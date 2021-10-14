Online Pharmacy | Telemedicine Platform | Digital Therapy Deployment Platform for Sale

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleDaddy, a direct-to-consumer Health Platform utilizing state of the art Telemedicine Platform, Online Digital Pharmacy and Digital Therapy Deployment Platform taking care of everything from diagnosis by US-licensed physicians to the delivery of prescribed FDA approved medication to our patients, is for sale.

Check us out at: app.teledaddy.com

TeleMedicine Platform Highlights

SureScripts Certified to send prescription electronically to 65,000 Pharmacy across US.

Video consultation

SMS and Inside Platform Chat

Artificial Intelligence powered Symptoms & Diagnosis.

HIPAA Compliant

Drug Interaction checker

Capture Electronic Consent

LegitScript Certified

Online Pharmacy Highlights

Online Pharmacy Platform

Physical Pharmacy Location in Florida with online pharmacy capability.

25+ Active State License

Active DEA License

All Major Insurances accepted



Capabilities

Direct to Consumer Subscription offering of Erectile Dysfunction Meds, Birth Control, Migraine, Hair Loss, Skincare, Quit Smoking, Anaphylaxis, Allergies etc.

HUB Pharmacy

Manufacturer solutions for Branded Medications like Contrave, Ubrelvy, Nurtec ODT, Cambia, Zomig Nasal Spray, Stendra, Addyi, Xulane, Qbrexza, Afrezza, Tosymra, Emgality …etc.

Online Pharmacy Platform

Telemedicine platform

Digital Therapy (DTx) Platform for Leva, EndeavorRx, Somryst, reSET, reSET-O …etc. *

Online Pet Telemedicine and Online Pet Pharmacy*

Lab Test*

Contact Lens Platform*

OTC Medications*

* Platform work in progress.

Common Questions:

Q: Is company generating revenue?

A: Yes

Q: Why would someone buy your company?

A: Our company is turnkey operation.

Q: Who is competitor in your Space?

A: We have multiple platform:

Online Pharmacy Platform:

- Alto Pharmacy

- Capsule Pharmacy

- NowRx Pharmacy

Direct to Consumer Health Platform:

- Hims

- Ro Health

Digital Therapy Deployment Platform:

- Phil

- UpScript

TeleMedicine Platform:

- MdLive

- TelaDoc Health

Q: Do you have Physical Pharmacy?

A: Yes

Q: How many states you can serve from your physical pharmacy and what is plan to serve all 50 states?

A: We can serve 25+ States from our physical pharmacy located in Florida. For remaining states, we are trying to get Non-Resident Pharmacy License. If we needed fulfilment in other states immediately, then we do have two Pharmacy ready to support remaining states.



Q: How is your pricing in Direct-to-Consumer offerings compared to Competitor?

A: Our pricing is 25% to 80% lower than the Competitor with up to 50% Gross Margin on first order and up to 80% Gross margin on recurring order.

Q: Can You elaborate more on Digital Therapy Deployment Platform?

A: Digital therapy is the newest in the management of diseases and most of the time it does not carry physical product which creates barrier between physician and pharmacy.

What we have done in Digital Therapy Platform is 360° access from patient consultation, coverage determination, Co-Pay Collection to delivery of digital content to patient from the single platform.

Q: Can we see the demo of the functionality?

A: Absolutely.

Because we have created multiple platforms and lots of functionality, please allocate enough time to see all of it.

Media Contact:

Ankit Patel

407.625.4320

321319@email4pr.com

