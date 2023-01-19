U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,912.00
    -33.75 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,116.00
    -270.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,366.75
    -109.00 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,845.30
    -18.70 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.89
    -0.59 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.10
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    -0.18 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0815
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.52
    +2.16 (+11.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2337
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5400
    -0.2100 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,723.46
    -565.04 (-2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.41
    -16.25 (-3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,729.45
    -101.25 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.23
    -385.89 (-1.44%)
     

Online Project Management Software Major Players for 2023 to 2027 in Germany and Globally researched by Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global online project management software market size is estimated to grow by USD 4341.71 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.21% during the forecast period.  Apptio Inc, Atlassian Corp. Plc, Basecamp LLC, Citrix Systems Inc., Clarizen Inc., LiquidPlanner Inc., Mavenlink Inc., Microsoft Corp., monday.com Ltd., Planbox Inc, Premiere Global Services Inc., ProjectManager.com Inc., Redbooth, Scoro Software, TeamGantt, Teamwork Crew Ltd., Workfront Inc., Wrike Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and ActiveCollab LLC among major players, For insights on player offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Project Management Software Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Project Management Software Market 2023-2027

Global online project management software market - Five forces
The global online project management software market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global online project management software market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global online project management software market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (enterprises and government), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The market share growth of the enterprise segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The main reason of the increased demand for this software in the manufacturing sector are the growing requirement for a solution in businesses to address important issues including ineffective cost, schedule, and quality management. Furthermore, to minimise conflicts with the project deadlines, businesses must make sure that all tasks, including budget estimation, task scheduling, selecting subcontractors, and hiring employees, are performed on time. Online project management tools make it easier to plan, coordinate, and oversee a project from start to finish.

Geography overview
By geography, the global online project management software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online project management software market.

  • North America will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increased demand among businesses for cost-effective and user-friendly online project management solutions has prompted major firms to launch industry-specific project management software and services in all nations in the area, particularly the United States. Due to the early adoption of technologies, the industrial sector in the region is highly advanced. The strong existence and penetration of the top vendors increase the overall market growth in the region.

Download a Sample Report

Global online project management software market – Market dynamics Key factor driving market growth

  • The increasing integration of social media with project management software is notably driving the market growth.

  • Integrating social media with online project management software gives social workflow options for employees even outside of the company firewall.

  • A social workflow can be a group of SOA application interfaces (APIs) or it can be a stand-alone feature with integrated apps that integrate with other communications or business applications.

  • Additionally, the increasing need for visibility and transparency and the increasing requirements for large-scale project management will further drive the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The rise in remote working is an emerging trend boosting market growth.

  • According to Gartner's poll, 74% of businesses intend to permanently migrate to remote work after the pandemic. Online project management software can therefore be a great help in these situations. The program is easy to implement globally and allows a hybrid or remote workforce to keep on top of assignments and projects.

  • Furthermore, the increasing focus on data analytics and AI is another major trend that will drive the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • High implementation and operating costs are major challenges impeding the market growth.

  • The cost of cloud-based portfolio management software is typically high and is based on the number of users. Despite having lower initial costs than on-premises apps, cloud-based applications end up being more expensive over time. This is due to vendors placing orders yearly or quarterly to increase their customer base.

  • Another factor that increases the cost of implementation is the training required. Therefore, high implementation and operational costs will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about
consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample
report!

What are the key data covered in this online project management software market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online project management software market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the online project management software market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the online project management software market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online project management software market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Calibration Management Software Market by Technology, Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The calibration management software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.69% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 91.28 million. The automation of the calibration process is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of software packages may impede the market growth.

Contract Life-cycle Management (CLM) Software Market by Component, Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The contract lifecycle management (CLM) software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,922.58 million. The pricing strategies of vendors are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high implementation and maintenance costs may impede the market growth.

Online Project Management Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

156

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.21%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 4341.71 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

10.02

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Apptio Inc, Atlassian Corp. Plc, Basecamp LLC, Citrix Systems Inc., Clarizen Inc., LiquidPlanner Inc., Mavenlink Inc., Microsoft Corp., monday.com Ltd., Planbox Inc, Premiere Global Services Inc., ProjectManager.com Inc., Redbooth, Scoro Software, TeamGantt, Teamwork Crew Ltd., Workfront Inc., Wrike Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and ActiveCollab LLC

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global online project management software market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 7.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ActiveCollab LLC

  • 12.4 Atlassian Corp. Plc

  • 12.5 Basecamp LLC

  • 12.6 Citrix Systems Inc.

  • 12.7 Clarizen Inc.

  • 12.8 LiquidPlanner Inc.

  • 12.9 Mavenlink Inc.

  • 12.10 Microsoft Corp.

  • 12.11 monday.com Ltd.

  • 12.12 Planbox Inc

  • 12.13 Premiere Global Services Inc.

  • 12.14 Scoro Software

  • 12.15 Workfront Inc.

  • 12.16 Wrike Inc.

  • 12.17 Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Global Online Project Management Software Market 2023-2027
Global Online Project Management Software Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-project-management-software-major-players-for-2023-to-2027-in-germany-and-globally-researched-by-technavio-301723317.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's Shares Whopper of a Plan for the Big Mac

    The fast-food giant appears to be borrowing a strategy that has been very successful for Burger King.

  • Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for as much as $385,000 a year after cutting hundreds of jobs just 7 months ago

    The ideal candidate is expected to operate with "discretion."

  • 'Impracticable for the state': GOP lawmakers in Wyoming just proposed a ban on EV sales, phase-out by 2035 — here are 3 big oil stocks to revisit

    The opposite of California?

