Online payment company Payoneer goes public after SPAC merger

Krystal Hu
·2 min read

By Krystal Hu

(Reuters) - Payments provider Payoneer went public on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Monday after it closed a merger with a blank-check firm backed by fintech entrepreneur Betsy Cohen.

Payoneer shares, trading under the “PAYO” ticker symbol, pared its early gains by midday trading session. The listing came four months after the New York-headquartered company announced its plan to merge with special-purpose acquisition company FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp in a deal valued at about $3.3 billion.

It is expected to have up to $563 million in cash, including $300 million in the form of private investment in public equity, or PIPE, from investors that include Wellington Management, Dragoneer Investment Group and Fidelity Management & Research Company.

Payoneer, founded in 2005, has a significant number of employees, including its management team, in Israel. It provides e-commerce services to individual online sellers as well as platforms, including Airbnb and Amazon.com Inc. It has published a bullish forecast on revenue for 2021 due to accelerated digital commerce during the pandemic.

The company expects $432 million in revenue in 2021, compared with $94.7 million in 2020. It eyes process transaction volume of $64 billion, a jump from $44.4 billion in 2020.

It plans to invest in more features and pursue acquisitions.

"Now with the public currency, we are able to make bolder investments, make more acquisitions and move faster to do bigger things for more customers and more places around the world," Scott Galit, Payoneer chief executive, said in an interview.

FTAC Olympus, one of a series of SPACs launched by Cohen, founder of The Bancorp, raised $750 million in its IPO last year. Cohen, a veteran dealmaker in the SPAC space, is also taking Israeli online stock brokerage eToro to the public in a deal that values the company at $10.4 billion.

(Reporting by Krystal Hu in New York and Echo Wang in North Carolina; Editing by Dan Grebler and Lisa Shumaker)

    Sajid Javid was named to the post Saturday after Matt Hancock stepped down following revelations that he was having an affair with an old friend he had hired as an adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care. While Johnson initially backed Hancock, the former health secretary was forced to step down amid outrage that he had broken social distancing rules by kissing his adviser. Javid will appear before lawmakers to update the timetable for easing coronavirus restrictions in England.

    Deutsche Telekom has successfully tested software-based mobile network technology using high-capacity antennas, it said on Monday, a potential alternative to existing network suppliers that could give mobile firms more flexibility and cut costs. The trial of its Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) in the German town of Neubrandenburg is the first of its kind in Europe, Deutsche Telekom's technology chief Claudia Nemat told an online presentation. "We are convinced that - as the technology matures - it will drive choice and innovation in a new ecosystem of partners," Nemat told the event, which coincided with, but was separate from, the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the first quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of March 31st. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) provides the real facts in response to falsehoods and distortions from a recent short seller's report.

    Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi&nbsp;break down Monday’s trending tickers which include: Virgin Galactic shares higher after receiving approval for commercial flights, Intellia Therapeutics positive results in a clinical trial using Crispr technology, and Gamestop stock coverage being suspended by Baird.

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of September. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

    Crypto currencies have been around long enough that we can’t really describe them as ‘the next big thing’ anymore – they’re here and they’re part of the financial landscape. For stock traders, the rise of crypto brings a unique opportunity – not only in crypto currencies themselves, but in the technology that supports them. The blockchain technology that makes crypto secure, and the digital mining operations that generate new units of crypto currency, require a strong foundation of tech support,

    Carnival Corp. said Monday morning that it may sell up to $500 million in stock from time to time as part of an at-the-money equity offering program. The cruise company would use the proceeds from this stock offering to purchase ordinary shares of Carnival plc and may use any remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes. Carnival said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it would sell shares through the offering only when shares of Carnival plc in the U.K. were tradi

    Eric Rosengren, the president of the Boston Fed, expressed concern over the housing market in an interview with the Financial Times

    Electric Last Mile Solutions CEO Jim Taylor joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s plans to ramp up EV production amid the pandemic, ELMS' public debut on the Nasdaq and assessing the state of the EV market.

    Earlier this week, Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) fell below $30,000 for the first time since January. Source: Shutterstock It actually traded below $29,000 and fell into negative territory for the year. If you haven’t been following the world’s first and largest cryptocurrency, that’s a big drop of more than 50% in a little over two months.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The dip under $30K was brief, and the world’s largest cryptocurrency bounced back above in a matter of

    Torchlight's stock rose as high as 74% last Monday as retail investors piled into the stock with record volumes. The shares, however, gave up some of the gains after the company upsized its stock offering. In a reverse takeover to list on the Nasdaq and access the U.S. capital markets, Metamaterial Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, last year agreed to merge with Torchlight, an oil and gas producer.

    Peter Thiel transformed a tiny Roth IRA worth approximately $2,000 into a $5 billion tax-free behemoth, according to an article from the investigative news site ProPublica. "You would have to tread very carefully," said Michelle Gessner of Gessner Wealth Strategies in Houston, Texas. "I don't think it's impossible for the average person to do their own smaller scale version of it," said Malcolm Ethridge, executive vice president at CIC Wealth in Rockville, Md., and host of The Tech Money podcast.

    When it comes to EV charging and sustainable energy sources, there is quite a bit of competition. Even though it is a nascent market, it has a multitude of fragmented and evolving players. Nonetheless, one stands dominant in the U.S., with its scale as its strongest asset. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has significant market and customer breadth, and is well-poised to capture profits with the eventual widespread EV transition and adoption. (See ChargePoint stock charts on TipRanks) In his cov