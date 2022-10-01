U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,585.62
    -54.85 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,725.51
    -500.10 (-1.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,575.62
    -161.89 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,664.72
    -10.21 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    -1.49 (-1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.30
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.30 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9801
    -0.0018 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0570 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1166
    +0.0043 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7290
    +0.2860 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,409.24
    +5.87 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.49
    +0.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Online Sex Toys Market to record USD 7.48 Bn incremental growth -- Driven by growing LGBT population in developed countries

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online sex toys market will be driven by the growing LGBT population in developed countries. The LGBT community is supported by mainstream news media in many developed countries. In 2015, 379 corporations and employer organizations urged the Supreme Court in the country to remove state bans on gay marriage. Goldman Sachs, Google, Morgan Stanley, and Coca-Cola were some of the organizations that were part of this initiative. The support for the LGBT community is also evident in an objective in the US Department of Health and Human Services. The Healthy People 2020 initiative was solely dedicated to improving the health and wellness of this population.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Sex Toys Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Sex Toys Market 2022-2026

The LGBT population is the primary adopter of sexual wellness products. They are among the primary purchasers of sex toys, including dildos, adult vibrators, and erection rings. Thus the expanding LGBT population is expected to positively influence the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period. Use our insights to make effective decisions. Download Free Sample Report

Technavio estimates the market size to grow by USD 7.48 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.25% between 2021 and 2026. Besides, the growing LGBT population, the growth of the market will also be driven by the rapid growth of e-commerce in APAC and an increase in cases of ED. However, cultural taboos and stringent laws in regional markets might reduce the growth potential of the market.

Online Sex Toys Market: Product Landscape

By product, the market is segmented by adult vibrators, erection rings, dildos, and others. The market observed significant demand for adult vibrators in 2021. Factors such as the changing perception of people toward sex toys, including vibrators, new product launches, and product innovations are driving the growth of the segment.

Online Sex Toys Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 52% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Factors such as rising government initiatives and the increasing presence of vendors in developing countries are driving the growth of the online sex toys market in APAC.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Request Sample PDF Report

Companies Covered:

  • Adam and Eve Stores

  • Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc.

  • BMS Factory

  • Cliq Ltd.

  • FUN FACTORY GmbH

  • ItspleaZure

  • JIMMYJANE

  • LELOi AB

  • LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd.

  • Love Honey Group Ltd

  • Lovetreats

  • Luvu Brands Inc

  • Pipedream Products LLC

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

  • Tantus Inc.

  • TENGA Co. Ltd.

  • The Aneros Co.

  • VIBRATEX Inc.

  • WOW Tech International GmbH

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

Online Sex Toys Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 7.48 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.85

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adam and Eve Stores, Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc., BMS Factory, Cliq Ltd., FUN FACTORY GmbH, ItspleaZure, JIMMYJANE, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd., Love Honey Group Ltd, Lovetreats, Luvu Brands Inc, Pipedream Products LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., VIBRATEX Inc., and WOW Tech International GmbH

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

  • Market outlook

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • he threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by product placement

  • Adult vibrators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Dildos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by product

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BMS Factory

  • Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

  • Doc Johnson Enterprises

  • FUN FACTORY GmbH

  • LELOi AB

  • LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.

  • Lovehoney Group Ltd.

  • Luvu Brands Inc.

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

  • TENGA Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Infiniti Research, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Infiniti Research, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-sex-toys-market-to-record-usd-7-48-bn-incremental-growth--driven-by-growing-lgbt-population-in-developed-countries-301636594.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Nearly 130 Single-Stock Filings Pulled After SEC Remarks

    The agency has previously called the products risky and volatile.

  • iShares Dips Its Toe in the Metaverse

    The issuer’s filing outlines plans for an ETF targeting a particularly spicy theme.

