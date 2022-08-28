Online newsletter making sense of the Québec election for English Canada now available from Boudeweel Public Affairs

MONTREAL, Aug. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - With the 2022 Québec election officially called for October 3, Boudeweel Public Affairs is proud to launch Québec Now, a free digital newsletter making sense of the Québec election for English-speaking audiences.

As Election Day approaches, David Boudeweel-Lefebvre, CEO of Boudeweel Public Affairs, is looking forward to sharing insider knowledge as a former political aide and long-time government affairs specialist with Québec Now readers.

Making sense of the Québec election for English Canadian audiences.

Welcoming readers, he provided the following statement: "Recognizing that most Canadians have a blind spot when it comes to understanding French-speaking Québec and its politics, our team is stepping up to help! Leveraging our long history working in Québec politics and government affairs, Québec Now will provide English-speakers with reliable analysis of the 2022 election campaign, its trends, and potential policy outcomes."

"This election will redefine the relationship between Québec and the federal government, as well as inter-provincial relations for the next four years. We're here to take you with us behind the curtain, let you in on the real stories about the key campaign players and influencers, and provide you with behind-the-scenes analysis on the issues that matter most to English Canada."

Through a collaboration with spark*advocacy — an integrated marketing and communications firm specializing in awareness, reputation and advocacy work — Québec Now will provide election commentary and analysis directly to subscribers who sign up at: https://www.boudeweel.com/quebec-now

Content from the Québec Now newsletter will also be available on the Boudeweel Public Affairs website at: www.boudeweel.com/blog/categories/quebec-now

David Boudeweel-Lefebvre, CEO of Boudeweel Public Affairs, will be available for media interviews throughout the 2022 Québec election to share campaign insights and discuss what's at stake for English-speaking Canadians.

About David Boudeweel-Lefebvre

David Boudeweel-Lefebvre is a government and public affairs specialist who founded Boudeweel Public Affairs in the fall of 2020 to help English Canadian clients successfully navigate French-speaking Québec.

With more than 20 years of experience in politics, government affairs, coalition building, business development, and communications, David not only knows Québec's political landscape inside and out, he also has highly informed insight into how the province relates to the rest of Canada.

David's political career includes experience working at all three levels of government: municipal, provincial and federal. He was an on-the-ground organizer for many years and has worked in constituency offices and on Parliament Hill in Ottawa as press secretary to former Bloc Québécois leader Gilles Duceppe. He was also press secretary for four elections, traveling on campaign buses and planes.

After retiring from politics, David spent the next decade of his career working in government relations, before founding his own agency in November 2020. This chapter of his career culminated with advocating for the foodservice industry as Restaurants Canada's vice president for federal and Québec affairs during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout his career, David has worked closely with media. He is an experienced spokesperson both on the political and the government affairs side, and is no stranger to being in front of a camera or microphone.

