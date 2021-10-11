U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

Online Ordering Platform 'Dylish' Offers Lowest Cost Delivery and Take-Out Service - Now Available Nationwide for Restaurants

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dylish (https://about.dylish.com/) helps restaurants save money and promote their brand with a full online package that includes a customized webpage, marketing materials, social media presence, customizable iOS and Android apps, QR codes, tablet and printer, delivery, and everything a restaurant needs to move food from kitchens to satisfied customers. Dylish has an expansive radius of delivery services that they are able to offer because they partner with 3rd party delivery companies. Dylish is available as a series of affordable monthly subscriptions, starting at only $49.

Dylish has been in development for three years, launching in April 2020 amid the pandemic. So they already know exactly what restaurants have been going through, and they quickly reached out to them, helping their clients to cut way down on their delivery and takeout fees. Those savings get passed on to customers as well. As they begin to reach more merchants, Dylish will continue to listen to their needs and requests. The company is also looking into developing its own POS system down the line as they continue to grow with the businesses they serve.

Dylish: One Digital Location, Many Diners

Designed to be quick and simple to use, Dylish makes it easy for diners to order online the food they love. Diners simply go to the restaurant's website and find the Order Now or Delivery button. This opens the Dylish ordering page, which can then be saved as an app on the diner's mobile device for future convenience. Diners can scroll through categories to find their favorite menu options, and during checkout, simply fill out their info, leave a tip, and hit Send.

Delivery orders are sent directly to each restaurant, along with pickup instructions. Drivers are assigned and diners are sent the driver's temporary contact info in case they need to give specific delivery instructions. Dylish also provides order-receiving hardware to each restaurant client, allowing online orders to blend in seamlessly with each kitchen's day-to-day activities. Other Dylish features include:

  • Online Ordering: Efficient pickup and delivery system for nationwide coverage; custom website for web ordering; branded iOS and Android app for mobile ordering; tablet and Bluetooth printer.

  • Marketing: Facebook/Instagram ad campaigns; professionally designed and printed marketing materials; an active QR code linking to online menus.

  • Competitive Rates: As low as 0% fees; two-day funding; direct consumer contact; no contract, no obligations.

About Dylish LLC

Dylish is an online ordering platform that provides all-inclusive service packages for restaurants and eateries. Dylish clients enjoy custom-branded websites, an iOS and Android app to receive orders, free social media ad placements, marketing materials, a tablet, Bluetooth printer, an active QR code, and integrations of 3rd party delivery fleet services. Dylish services are provided at competitive, low rates – bringing restaurants into the 21st century by connecting hungry diners with the orders they crave. Learn more at: www.Dylish.com.

Media Contact:
Jordan Galvez
320854@email4pr.com
323-400-4035

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-ordering-platform-dylish-offers-lowest-cost-delivery-and-take-out-service--now-available-nationwide-for-restaurants-301396213.html

SOURCE Dylish LLC