  • Former FTX U.S. CEO Sam Bankman-Fried rejects liquidators’ claim of recovered assets

    Founder and former chief executive of FTX U.S., Sam Bankman-Fried, has rejected claims by the company’s current leadership made in a presentation on Tuesday that the team has only recovered US$181 million worth of funds from the exchange.

  • SLB wins Russia business as oilfield rivals exit after Ukraine invasion

    Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, world's largest oilfield firm SLB has boosted its business in Russia by cherry-picking service and equipment contracts from rivals who left, according to company documents and people familiar with its operations. While SLB's continued embrace of Russia has drawn sharp criticism, interviews with two people close to the company and industry sources, as well company documents reviewed by Reuters show SLB's decision to help Russia increase oil and gas production with its services and drilling equipment has paid off. For example, SLB's Russia and Central Asia reservoir performance division in the third quarter of 2022 grew revenue by 25% over the prior quarter.

  • Why Amazon Stock Stumbled Today

    It was a fairly eventful Hump Day for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and by the end of it the company's stock price had slumped by 0.6%. On one hand, investors were cheered by news that the giant retailer is making good on its promise to save costs -- albeit in the form of job cuts. Reuters reported Wednesday morning that Amazon will enact job cuts to its workforce in the U.S., Canada, and Costa Rica by the end of the day.

  • Chesapeake CEO Urges Slowdown in Natural Gas Output After Price Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Chesapeake Energy Corp. Chief Executive Officer Nick Dell’Osso urged his peers in the US natural gas sector to scale back production growth in response to the “very clear signal” from low prices for the fuel.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetMicrosoft Cuts Incl

  • Microsoft is cutting 46 Silicon Valley workers as part of its layoff

    On the same day it announced plans to cut 10,000 workers overall, the software giant told California employment officials how many it planned to let go in Silicon Valley.

  • I ruined my family’s finances by withdrawing from my 401(k) to buy a house — and I regret it

    See: I’m a single dad maxing out my retirement accounts and earning $100,000 — how do I make the most of my retirement dollars? Keep in mind, however, that loans from your employer-based retirement plans are also risky — if you were to become separated from your job, for whatever reason, you’d be responsible to pay it back or it would be treated as a distribution. “I wouldn’t advise this or [have] done it this way, but he’s not stuck and it’s not detrimental — it’s just a tough lesson to learn,” said Jordan Benold, a certified financial planner at Benold Financial Planning.

  • Filing reveals eye-popping amount former Disney executive earned during his brief tenure

    A proxy statement filed by Disney revealed the enormous amount of money former Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Geoff Morrell earned in connection to his time there.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has garnered investor interest since its initial public offering in late 2021. Its first full year of production was somewhat disappointing, with production volume at less than half its current 50,000 unit annual capacity. The drop on Wednesday comes after the release of a study on brand value shows just how far electric vehicle (EV) leader Tesla has risen.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook asked for — and got — a major pay cut this year. Is there ever a time when some of us should accept one too? The answer is ‘yes.’

    The new year is barely underway, but for Apple CEO Tim Cook, 2023 is already memorable — though not in a way you may expect. In an SEC filing, Apple announced that Cook will receive a big pay cut in 2023, and the filing noted that he requested the cut. “Mr. Cook’s 2023 target total compensation is $49 million, a reduction of over 40% from his 2022 target total compensation,” the filing noted.

  • Consumer-Staple Stocks Lead Market Decline Wednesday

    Shares of consumer-staples companies led stock-market declines on Wednesday. Consumer staples were the worst-performing sector of the S 500, down 1.7%. Among the biggest decliners within the sector: + **Kraft Heinz:** -5.1% + **General Mills:** -3% + **Conagra Brands:** -3% + **Hormel Foods:** -2.9% + **Campbell Soup:** -2.7% Last year, consumer staples were among the top performers as investors turned to defensive stocks to weather the market turmoil. The idea is that consumer staples' earnings

  • Amazon's largest layoff in company history hits retail, HR, cloud teams

    A new wave of layoffs hit Amazon employees on Wednesday as the company looks to cut costs amid declining retail sales growth.

  • Oil slips on bearish U.S. data, crude stocks build

    Oil futures fell by about 1% on Thursday, extending losses from the previous day, as a surprise jump in U.S. crude stocks weighed on the market along with fears of a recession that were heightened by disappointing U.S. retail sales and output data. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined 79 cents, or 1%, to $78.69 a barrel. "Bigger-than-expected fall in U.S. producer prices, a drop in retail sales and the massive decline in manufacturing output last month raised worries once again about the economic cost of rate hikes," PVM Oil analyst Tamas Varga said.

  • Global Foundry Sales Set to Drop in 2023 in Blow to Taiwan, South Korea

    (Bloomberg) -- Revenues in global contract chipmaking, or foundries, are projected to fall this year as demand cools rapidly for the advanced chips that have bolstered Asian technology-driven economies Taiwan and South Korea.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetMicrosoft Cuts In

  • American Lithium Says US Funding Will Shore Up Nascent Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- American Lithium Corp.’s top executive is seeing promising signs that the US government is ready to ramp up funding for the domestic supply chain of battery metals, just as demand for electric vehicles surges.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetStock Mood Turns U

  • SECURE 2.0: The Biggest Retirement Legislation in Our Lifetimes

    Here are a few tips on how to take advantage of this new retirement legislation. The post SECURE 2.0: The Biggest Retirement Legislation in Our Lifetimes appeared first on Worth.

  • Genesis Bankruptcy Filing Imminent as Creditor Negotiations Stall: Reports

    The crypto lender could file for bankruptcy protection as soon as this week following fallout from the FTX contagion.