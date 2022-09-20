U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,832.09
    -67.80 (-1.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,490.75
    -528.93 (-1.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,361.28
    -173.74 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,779.89
    -32.96 (-1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.70
    -1.03 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.00
    -5.20 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    -0.17 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9969
    -0.0059 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5420
    +0.0520 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1367
    -0.0070 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6120
    +0.3940 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,850.51
    -150.31 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.47
    -8.56 (-1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.66
    -44.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Online Safety Bill to return as soon as possible

·2 min read
A stock image of young children looking at a mobile phone. An older child shields the eyes of their sibling.
The Online Safety Bill aims to protect children from harmful content

The Online Safety Bill will return to Parliament "quickly", Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan has said.

"We want it in law as soon as possible to protect children when they're accessing content online," she said.

The bill requires technology companies to protect their users from illegal content such as child-abuse images.

But rules requiring them to also tackle "legal but harmful" material, which critics say could lead to censorship, would be altered, Ms Donelan said.

Eating disorders

What exactly will count as legal but harmful material will be set out in secondary legislation.

Platforms "likely to be accessed by children" will have to protect them from inappropriate or harmful content such as posts promoting self-harm or eating disorders.

But "the largest, highest-risk platforms" will also have to tackle some legal but harmful material accessed by adults - and make clear in their terms and conditions, which they are expected to enforce, what is and is not acceptable on their site.

This gives big tech too much power, according to digital civil liberties campaigners.

"The bill effectively outsources internet policing - from the police, courts and Parliament, to Silicon Valley," the Open Rights Group says.

In July, during the Conservative leadership campaign, candidate Kemi Badenoch - now International Trade Secretary - welcomed the bill's delay until autumn, saying it had amounted to "overreach" and been in "no fit state" to become law.

In her first Prime Minister's Questions, Liz Truss told MPs: "What I want to make sure is that we protect the under-18s from harm and that we also make sure free speech is allowed, so there may be some tweaks required".

And on Tuesday, Ms Donelan told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "My clear objective is to get this bill back to the House quickly, to edit the bit that we've been very upfront that we're editing and to make sure that we get it into law.

"That element is in relation to adults - the bits in relation to children and online safety will not be changing."

Asked how she would ensure this content accessed by adults was not also seen by children, she replied: "I'm not going to go into the detail of what we're doing on the legal but harmful element, because this isn't the correct forum to do that and we need to make those announcements in Parliament."

But news site Tech Crunch suggested it might require social-media companies "age verifying all users and thereby putting the British social web behind a universal age-gate".

Recommended Stories

  • College Football News writes that Karl Dorrell’s seat is dangerously hot

    College Football News released its weekly list of head coaches on the hot seat

  • Analysis-China's mortgage boycott quietly regroups as construction idles

    Two months since many Chinese homebuyers stopped repaying mortgages to protest stalled construction on their properties, a lack of progress at more sites now threatens to intensify the boycott, despite assurances from authorities. The mortgage protest became a rare act of public disobedience in China, pushed via social media in late June and forcing regulators to scramble to offer homebuyers loan payment holidays for up to six months and pledges to expedite construction. But with no sign of construction picking up at many projects and no clear guidance from local authorities, more homebuyers have told Reuters they plan to join others who have stopped paying mortgages.

  • This Kentucky city is turning childcare desert into oasis of early childhood education

    OpEd: This community and school system are working together intentionally to build an early childhood system that supports their growing economy and the young families coming to the area to live and work.

  • Elon Musk Makes a Major Promise to Iranians and Cubans

    Elon Musk, the world's most influential CEO, has legions of fans who believe in his ability to shake up the world order.

  • U.S. Retirees Aren't Waiting Till Age 70 to Collect Social Security

    There's big money in waiting to collect Social Security, but most U.S. seniors leave that cash on the table.

