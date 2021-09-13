U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

Online Retailing in India - Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2025

ReportLinker
·2 min read

Summary This report provides in-depth analysis of the latest trends in online shopping, covering the factors driving online shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics and the impact of COVID-19 on online retail sales in the country.

New York, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Online Retailing in India - Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149374/?utm_source=GNW


This report provides a detailed analysis of both the historic and forecast market data of retail sales of different product segments in online channel in India.In addition, it provides an overview of changing shopping trends, the influence of various economic variables on the online retail industry, technology trends and the competitive landscape across product segments.

The report also details major online retailers in each category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2020 along with recent key developments.

Scope
- The online market in India grew by 46.3% in 2020, adding ?1,050 billion to reach ?3,317 billion. The pandemic brought many shoppers online for the first time and encouraged those who were already comfortable shopping online to make more purchases via the channel, thus raising India’s e-commerce growth potential.
- Food & grocery online was the biggest winner of 2020 sales grew by 76.7% to reach ?273.1 billion with an unprecedented shift of purchase behavior
- Online penetration will almost double in the next five years to reach 8.0% of total retail sales as more Indians gain access to fast internet connections
- New players such as Jio Mart and Apple entered the market with substantial investment and an understanding of consumer behavior

Reasons to Buy
- Gain a comprehensive view of the online retail industry and forecasts to 2025
- Explore new opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand following the impact of COVID-19 on the online retail market
- Investigate current and forecast trends in online retail sectors to identify the opportunities offering the most potential
- Understand who the main competitors are in the sectors and their price positioning
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149374/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


