Online Retail Market in the US to grow by USD 460.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the growing seasonal and holiday sales - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online retail market in the US size is estimated to grow by USD 460.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.64% during the forecast period. The growing seasonal and holiday sales are driving the online retail market growth in the US significantly. Omnichannel retailing is one of the major trends shaping the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Retail Market in US 2022-2026

What's New?

Recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Online Retail Market in the US - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (apparel, footwear, and accessories, consumer electronics and electricals, food, and grocery, home furniture and furnishing, and others) and device (smartphones and tablets and PCs).

The market share growth by the apparel, footwear, and accessories segment will be significant during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to factors such as the availability of simple and secure online payment options, the ability to track shipments, 24/7 customer service, and low prices. As apparel, footwear, and accessories are products with a low perceived risk of product delivery and returns, they have gained popularity on the internet. Furthermore, the growing population and rising disposable personal income are two significant drivers shaping the segment growth in the online retail market in the US.

Online Retail Market in the US – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

One of the key drivers shaping the growth of the online retail market in the US is holiday and seasonal sales.

For instance, e-commerce sales in the US, increased by 11% in 2021 from November 1 to December 24, compared to a massive 47.2% growth in the holiday season of 2020.

Generally, sales increase during Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday.

The largest gaining product categories during the holiday season include apparel, footwear and accessories, consumer electronics, computer hardware, and toys.

The US consumers spent USD 204.5 billion online in November and December 2021, up 8.6% over the same period in 2020. In conclusion, exciting sales and offers are driving the online retail market growth during the forecast period.

Story continues

Leading trends influencing the market

Omni-channel marketing is a major trend in the online retail market in the US that drives market growth during the forecast period. Omni-channel marketing is rapidly becoming the norm for many retailers in the country.

This marketing strategy allows consumers the option to shop online and pick up the merchandise from the store nearest to their location on the same day.

Retailers are experiencing a high influence through their online presence on their in-store sales. One such example is Best Buy integrating its offline and online stores to boost revenues.

The retailer is utilizing physical stores as distribution centers for online purchases as a part of the omnichannel strategy. According to Best Buy, 40% of its online shoppers prefer to pick up their purchases from physical stores. The company also challenges online and discount retailers with its match-to-price strategy, claiming to offer gadgets at or lower than the price offered by its competitors.

Thus, marketing strategies like omnichannel marketing are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Some of the factors hindering the US online retail market growth include transportation and logistics.

The three major processes where the intervention of transportation and logistics come into the picture are product procurement, shipping the ordered items, and delivery to the customers. All these processes require a high time and money investment, challenging the efficiency and effectiveness of retailers and their costing strategies.

The profit margin of retailers is reduced due to the higher cost incurred from transportation and logistics. Most of the time, retailers are unable to break even.

Transportation and logistics will continue to be under a lot of pressure owing to rising fuel prices, driver shortages, as well as a governmental and societal push for increased digitization and sustainability.

What are the key data covered in this Online Retail Market in the US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online retail market in the US between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the online retail market in the US size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online retail market across the US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth in the online retail market in the US vendors

The online toys and games retailing market size is expected to increase by USD 16.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39%. In-sync mobile and traditional games is a major driver impacting the online toys and games retailing market growth.

The online baby products retailing market size is expected to increase by USD 13.61 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.82%. A key factor driving growth in the online baby products retailing market is the easier payment options.

Online Retail Market in the US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.64% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 460.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.97 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., eBay Inc., Kroger Co., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Wayfair Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