  • How Do I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ukrainian State Border Servicemen thwart river crossing by group of Russian saboteurs

    Ukrainian border guards have prevented an attempt by Russian saboteurs to infiltrate behind Ukrainian lines, the press service of the State Border Service of Ukraine reported on Sept. 20.

  • Special master calls hearing as Trump resists sharing info on classification

    The special master appointed to review documents seized at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate holds the first hearing in the case Tuesday. Ahead of that hearing, Trump's legal team filed a motion opposing Judge Raymond Dearie's request that they provide information about any steps allegedly taken to declassify those records. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins Anne-Marie Green to discuss.

  • Another Monster Rate Hike Is on the Way

    Here’s what another 75 basis point rate hike means for markets.

  • Big U.S. bank CEOs to be grilled by Congress on consumer, social issues

    The chief executives of JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and other major U.S. retail banks will be grilled this week by lawmakers on a slew of issues, from the state of the economy to their stances on hot-button issues including abortion and fossil-fuel lending. Payments fraud, boosting diversity, mergers and access to bank branches, are also expected to feature when the CEOs appear before the House Financial Services Committee and Senate Banking Committees on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, according bank officials, congressional aides and lobbyists. The line-up includes the CEOs of the four largest U.S. banks: JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon, Bank of America's Brian Moynihan, Citi's Jane Fraser and Wells Fargo's Charles Scharf.

  • Congress stock trading 'continues to degrade the trust’ of Americans, Democrat says

    Congressional stock trading is back in the limelight following a New York Times analysis that found 97 members of Congress engaged in stock market transactions that could potentially be seen as conflicts of interest.

  • One of Putin's biggest supporters in Europe might get cut off by the European Union

    Viktor Orbán has been Putin's inside man in the EU. But the EU is trying to cut him out now.

  • Germany in Talks to Nationalize Uniper After Russian Natural-Gas Halts

    Under deal being discussed, Berlin would inject 8 billion euros and obtain a significant majority stake in the company.

  • Fed Meeting Preview: Why The S&P 500 Bear Market Will Stay On The Prowl

    Fed meeting preview: Policymakers face an easy call: Confirm the bad news markets are coming to terms with, or give the S&P 500 reason to rally.

  • Ukrainian forces strike 4 areas of concentration of Russian troops Operational Command Pivden (South)

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2022, 02:30 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have struck several areas of concentration of Russian forces in Southern Ukraine, killing 90 Russian soldiers and destroying their military equipment.

  • Report: Florida lawmaker expects DeSantis vs. Disney Reedy Creek solution in “near future”

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law in April that will dissolve Disney's Reedy Creek governing district by June 2023.

  • Core Inflation Cools in Canada, Easing Pressure for Bigger Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s inflation rate eased for a second month in August on lower gasoline prices, a welcome development that may give the Bank of Canada confidence its interest rate hikes are working.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFrust

  • Chicago’s High Property Taxes Pay for Squeezed Retiree Benefits

    (Bloomberg) -- Chicago may finally be on a path to adequately funding its four city employee pensions -- but getting there is likely to come at the expense of homeowners who already pay some of the highest property tax rates in the nation.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesTycoon's Wild $3 Billion

  • Kremlin’s New Hail Mary Shows Putin Is More Panicked Than Ever

    GettyAfter weeks of battlefield setbacks in Ukraine, Moscow appears to have buckled under pressure and plowed ahead with a new phase in the war: urgent “referendums” to annex stolen Ukrainian land and harsh prison terms for defiant troops.The double whammy began with the announcement early Tuesday that Russia’s State Duma passed legislation introducing stricter punishments for any troops who “voluntarily” surrender on the frontline or refuse to follow orders.Deserters would get up to 15 years be

  • New evidence shows GOP’s Trump problem may be getting worse

    Republicans are growing more concerned that President Trump could be a drag — and not a help — in tight midterm races that will determine the majorities in the House and Senate. Trump remains overwhelmingly popular among Republican voters, but he’s just as unpopular with Democrats, and there is a growing body of evidence that…