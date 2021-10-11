U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,374.75
    -7.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,639.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,741.25
    -67.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.00
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.86
    +1.51 (+1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.10
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    -0.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1571
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • Vix

    19.74
    +0.20 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3631
    +0.0012 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.0860
    +0.8710 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,608.35
    +1,513.28 (+2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,346.19
    +40.59 (+3.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.33
    +24.78 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

Online Reputation Management Focus of Beverly Hills Bar Association Interview with Reputation Communications CEO Shannon Wilkinson

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new interview with the Beverly Hills Bar Association, Reputation Communications Founder and CEO Shannon Wilkinson explains reputation management and expert reputation witness work and highlights the need for individuals and business to protect their reputations as they do any other asset.

Conducted by Hillary Johns, Trial Lawyer and Beverly Hills Bar Association Litigation Committee Chair, the 45-minute interview focuses on what online reputation management is; why successful people use it; the difficulty of being "invisible" on the internet — at least in the U.S. —what attorneys and law firms need to know; and Wilkinson's work as an expert reputation witness in defamation lawsuits.

"Online reputation management exists because you are who Google says you are," Wilkinson explains. "Section 230, a law in the U.S., frees websites from liability from what is posted on them. That is a prime reason online reputation management exists. But many people with well-established careers and brands also use the service to maintain and expand their reputation capital."

Wilkinson also addressed common reputation issues faced by attorneys, law firms and their clients in the interview. She provides key actions they all should take to build their reputations and brand visibility online.

About Shannon Wilkinson

Shannon M. Wilkinson is a nationally recognized expert in digital reputation management and an expert witness for legal cases related to reputation issues. As a commentator for The Wall Street Journal, her analysis of how leading corporations are managing their crises focused on Equifax, NBC, Ohio State University, Purdue Pharma, Sanofi, UBER, and others. She has been quoted in Consumer Reports, Huffington Post, USA Today and the NBC Today Show. She is the author of Reputation Reboot: What Every Business Leader, Rising Star & VIP Needs to Know, a free eBook also available on Kindle; and chief blogger at the digital magazine, You(Online).

Founded in 2009, Reputation Communications was one of the first companies to specialize in online reputation management. It is the only online reputation management firm to specialize in high-end clients including CEOs and C-Suite executives, Forbes 400 philanthropists, Fortune 500 leaders, Investment, FinTech & financial services firms, Silicon Valley tech founders and others.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-reputation-management-focus-of-beverly-hills-bar-association-interview-with-reputation-communications-ceo-shannon-wilkinson-301396477.html

SOURCE Reputation Communications

Recommended Stories

  • Lenovo stock drops 17% after withdrawing Shanghai listing application

    Lenovo Group Ltd saw its stock fall more than 17% on Monday, its biggest intraday decline in over a decade, after the Chinese technology giant withdrew its application for a 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) share listing in Shanghai. The world's biggest personal computer maker on Friday said it would withdraw its application, days after it had been accepted by Shanghai's STAR Market. On Sunday, Lenovo said it had done so because of the possibility of the validity of financial information in its prospectus lapsing during the application's vetting.

  • Beyond Evergrande, China’s Property Market Faces a $5 Trillion Reckoning

    Developers have run up huge debts. Now sales are down, Beijing is imposing borrowing curbs, buyers are balking at prices, and even demographics are looking dimmer. The government is trying to address the situation without damaging the economy.

  • Iron Ore’s 50% Surge Is Latest Spike to Fuel Inflation Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore has suddenly gone from commodity laggard to a top performer, with resurgent prices further fanning inflation fears that are rippling across the world. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtThey Invented t

  • The future of China's work culture

    In a late-August ruling, China’s supreme court declared one of the country’s most infamous work practices illegal. Indeed, while the August 26 Supreme Court decision and issuance of guidelines from the Ministry of Human Resources will impact tech firms and their well-educated, well-compensated employees, the case itself dealt with a worker much farther down the digital economy hierarchy: a logistics worker making a salary of 8,000RMB (roughly $1,240) per month, which is just slightly below the average of the country’s 37 largest cities. China’s regulators appear to be sending a message to employers and employees alike that the rules that define their relationship must change.

