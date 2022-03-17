Online Premium Cosmetics Market to Record 6% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | 43% of the growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Premium Cosmetics Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Premium Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 20+ – Including Amorepacific Group Inc., Avon Products Inc., Antonio Piug SA, CHANEL Ltd., Clarins Pte Ltd., Dambiro de, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Hermes International SA, Kao Corp., Kose Corp., Lancome, Loccitane International SA, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Oriflame Holding AG, The Procter and Gamble Co., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Unilever PLC, and Johnson and Johnson Inc. among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: Product (Skincare, Makeup, Haircare, and Others)

Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Online Premium Cosmetics Market potential growth difference will be USD 15.26 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 7%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 43% among the other regions. The significant increase in the demand for premium cosmetics owing to the rise in disposable income will facilitate the online premium cosmetics market growth in APAC over the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for online premium cosmetics in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The online premium cosmetics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches to compete in the market. Market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. For instance, CHANEL Ltd. offers premium cosmetic products under the brand name Peche Rosee.

Key Segment Highlights

By Product

Skincare

The skincare segment held the largest online premium cosmetics market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in the older population and advances in the technology used in manufacturing skin care products.

Makeup

Haircare

Others

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Online Premium Cosmetics Market Driver:

The increasing aging population and the need to prevent the signs of aging among end-users are expected to increase the demand for anti-aging cosmetic products. These cosmetics are formulated using various substances, such as resveratrol and carotenes. Antioxidant properties of these cosmetics prevent the skin from premature aging and provide essential nutrients to the skin, in turn, driving the market growth

Online Premium Cosmetics Market Trend:

Organic cosmetics are gaining traction among the users due to the growing awareness about the harmful effects of parabens and phthalates in chemical-based cosmetics. Organic products are made from natural extracts such as neem and aloe vera to protect the skin from premature aging. For instance, Forest Essentials offers Light Day Lotion, a lotion that contains Ayurvedic herbs like Ashwagandha and Gokharu, which provide nourishment to the skin and prevent the formation of free radicals that damage it, eventually boosting the market growth.

Online Premium Cosmetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 15.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amorepacific Group Inc., Avon Products Inc., Antonio Piug SA, CHANEL Ltd., Clarins Pte Ltd., Dambiro de, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Hermes International SA, Kao Corp., Kose Corp., Lancome, Loccitane International SA, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Oriflame Holding AG, The Procter and Gamble Co., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Unilever PLC, and Johnson and Johnson Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key topics covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Skincare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Makeup - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Haircare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 CHANEL Ltd.

10.4 Clarins Pte Ltd.

10.5 Lancome

10.6 LOreal SA

10.7 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

10.8 Oriflame Holding AG

10.9 Revlon Inc.

10.10 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

10.11 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

10.12 The Procter and Gamble Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

