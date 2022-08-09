U.S. markets open in 8 hours 46 minutes

Online Streaming Services Market Size to Grow by USD 191.72 bn, Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online streaming services market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering advanced products or expanding their businesses to new regions to compete in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Streaming Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The online streaming services market size is expected to grow by USD 191.72 from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.74% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast of the online streaming services, along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Vendor Analysis

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Balaji Telefilms Ltd., ErosSTX Global Corp., iflix Ltd., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers an online streaming service named Tmall Box Office.

  • Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers online streaming services such as Prime Video and Amazon Music.

  • Baidu Inc. - The company offers online streaming services through its subsidiary, JOYY INC.

  • Netflix Inc. - The company offers online streaming services such as TV shows, movies, and others.

  • Spotify Technology SA - The company offers online streaming services such as podcasts, songs, and more.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Driver and Challenge

The rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the internet are driving the online streaming services market growth. However, factors such as concerns pertaining to video piracy may challenge the market growth.

Market Segmentation

  • Online Streaming Services Market Split by Type

  • Online Streaming Services Market Split by Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the online streaming services, summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Revenue-generating Type Segments

The online video streaming segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs is fueling the growth of the global online video market. These devices provide consumers with easy access to video streaming services. Online video streaming services are mainly used for entertainment. However, they can also be used by educators to connect, reach, and educate students and organizations for training and development.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global online streaming services industry by value in 2020?

  • What will be the size of the global online streaming services industry in 2025?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global online streaming services industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global online streaming services market?

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Online Streaming Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.74%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 191.72 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.00

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Balaji Telefilms Ltd., ErosSTX Global Corp., iflix Ltd., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Online video streaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Online music streaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • 10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.5 Baidu Inc.

  • 10.6 Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

  • 10.7 ErosSTX Global Corp.

  • 10.8 iflix Ltd.

  • 10.9 Netflix Inc.

  • 10.10 Spotify Technology SA

  • 10.11 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • 10.12 The Walt Disney Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-streaming-services-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-191-72-bn-netflix-inc-and-amazoncom-inc-among-key-vendors---technavio-301600864.html

SOURCE Technavio