  • EXCLUSIVE: The Adventures Of Tom Ward, The Celebrity Interviewer Who Lived A Double Life

    Everyone has a superpower. It rests on whether you have enough patience to realize and strengthen your superpower. That's according to Tom Ward, the writer and celebrity interviewer behind The Tow Ward Show. "At the end of the day, I’m a regular dude with little identifiable skills of any kind," he chuckled during a Benzinga chat. “In my case, I’m good at one thing and that’s talking to people.” Before hosting his own show in Los Angeles, Ward was in sales. But his main goal is to continuously i

  • Why cruise stocks are plunging today

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for cruise lines.

  • Carnival Cruise Line stock falls to lowest level since 1993

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Carnival Cruise's stock after its latest earnings miss signifies a much longer path to profitability than expected.

  • Bank of America Likes These Beaten Down Chip Stocks

    Semiconductor stocks have tumbled in recent months amid flagging demand, with the S&P Semiconductors Select Industry Index dropping 36% year to date. Bank of America analysts recently discussed their favorite choices in the sector.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: FedEx, Nvidia, Intel, AMD, Biogen

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • Daily Crunch: It’s AI day for Tesla, but we’re here for the cringey texts 

    Carly is staying on top of the story and reports that there is “no immediate fix.” Eyeing that sweet capital: Manish has a scoop that Uniswap Labs, a decentralized exchange, is going after over $100 million in new funding. Stream on: YouTube TV is offering a new à la carte option that enables subscribers to purchase stand-alone networks without subscribing to the full channel lineup in its Base plan, Lauren reports.

  • Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset t

  • Where Will AbbVie Be in 3 Years?

    In spite of market turmoil, this year has been bright so far for AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). The company's star drug Humira continues to grow, and even reached the milestone of more than $20 billion in sales last year. Its other immunology drugs and the neuroscience business also are thriving.

  • For Long-Term Investors, It’s Time to Buy Tech Again. Here Are 20 Stocks to Look at First.

    The bear market in software stocks has already lasted far longer than the typical decline, according to MoffettNathanson,

  • Why Bluebird Bio Stock Is Taking Flight Today

    Shares of gene therapy company Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) were up by a healthy 12.4% on heavy volume as of 11:16 a.m. ET Friday morning. The biotech's stock appears to be getting a boost from both a broad upward trend across the biotechnology space today, as well as from rumors circulating on social media about a possible buyout. Bluebird scored two approvals from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this year for its one-and-done gene therapies: Skysona for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) and Zynteglo for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT).

  • AT&T, Verizon and Comcast stocks just had their worst quarter in two decades

    Some of the biggest telecommunications stocks just posted their steepest quarterly declines in two decades amid pressures new and old on the cable and wireless industries.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    These two energy stocks largely avoid the ups and downs of oil prices, while this other one is tied directly to those gyrations.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Fell 25% This Week

    Shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) were among the losers this week as rising mortgage rates threatened to squeeze the mortgage REIT, and one analyst expressed caution on the stock. The company also executed a reverse stock split at the beginning of the week. Since the rate hike, which came with hawkish commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, investors seem to believe the risk of a recession has grown, as well as the likelihood of a sustained high-interest-rate environment.

  • Top Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok Video

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Apple Inc.’s most senior executives is leaving after he turned up in a viral video on TikTok making an off-color joke that he fondles “big-breasted women” for a living.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsPutin Says Annexation

  • Endeavor Group CEO Ari Emanuel seeks end to Elon Musk-Twitter lawsuit

    Endeavor Holding Group CEO Ari Emanuel is reportedly seeking a settlement in the ongoing lawsuit between Twitter and Elon Musk, as Musk's personal texts reveal his communications ahead of his initial buyout proposal.

  • 4 Reasons Buying Qualcomm Near its 52-Week Low Is a No-Brainer

    Here's why beaten-down shares of Qualcomm look like one of the market's best buying opportunities.

  • Dow Jones Drops On Hot Inflation Data; Tesla Stock Rises Before AI Day

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Friday on hot inflation data. Tesla stock fell ahead of the company's AI Day.