Online Streaming Services Market size to grow by USD 285.46 billion from 2022 to 2027, The growing popularity of online video streaming in the education sector to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online streaming services market size is estimated to increase by USD 285.46 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 19.64% during the forecast period. The growing popularity of online video streaming in the education sector significantly drives the online streaming services market growth. Many teachers and educators use online video platforms to interact with students, where they can conduct lectures and classes, which are then published online using capture tools. Additionally, students can access these lectures and classes via websites and mobile applications. For instance, LinkedIn Learning, Coursera Inc., and Udemy Inc. are some of the major online video streaming providers in the education industry. Hence, the growing popularity of online video streaming in the education sector will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Streaming Services Market 2023-2027

Online streaming services market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global online streaming services market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer online streaming services in the market are Access Industries Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Baidu Inc., Balaji Telefilms Ltd., Brightcove Inc., British Broadcasting Corp., Eros Media World plc, Fox Corp., fuboTV Inc., Hulu LLC, Netflix Inc., Philo Inc., Sling TV LLC, Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co. and others.

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Access Industries Inc. - The company offers online streaming services with music and audio streaming service available in over 180 countries around the world, with a music library of 56 million tracks.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers online streaming services which can be operated on phone by the application and one can view data and interactions on the control center of the computer.

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers online streaming services where each user receives a personalized account and recommendations and also allows users to record shows, which will be stored in the cloud.

Online Streaming Services Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by revenue (subscription, advertising, and rental), type (online video streaming and online music streaming), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the subscription segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) provides customers with access to a large catalog of programs for a fixed price each month and the popularity of SVOD streaming platforms is increasing. This is because they offer unlimited access to original, high-quality content to users on the go. Moreover, certain OTT applications also offer the same functionalities as those offered by broadcast channels. Hence, such factors influence the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global online streaming services market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online streaming services market.

APAC is estimated to account for 33% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Another key region contributing to the growth of the global market is North America. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to factors such as the expansion of the on-demand video market and the decline of the live TV broadcast market in countries such as the US and Canada. The entertainment industry in the region is mature and technologically advanced with increasing investments by online streaming service providers and declining demand for television broadcasts encouraging TV broadcasting companies to form strategic partnerships with online streaming service providers. Furthermore, regional players are expanding their businesses by collaborating with artists and acquiring exclusive rights to their songs as well as by acquiring smaller companies. Hence, such factors influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Online Streaming Services Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The increasing penetration of smart TVs is a major trend fueling the online streaming services market growth.

The demand for online streaming services is expected to rise due to the rising penetration of smart TVs, which have the ability to stream applications such as Hulu, ALTBalaji, and Amazon Prime.

The increasing number of technological advances in consumer electronics will further increase the popularity of smart TVs. For instance, features such as advanced cameras are being incorporated into smart TV sales.

Various companies have released smart TVs to meet the growing demand; for instance, in January 2020, TCL Corporation launched IoT-enabled, AI-powered smart TVs and air conditioners In India.

Hence, such factors influence the market growth of online streaming services during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Concerns pertaining to video piracy are the challenges that may impede the online streaming services market growth.

The prevalence of web video piracy and illegal streaming poses a threat to the global market for online streaming services, where users can download audio and video content easily using software such as BitTorrent and uTorrent.

This results in many users do not subscribe to online streaming services. And majority of pirated or illegally downloaded content is free of advertisements, unlike video-on-demand (VOD) streaming services that rely on advertising.

Online streaming platforms offer a vast amount of exclusive content. But many nations lack stringent piracy laws, which, in turn, hampers the number of subscriptions to online streaming services.

Hence, concerns related to video piracy may hinder the growth of the global online streaming services market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Online Streaming Services Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online streaming services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the online streaming services market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online streaming services market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the online streaming services market vendors

Online Streaming Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.64% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 285.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.41 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Access Industries Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Baidu Inc., Balaji Telefilms Ltd., Brightcove Inc., British Broadcasting Corp., Eros Media World plc, Fox Corp., fuboTV Inc., Hulu LLC, Netflix Inc., Philo Inc., Sling TV LLC, Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

