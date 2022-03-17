U.S. markets closed

Online Premium Cosmetics Market to Record 6% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | 43% of the growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Premium Cosmetics Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Premium Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Premium Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 20+ – Including Amorepacific Group Inc., Avon Products Inc., Antonio Piug SA, CHANEL Ltd., Clarins Pte Ltd., Dambiro de, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Hermes International SA, Kao Corp., Kose Corp., Lancome, Loccitane International SA, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Oriflame Holding AG, The Procter and Gamble Co., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Unilever PLC, and Johnson and Johnson Inc. among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Product (Skincare, Makeup, Haircare, and Others)

  • Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample reporthouse

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Online Premium Cosmetics Market potential growth difference will be USD 15.26 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 7%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 43% among the other regions. The significant increase in the demand for premium cosmetics owing to the rise in disposable income will facilitate the online premium cosmetics market growth in APAC over the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for online premium cosmetics in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key revenue-generating economies

Vendor Insights-

The online premium cosmetics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches to compete in the market. Market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. For instance, CHANEL Ltd. offers premium cosmetic products under the brand name Peche Rosee.

Some of the major vendors covered in this report are:

  • Amorepacific Group Inc.

  • Avon Products Inc.

  • Antonio Piug SA

  • CHANEL Ltd.

  • Clarins Pte Ltd.

  • Dambiro de

  • The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

  • Hermes International SA

  • Kao Corp.

  • Kose Corp.

  • Lancome

  • Loccitane International SA

  • LOreal SA

  • LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

  • Oriflame Holding AG

  • The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • Revlon Inc.

  • Shiseido Co. Ltd.

  • Unilever PLC

  • Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Key Segment Highlights

By Product

  • Skincare
    The skincare segment held the largest online premium cosmetics market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in the older population and advances in the technology used in manufacturing skin care products.

  • Makeup

  • Haircare

  • Others

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on other contributing segments.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Online Premium Cosmetics Market Driver:

The increasing aging population and the need to prevent the signs of aging among end-users are expected to increase the demand for anti-aging cosmetic products. These cosmetics are formulated using various substances, such as resveratrol and carotenes. Antioxidant properties of these cosmetics prevent the skin from premature aging and provide essential nutrients to the skin, in turn, driving the market growth

  • Online Premium Cosmetics Market Trend:

Organic cosmetics are gaining traction among the users due to the growing awareness about the harmful effects of parabens and phthalates in chemical-based cosmetics. Organic products are made from natural extracts such as neem and aloe vera to protect the skin from premature aging. For instance, Forest Essentials offers Light Day Lotion, a lotion that contains Ayurvedic herbs like Ashwagandha and Gokharu, which provide nourishment to the skin and prevent the formation of free radicals that damage it, eventually boosting the market growth.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Premium Cosmetics Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Natural Cosmetics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Herbal Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

CBD Infused Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Online Premium Cosmetics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 15.26 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.0

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Amorepacific Group Inc., Avon Products Inc., Antonio Piug SA, CHANEL Ltd., Clarins Pte Ltd., Dambiro de, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Hermes International SA, Kao Corp., Kose Corp., Lancome, Loccitane International SA, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Oriflame Holding AG, The Procter and Gamble Co., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Unilever PLC, and Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key topics covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Skincare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Makeup - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Haircare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 CHANEL Ltd.

  • 10.4 Clarins Pte Ltd.

  • 10.5 Lancome

  • 10.6 LOreal SA

  • 10.7 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

  • 10.8 Oriflame Holding AG

  • 10.9 Revlon Inc.

  • 10.10 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

  • 10.12 The Procter and Gamble Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

