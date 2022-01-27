Online Streaming Services Market: Segmentation by type (online video streaming and online music streaming) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) -- Forecast till 2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online streaming services market is segmented into two categories based on the type (online video streaming and online music streaming) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The market share is expected to increase by USD 191.72 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.74%.

Attractive Opportunities in Online Streaming Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Parent Market Analysis

The global online streaming services market is classified by Technavio as part of the global movies and entertainment services industry. Consumers' increasing disposable income, the proliferation of video streaming services, and the growing popularity of online streaming services will all contribute to the global movies and entertainment market's rise. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the following years have been extensively examined in our research report and will define the levels of growth of the online streaming services market during the projected period.

Online Streaming Services Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of online streaming services is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Content development

Financing

Pre-production

Production

Post-production

Marketing

Licensing and distribution

End-user

Vendor Insights

The online streaming services market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market, including some of the vendors such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Balaji Telefilms Ltd., ErosSTX Global Corp., iflix Ltd., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online streaming services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Offers a complete suite of cloud services to customers worldwide, which includes elastic computing, database, storage, network virtualization services, large scale computing, security, management and application services, big data analytics, a machine learning platform, and IoT services.

Amazon.com Inc.- Offers online streaming services such as Prime Video and Amazon music.

Balaji Telefilms Ltd. - Offers online streaming services through its subsidiary ALTBalaji.

Geographical Highlights

The online streaming services market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is a key market for online streaming services in North America. However, the market growth rate in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The entertainment industry in the region has matured and improved technologically. It produces several well-known and high-budget web series, films, and animated programs that are freely accessible via online streaming services. The high demand for online streaming services in this region has prompted additional service providers to join in. As a result, there was more rivalry, prompting existing service providers to update their offers and invest more in providing better content to win a larger market share.

Furthermore, the US, China, the UK, Japan, and Germany are North America's top producers of online streaming services, owing to the growing on-demand video market and the declining live TV broadcast market in the region.

Key Market Dynamics-

Online Streaming Services Key Market Drivers:

Users are opting for online streaming services as a result of the introduction of high-end smartphones and the widespread availability of the Internet. As the number of smartphones grows, consumers will be able to access more video and music material on the go. In addition, as the number of mobile Internet subscriptions grows, several online streaming service providers are looking at using mobile platforms to provide their services.

Online Streaming Services Key Market Trends:

Artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning, natural language processing, and blockchain technology will become disruptive technologies for enhancing video quality and streaming, which will give chances for online streaming service providers to expand. In filming, editing, voice-overs, scriptwriting, and most other elements of video production, AI assists service providers. AI is being used by several service providers to improve the quality of their material.

Online Streaming Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.74% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 191.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Access Industries Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Baidu Inc., Balaji Telefilms Ltd., British Broadcasting Corp., Crackle Plus LLC, ErosSTX Global Corp., Fox Corp., fuboTV Inc., iflix Ltd., Netflix Inc., Philo Inc., Sling TV LLC, Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