  • Dow Set to Slip, Alibaba Stock and Oil Prices Fly—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Analysts expect lower trading volumes and potentially a quiet day ahead due to the Columbus Day holiday.

  • Asos boss quits after profit warning amid supply chain woes

    Company earnings expected to slump by more than £100m in current financial year

  • US wages are going up, and those who don’t adapt to the new reality will fail

    Labor is in short supply, so it’s more expensive. It’s simple economics and hankering for pre-pandemic times won’t help Hiring now: a jobs fair in Los Angeles, California, this week. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA There is a significant shortage of labor across the United States. Yes, federal unemployment Covid payments ran out after Labor Day. But still, many workers are reluctant to return to work, wary of their health and safety as the Delta variant continues to rage. Many are looking to swi

  • Ways To Ensure a Long-Lasting Retirement

    The road to retirement lasts a working lifetime for most. Taking these six steps can ensure it is long-lasting.

  • Bitmain Confirms Halting Its Shipment of Antminers to Chinese Customers

    The mining rig supplier will still ship globally.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy in October

    Three Motley Fool contributors offered their best stock picks that can safely grow your money over the long term. Here's why they chose Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). John Ballard (Walt Disney): Disney has entertained generations of fans for nearly a century and will still be entertaining people decades from now.

  • Brent Oil Approaches $85 With Energy Crisis Boosting Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude in London surged toward $85 a barrel as the global power crunch boosts demand for oil ahead of winter. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. No

  • U.K. Turns to Coal as Low Wind Output Increases Power Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffU.K. power prices rose after a coal power plant switched on Monday to make up for a

  • Consumers brace for wave of ‘shrinkflation’ as products get smaller

    When Walkers kicked off a marketing campaign on Twitter over the summer, trumpeting the fact that a packet of its French Fries crisps "really are 78 calories", the response was not quite what its executives had hoped.

  • The Latest Slump in Car Sales Has Winners and Losers

    As the third-quarter results season approaches, BMW is weathering the microchip storm better than GM, and car dealers seem to be coping better than component suppliers.

  • 3 Things to Watch as JPMorgan Chase Reports Earnings

    Although the stock has performed well, investors will be watching a number of factors in Q3 to help shape future expectations for the bank.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Perfect for New Investors

    Playoff baseball, pumpkin spice lattes, the upcoming holiday season, and what looks to be another great year for the U.S. stock market are all reasons to smile. A roaring bull market is nice when you're in one; but looking in from the outside at high valuations and seeing many stocks that have multiplied in a matter of months can feel intimidating. Here's what makes Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS), and AAR Corporation (NYSE: AIR) all great buys now.

  • 3 Leading Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    Infrastructure is the backbone of the global economy. This spending by governments and corporations on infrastructure will benefit companies focused on operating and developing these assets. Three infrastructure stocks that stand out as ideally positioned to profit in 2021 and beyond are Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC), and Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI).

  • Oil Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Aggressive Fuel Switching Could Lead to Triple-Digit Prices

    The surge in natural gas prices in Europe and Asia and the extent of fuel switching from gas to oil will be the key factor to watch now.

  • Cellebrite to Acquire Digital Clues, Strengthening Its Market Leading Position as the End-To-End Investigative Digital Intelligence Platform Provider

    Cellebrite (Nasdaq: CLBT), a leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of open-source intelligence firm Digital Clues AG ("Digital Clues"). The acquisition strengthens Cellebrite's market-leading Digital Intelligence platform, reinforces our position as the end-to-end technology partner capable of digitizing the entire investigative workflow, and is expected to aid in growing the co

  • Crude jumps to multi-year highs on global energy crunch

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than $2 on Monday, extending gains as an energy crisis grips major economies amid a pick-up in economic activity and restrained supplies from major producers. Brent crude was up $2.17, or 2.6%, at $84.56 a barrel by 1136 GMT, its highest since October 2018. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.67, or 3.4%, to $82.02 for its highest since late 2014.