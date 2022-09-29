U.S. markets closed

Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market Size to Grow by USD 41.77 Bn, Rise in Adoption of Games Among the Youth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key drivers in the global online smartphone and tablet games market growth is the rise in the adoption of games among the youth. Games are considered a major mass medium for communication, with billions of users. Gaming can be sociable, fun, and interactive. It provides opportunities for children and the young to learn and solve problems. Multiplayer online games allow multiple players to play at the same time. Rapid technological advances, such as the availability of audio devices, high-definition displays, and wireless network capabilities, have increased the demand for MOG gaming. Vendors offer MOG gaming to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors. Such factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market 2022-2026

The online smartphone and tablet games market size is expected to grow by USD 41.77 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and
forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF
format

Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the gradual market penetration by key vendors and the expansion of the 5G network. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key countries for the online smartphone and tablet games market in APAC.

Online Smartphone And Tablet Games Market: Device Landscape

By device, the market has been segmented into smartphone and tablet. The smartphone segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Smartphones are easier to carry and have advantages such as allowing users to access the Internet in Wi-Fi-enabled zones.

Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market: Companies Covered

  • Com2uS Holdings Corp.

  • CyberAgent Inc.

  • Electronic Arts Inc.

  • King.com Ltd.

  • Machine Zone Inc.

  • Melior Games Ukraine

  • NCSoft Corp.

  • Netmarble Corp.

  • NEXON America Inc.

  • Nintendo Co. Ltd.

  • PLR Worldwide Sales Ltd.

  • Rovio Entertainment Corp.

  • Sony Group Corp.

  • Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • Supercell Oy

  • Take Two Interactive Software Inc.

  • Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • The Walt Disney Co.

  • Vivendi SE

  • Warner Bros Discovery Inc.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key
news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market: What our reports offer

  • Market share assessments for the regional-level and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026

  • Market trends (opportunities, drivers, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping that maps the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, recent developments, and financials

  • Supply chain trends that map the latest technological advancements

Related Reports

Mobile Apps Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The mobile apps market share is expected to increase by USD 957.44 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Massive Multiplayer Online Role-playing Game (MMORPG) Market by Device and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The MMORPG market share is expected to increase by USD 7.99 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.5%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 41.77 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.9

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Com2uS Holdings Corp., CyberAgent Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., King.com Ltd., Machine Zone Inc., Melior Games Ukraine, NCSoft Corp., Netmarble Corp., NEXON America Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., PLR Worldwide Sales Ltd., Rovio Entertainment Corp., Sony Group Corp., Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd., Supercell Oy, Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Vivendi SE, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Communication Services Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Device

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Device

  • 5.3 Smartphone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Tablet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Device

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Electronic Arts Inc.

  • 10.4 Machine Zone Inc.

  • 10.5 Melior Games Ukraine

  • 10.6 NCSoft Corp.

  • 10.7 Netmarble Corp.

  • 10.8 Rovio Entertainment Corp.

  • 10.9 Supercell Oy

  • 10.10 Take Two Interactive Software Inc.

  • 10.11 The Walt Disney Co.

  • 10.12 Vivendi SE

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market 2022-2026
Global Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-smartphone-and-tablet-games-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-41-77-bn-rise-in-adoption-of-games-among-the-youth---technavio-301635399.html

SOURCE Technavio

