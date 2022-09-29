Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market Size to Grow by USD 41.77 Bn, Rise in Adoption of Games Among the Youth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key drivers in the global online smartphone and tablet games market growth is the rise in the adoption of games among the youth. Games are considered a major mass medium for communication, with billions of users. Gaming can be sociable, fun, and interactive. It provides opportunities for children and the young to learn and solve problems. Multiplayer online games allow multiple players to play at the same time. Rapid technological advances, such as the availability of audio devices, high-definition displays, and wireless network capabilities, have increased the demand for MOG gaming. Vendors offer MOG gaming to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors. Such factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market 2022-2026

The online smartphone and tablet games market size is expected to grow by USD 41.77 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the gradual market penetration by key vendors and the expansion of the 5G network. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key countries for the online smartphone and tablet games market in APAC.

Online Smartphone And Tablet Games Market: Device Landscape

By device, the market has been segmented into smartphone and tablet. The smartphone segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Smartphones are easier to carry and have advantages such as allowing users to access the Internet in Wi-Fi-enabled zones.

Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market: Companies Covered

Com2uS Holdings Corp.

CyberAgent Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

King.com Ltd.

Machine Zone Inc.

Melior Games Ukraine

NCSoft Corp.

Netmarble Corp.

NEXON America Inc.

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

PLR Worldwide Sales Ltd.

Rovio Entertainment Corp.

Sony Group Corp.

Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.

Supercell Oy

Take Two Interactive Software Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

The Walt Disney Co.

Vivendi SE

Warner Bros Discovery Inc.

Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market: What our reports offer

Market share assessments for the regional-level and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026

Market trends (opportunities, drivers, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping that maps the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, recent developments, and financials

Supply chain trends that map the latest technological advancements

Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 41.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.9 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Com2uS Holdings Corp., CyberAgent Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., King.com Ltd., Machine Zone Inc., Melior Games Ukraine, NCSoft Corp., Netmarble Corp., NEXON America Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., PLR Worldwide Sales Ltd., Rovio Entertainment Corp., Sony Group Corp., Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd., Supercell Oy, Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Vivendi SE, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Communication Services Market Reports

