17000-technavio--reports-301482899.html

SOURCE Technavio

