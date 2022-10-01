Online Sex Toys Market to record USD 7.48 Bn incremental growth -- Driven by growing LGBT population in developed countries

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online sex toys market will be driven by the growing LGBT population in developed countries. The LGBT community is supported by mainstream news media in many developed countries. In 2015, 379 corporations and employer organizations urged the Supreme Court in the country to remove state bans on gay marriage. Goldman Sachs, Google, Morgan Stanley, and Coca-Cola were some of the organizations that were part of this initiative. The support for the LGBT community is also evident in an objective in the US Department of Health and Human Services. The Healthy People 2020 initiative was solely dedicated to improving the health and wellness of this population.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Sex Toys Market 2022-2026

The LGBT population is the primary adopter of sexual wellness products. They are among the primary purchasers of sex toys, including dildos, adult vibrators, and erection rings. Thus the expanding LGBT population is expected to positively influence the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period. Use our insights to make effective decisions. Download Free Sample Report

Technavio estimates the market size to grow by USD 7.48 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.25% between 2021 and 2026. Besides, the growing LGBT population, the growth of the market will also be driven by the rapid growth of e-commerce in APAC and an increase in cases of ED. However, cultural taboos and stringent laws in regional markets might reduce the growth potential of the market.

Online Sex Toys Market: Product Landscape

By product, the market is segmented by adult vibrators, erection rings, dildos, and others. The market observed significant demand for adult vibrators in 2021. Factors such as the changing perception of people toward sex toys, including vibrators, new product launches, and product innovations are driving the growth of the segment.

Online Sex Toys Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 52% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Factors such as rising government initiatives and the increasing presence of vendors in developing countries are driving the growth of the online sex toys market in APAC.

Online Sex Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.85 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adam and Eve Stores, Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc., BMS Factory, Cliq Ltd., FUN FACTORY GmbH, ItspleaZure, JIMMYJANE, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd., Love Honey Group Ltd, Lovetreats, Luvu Brands Inc, Pipedream Products LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., VIBRATEX Inc., and WOW Tech International GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

