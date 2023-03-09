U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,985.25
    -9.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,771.00
    -42.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,172.50
    -55.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,875.70
    -4.60 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.76
    +0.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.40
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    20.08
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0553
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.33
    -0.26 (-1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1852
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5340
    -0.7380 (-0.54%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,653.78
    -367.40 (-1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.01
    -10.34 (-2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,890.48
    -39.44 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,623.15
    +178.96 (+0.63%)
     

Online premium cosmetics market size to grow by USD 9,515.73 million from 2022 to 2027, Rise in aging population to boost the market - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global online premium cosmetics market size is estimated to grow by USD 9,515.73 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The rise in aging population is driving the online premium cosmetics market growth. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Premium Cosmetics Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Premium Cosmetics Market 2023-2027

Anti-aging products are becoming more popular globally, with the rise in the aging population. The skin becomes thinner and loses fat, firmness, and texture with age. Moreover, prolonged exposure to the sun can lead to wrinkles, dryness, and aging skin. Cosmetics with anti-aging properties contain various substances such as resveratrol and carotene. They have natural antioxidant properties, which prevent premature aging of the skin. Therefore, the rise in the aging population is expected to increase the demand for anti-aging cosmetic products, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial  - buy the report!

Online premium cosmetics market - Segmentation assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (skincare, makeup, haircare, and others) and end-user (women and men).

  • The skincare segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Some examples of skincare products include topical creams, lotions, toners, exfoliators, and serums for the skin. Such products are used for applications such as anti-aging, skin-whitening, and sun protection. The increase in aging population and advances in manufacturing technology are driving the growth of this segment.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global online premium cosmetics market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online premium cosmetics market.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The ease of access to online shopping through the internet and smart gadgets is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, rapid urbanization, increasing penetration of smartphones and the internet, high population density, and rising demand for personal grooming products will likely drive market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region-wise data, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a sample report

Online premium cosmetics market Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • An increase in online retailing is a key trend in the market.

  • Access to online shopping platforms is increasing owing to the rising internet penetration and the high availability of smart devices.

  • Retailers use online platforms to expand their geographic reach and customer base.

  • Online shopping is convenient and offers advanced security features.

  • Most vendors that offer premium cosmetic products sell their products through e-commerce sites. For instance, Sephora has a strong presence through offline and online distribution channels.

  • Such vendors offer various discounts and provide important information such as product features.

  • Such advantages will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The high cost of cosmetic skincare products is challenging the market growth.

  • Some cosmetic skincare products have expensive ingredients, such as gold, caviar extract, saffron, rose, jasmine essential oils, and arginine.

  • Hence, the prices of these products are high.

  • Packaging and advertising costs further increase the final price of the product.

  • Companies also use expensive antioxidants and nourishing ingredients such as peptides and retinol in their products.

  • They are investing significantly in developing innovative cosmetics and skincare products that are efficient and safe for users.

  • Thus, the high cost of cosmetic skin care products will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Insights on market drivers, trends, and challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this online premium cosmetics market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online premium cosmetics market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the online premium cosmetics market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the online premium cosmetics market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online premium cosmetics market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The size of the online fashion retail market in India is expected to increase by USD 22.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.83%. The rise in internet and smartphone penetration is notably driving the online fashion retail market growth in India, although factors such as difficulty in retaining the loyalty of online customers may impede the market growth.

The online clothing rental market size is expected to increase by USD 3.00 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growing e-commerce fashion industry is notably driving the online clothing rental market growth, although factors such as inventory management challenges may impede the market growth.

Online Premium Cosmetics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 9,515.73 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.76

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Amorepacific Corp., Avon Products Inc., Clarins Pte Ltd., Dambiro de, Hermes International SA, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Kose Corp., LOccitane Groupe SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Manash Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., PUIG S.L., Shiseido Co. Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., LOreal SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., and Unilever PLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global online premium cosmetics market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Skincare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Makeup - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Haircare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 CHANEL Ltd.

  • 12.4 Clarins Pte Ltd.

  • 12.5 Dambiro de

  • 12.6 Hermes International SA

  • 12.7 Kao Corp.

  • 12.8 Kose Corp.

  • 12.9 LOreal SA

  • 12.10 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

  • 12.11 Oriflame Holding AG

  • 12.12 PUIG S.L.

  • 12.13 Revlon Inc.

  • 12.14 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

  • 12.15 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

  • 12.16 The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • 12.17 Unilever PLC

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Online Premium Cosmetics Market 2023-2027
Global Online Premium Cosmetics Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-premium-cosmetics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-9-515-73-million-from-2022-to-2027--rise-in-aging-population-to-boost-the-market---technavio-301765694.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Companies like Meta and Google are doing away with employee perks as they slash tens of thousands of jobs

    Lavish extras, especially at tech firms, are disappearing.

  • We are in our 50s, living in California, and have $2 million in retirement savings. We want someone to tell us whether we can feasibly retire — what’s our best bet there?

    House is paid off, kid’s education also largely paid off, roughly $2 million in retirement savings plus sizable other assets/non-retirement savings. Answer: Many advisers offer a retirement readiness consultation for a fee — though how this will look and what it will cost will vary. You may want to look for a certified financial planner who works on a per-project basis, using sites like LetsMakeAPlan.org, Garrett Planning Network or XY Planning Network.

  • Google boss Sundar Pichai says staff are bemoaning office ghost towns—‘It’s just not a nice experience’

    The search engine giant is facing what is likely its greatest competitive threat since it was founded in 1998, forcing Pichai to make tough choices on costs.

