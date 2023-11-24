Online sales capturing greater share of holiday spending, but many still shop in stores

For many people, the most popular place to do their holiday shopping this year will be on their computer or smartphone.

But retail industry officials say there will always be a segment of the population who will shop for their gifts in the malls or other retail stores.

"Traditional shoppers still enjoy having the ability to physically touch or try on products before purchasing them ― and we don't expect that to change," said MaryAnn Alukonis, assistant general manager at Merritt Square Mall on Merritt Island. "I don't believe brick-and-mortar is dead. There is still a need and desire for people to shop in a temperature-controlled environment, where there are multiple shopping experiences."

Rick Butler of Indialantic was shopping earlier this month for a pre-lit artificial Christmas tree at the Lowe's store in Indian Harbour Beach, but later decided to buy one online.

Merritt Island resident Chris Myers still shops for Christmas gifts at Merritt Square and at other retail venues. But she said she is shifting to more online shopping, which she estimates now accounts for about 60% of her gift-buying ― about twice what it used to be.

"Amazon is my best friend," Myers said, referring to the source of much of her Christmas purchases.

Online spending expected to grow this season

A new survey from the Washington-based National Retail Federation shows that the top shopping destination for people looking for Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa gifts this year will be online, with 58% saying they go to their computer or smartphone for at least some of their winter holiday shopping. That's higher than traditional shopping venues like department stores (49%), discount stores (48%), clothing stores (32%) and electronics stores (20%).

National Retail Federation President and Chief Executive Officer Matthew Shay predicts that online spending will increase 7% to 9% this November and December, compared with the same months last year.

The online spending increase is about twice the projected increase for overall holiday spending of 3% to 4%. Online sales are expected to account for more than 28% of overall holiday retail sales this year.

"Convenience is part of the calculus of a successful holiday season, and the increase in online shopping has been one of the biggest shifts that have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic," National Retail Federation chief economist Jack Kleinhenz said.

The National Retail Federation also expects a softening of the big holiday spending increases seen in the last few years. While spending is forecasted to rise by 3% to 4% this year over 2022, that's less than the increases of 9.1% in 2020, 12.7% in 2021 and 5.4% in 2022.

The federation expects overall retail spending to reach between $957.3 billion and $966.6 billion in November and December, up from what was a record $929.5 billion a year earlier. Of that, $273.7 billion to $278.8 billion will come from online sales, up from $256 billion last year.

Among factors contributing to this are more people working from home, and perhaps making it more convenient for them to squeeze online shopping into their day; and more people buying online, then picking up their purchases in a physical store.

Mall, store officials optimistic

Local retail officials, however, remain optimistic about the sales outlook for stores in the face of rising online sales.

"Guests are excited for in-store experiences, and we are seeing a lot of shoppers at Melbourne Square," which will be 100% leased this Christmas season, Melbourne Square Mall General Manager Cindy Rodenhizer said.

Rodenhizer said the fact that Melbourne Square "continues to see a strong demand for space, and the list of new retailers that opened in 2023" indicates its importance in the county's retail market.

New retailers there in 2023 include Alma Med Spa, Bunker 27, Chakra, Fit2Run, FXA, Perfekta, Rejeunir Beauty and Sunelli, as well as food outlets Boriken Puerto Rican Kitchen and ChurroWorld.

Kyle Cooper, general manager of The Avenue Viera, said that while many people enjoy the convenience of online shopping, "in-person shopping continues to be in high demand, and we learned from COVID how important personal connection is to the consumer, something we continue to see ring true. We're providing a seamless holiday shopping experience," with a variety of retailers in one location.

Cooper said many shoppers enjoy the Christmas season atmosphere at a place like The Avenue to get them in the shopping mood ― the holiday decorations, the visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, the caroling, the carriage rides and the like.

Many malls also are filled with specialty shops during the holiday season. At Melbourne Square, for example, those include Alma’s Hair, Art Blvd., BAM Candles, Big Sports, Copper Art and Wildlife Plastics, Fandom, Go Calendars/Go Games, Hickory Farms, Ornament Station, See’s Candies and 3D Crystals.

Jason Schmidt, assistant manager of the Get Your Fun On tabletop hobby game store on West New Haven Avenue in West Melbourne, puts trading card game packs on the store shelves, as he stocks up for what he hopes will be a busy holiday season.

Jason Schmidt, assistant manager of the Get Your Fun On tabletop hobby game store on West New Haven Avenue in West Melbourne, said customers come in and browse the shelves for traditional board games, card games and role-playing games and supplies. They also get input and questions answered from the store's staff, and the opportunity to try out the games on-site. The store carries merchandise for widely played games like Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering and Pokemon, as well as more obscure offerings.

Schmidt said customers from as far away as Tallahassee and Miami stop by the store when they are passing through town to check out the games in stock.

Customers often mix in-person and online gift-buying

Myers said she still has some favorite stores to do in-person shopping. Among them are Books-A-Million; Cocoa Beach Surf Co. and Ron Jon Surf Shop for gifts for her out-of-state relatives; and Hot Topic and Zumiez for gifts for her teen and preteen relatives.

Chris Myers of Merritt Island shops with her 3½-year-old granddaughter, Lilly Arjoon, in the children's book section of Books-A-Million store in Merritt Square Mall. Myers said Books-A-Million is one of her favorite Christmas shopping venues, although she now does about 60% of her Christmas gift-buying online.

But she finds online shopping and shipping convenient, especially when it involves gifts for relatives who live outside the area, and offers free shipping deals.

Myers considers herself an avid shopper. She said she buys about 40 gift each year ― 15 for family members; 15 for friends and co-workers; and 10 for various collections for children in the community, including ones organized by her church and nonprofit organizations. She might spend $1,000 to $1,200 this year for gifts, donations to food drives during the holidays, cooking supplies and ingredients, and decorations.

She said she is not surprised by the growing market share for online Christmas shopping.

"The pandemic just forced us to be comfortable with that manner of shopping," Myers said.

Blow mold lawn ornaments line the shelves at the Lowe's store in Indian Harbour Beach.

Rick Butler of Indialantic was getting a jump on his Christmas shopping earlier this month, including shopping for a pre-lit artificial Christmas tree at the Lowe's store in Indian Harbour Beach. He bought some items there that day, but opted to buy his tree online, where he found a good deal.

"I do like to go to the stores, but it's simpler to get things online, if you can find it," said Butler, who plans to spend about $1,500 this year for Christmas gifts, and estimates that about 75% of his purchases will be online.

Retail 'strength and resilience'

This year, consumers celebrating the winter holidays will spend an average of $875 on gifts, decorations, food and other seasonal items, according to the National Retail Federation survey of 8,103 adults. That's up 5% from $833 last year.

Shay said that, "in spite of the uncertainty in the economy and the challenges that the households are facing, we've seen strength and resilience across the consumer sector. They will be spending money and powering the economy."

Shay added that, with much of the winter holiday retail spending now occurring in September and October, the NRF projections for November and December sales may be understating the year-over-year gains.

Avenue Viera General Manager Cooper noted that some organizations' retail sales projections for the Christmas season are more optimistic that the National Retail Federation's predictions.

"We are excited about the shopping season, as all indicators suggest record numbers," Cooper said.

Butler said, even though he does more of his Christmas shopping online, he and his children still enjoy taking trips to local malls and to The Mall at Millenia in Orlando to shop for gifts for one another and to check out the Christmas decorations.

"It's more than shopping," Butler said. "It's a Christmas experience."