  • Piedmont Lithium shares rebound after tumbling on short-seller report

    In 2021, Piedmont invested $100 million in Atlantic Lithium to secure spodumene - high-purity lithium ore - from Atlantic's mine in Ghana. Piedmont has a spodumene supply agreement with electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. Shares of Piedmont were last up 3.2% after falling as much as 6.6% on the report.

  • JPMorgan Is Cutting Ties With Crypto Exchange Gemini: Source

    U.S. banking giant JPMorgan (JPM) is ending its banking relationship with Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange owned by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, according to a person familiar with the situation. Back in early 2020, JPMorgan took on Gemini and U.S.-listed exchange Coinbase as customers, the Wall Street Journal reported. Coinbase's banking relationship with JPMorgan remains intact, a spokesperson for the San Francisco-based exchange confirmed.

  • Silvergate Capital will liquidate after crypto collapse wipes out bank

    Silvergate said late Wednesday it would wind down operations after a run on the bank caused by crypto outflows led to mounting losses for the firm.

  • China’s Burst of Copper Exports Shows Economy Still Struggling

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s copper smelters are preparing to boost exports, a sign its manufacturing and construction sectors aren’t yet making a decisive recovery from the ravages of the past year.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubSri Lanka Rupee to Reverse and Plummet 23%, Fitch Solutions Say

  • Costco to open its third store in China — can it challenge Walmart's Sam's Club?

    Costco (COST) plans to open its third warehouse location in China this Friday, March 10. Can it go head-to-head with Sam's, the most dominant U.S.-based warehouse club in China?

  • How Japanese electric car makers took wrong turns while China plotted to rule the roads

    When they were asked to jump-start the UK’s ailing car industry in the 1980s, Japanese car makers helped turn an industry marred by strikes and unpopular vehicles back into an export market for the UK, bringing faster and more efficient car building methods.

  • Oil Holds Losses on Hawkish Fed Despite Surprise Stockpile Draw

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses on a persistently hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve, despite an unexpected decline in US crude inventories.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubSri Lanka Rupee to Reverse and Plummet 23%, Fitch Solutions SaysWest Texas Intermediate traded below $77 a barrel

  • Adobe Opens New Office Tower and Pledges No Companywide Layoffs in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc., breaking ranks with an industry cutting costs and laying off workers, has opened a new office tower in its home city, adding new capacity for staff and pledging no companywide job cuts in 2023.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubSri Lanka Rupee to Reverse and Plumm

  • Warren Buffett Adds More Occidental Petroleum

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway added to its already large Occidental Petroleum stake over the past trading sessions, a regulatory filing revealed Tuesday evening.

  • Sirius XM Lays Off 475 Employees On Completing Strategic Review

    Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) shared plans to downsize its workforce by 475 roles, or 8%, after a strategic review. "We are entering into a new phase for our Company. The investments we are making in the business this year, coupled with today's uncertain economic environment, require us to think differently about how our organization is structured." "As I shared in November, our planning process for 2023 included an enterprise-wide review of our business to identify opportunities for gre

  • Cell Therapy Has Shown Near Miraculous Remission Rates In Cancer Patients, But The Growing Industry Relies On This Company – A Uniquely Positioned Ticker In The Weeds?

    By David Willey, Benzinga

  • U.S. Shale Boom Shows Signs of Peaking as Big Oil Wells Disappear

    America’s biggest oil gushers are shrinking, evidence that companies have drilled through much of their best wells and are poised to reach a plateau in productivity.

  • China’s Auto Sales Fall Sharply After Lifting of Pandemic Curbs

    HONG KONG—China’s passenger car retail sales shrank almost 20% in the first two months of this year, underscoring the challenges facing manufacturers in the world’s largest but long-stuttering auto market. The nation’s auto makers sold 2.7 million passenger cars in January and February combined, according to the China Passenger Car Association, down from 3.3 million a year earlier. Makers of plug-in hybrid and battery electric cars fared better, seeing sales rise 23% in January and February from the same period a year ago.

  • Oil flat as China hopes, US stock draw offset recession fears

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices were in a holding pattern on Thursday, as a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stocks and hopes for China demand contended with worries that more aggressive U.S. interest rate rises would slow economic growth and dent oil consumption. Brent crude futures edged up by 1 cent to $82.67 per barrel by 0645 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were flat at $76.66 a barrel. They posted their largest daily fall since early January on Tuesday after comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank would likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data.

  • Factbox-Biden budget to target U.S. fossil fuel subsidies

    U.S. President Joe Biden will propose a budget that would scrap oil and gas industry subsidies, according to a document seen by Reuters, reviving a perennial debate about whether fossil fuel companies should be receiving lucrative tax breaks. While the proposal has little chance of making it through a divided Congress, it represents a political signal from the White House, which has repeatedly criticized Big Oil for raking in record profits at a time of high consumer energy costs since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Calculating the cost of U.S. subsidies for the fossil fuel industry is complex because the incentives stretch across the U.S. tax code, but estimates range from $10 to $50 billion per year.

  • Chinese Chip Suppliers Soar After Reports of Japanese Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares in Chinese suppliers of materials for semiconductors surged after unsubstantiated reports of impending Japanese export curbs circulated on social media, underscoring the nervousness surrounding US efforts to isolate Beijing’s chip industry.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Marke

  • Former IBM CEO Ginni Rometty’s new book recounts her father leaving, her decision to not have kids, and pressure to lose weight

    “You have to reveal things for people to learn,” she says.