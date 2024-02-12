After online success, two sisters put fear aside to launch bakery, restaurant in Green Bay

Co-owners Melisa Nungarary, Jose Barbosa, Jose Perez and Juana Perez on Friday, February 9, 2024, at Mely's Cake & Yahualica Restaurante in Green Bay, Wis.

GREEN BAY − A new bakery and traditional Mexican-style restaurant is now bringing original recipes from Jalisco to Green Bay's food scene.

Mely's Cake and Yahualica Restaurante opened almost two months ago at 1706 Main St. in east Green Bay. The restaurant is owned by two Mexican couples, and offers pastries as well as traditional foods from Yahualica de González Gallo, a northern town in Jalisco, Mexico.

Melisa Nungaray co-owns the joint with her sister, Juanita, and both their husbands, Jose Perez and Jose Barbosa. They started making and selling pastries during the pandemic, with the idea that hey would one day open their own business.

"We started during the pandemic," she said. "We would do cookies, bread and desserts and sell them."

The couples moved to San Jose, California, in 2000 and came to Green Bay in 2014. All those years, Melisa, Juanita and Jose Barbosa worked cleaning buildings and in supermarkets and Jose Perez worked at Sysco, a multinational corporation involved in marketing and distributing food products and equipment.

Melisa said while she worked in the bakery department of a supermarket, she learned how to bake cakes. Her sister Juanita also gained some experience in a different bakery during that time.

When the pandemic hit, there was little work for them and they started baking at home and selling via Facebook. As their clientele grew, Melisa said they looked for a place to open the bakery, but they were very afraid.

"It was always a dream," Melisa and Juanita said. "But we were really scared of failing."

Cookies are seen on display on Friday, February 9, 2024, at Mely's Cake & Yahualica Restaurante in Green Bay, Wis.

With the help of Maria Padilla, diverse small business manager of the Greater Green Bay Chamber, and business owner Juan Maldonado, they found resources and a place to formally start their business.

"Our idea was to only have a bake shop," Melisa said. "But that later changed."

Melisa said Padilla helped them formalize the business and get a loan. Maldonado rented them the space and told them to be more ambitious and make food as well.

"(Padilla) has been an angel to us and Mr. Maldonado has also been wonderful to us," she said. "We really can't stress that enough."

Various baked goods are seen on display on Friday, February 9, 2024, at Mely's Cake & Yahualica Restaurante in Green Bay, Wis.

Melisa said they took Maldonado's recommendation and expanded to a restaurant to sell traditional foods with authentic recipes from their hometown — something she claims is not sold anywhere else in the city.

"We decided that if we were going to sell food, it had to be different and authentic," she said.

The restaurant menu includes tamales, a corn based dough mixture that is filled with various meats, mole and cooked while wrapped in corn husks, and pozole, a hearty soup with hominy and tender pork in a mild red chili sauce, garnished with crunchy fresh toppings. The bakery offers many desserts and pastries like tres leches, cookies, flans, chocoflanes, and cakes for birthdays, weddings or other celebrations.

Juanita said they also have enchiladas, crepes and tortas, and a sandwich made with freshly baked, soft bread rolls, meat and a number of toppings including avocado, refried beans, mayonnaise, cheese and eggs.

"Everything we do is how we would do it back in Yahualica," she said.

She said they'll also offer seasonal dishes and drinks. For example, during Holy Week, they will have ceviche and other dishes made with fish and shrimp.

An array of Mexican snacks are seen on display on Friday, February 9, 2024, at Mely's Cake & Yahualica Restaurante in Green Bay, Wis.

The family is now focused on get the business running and cementing it, Melisa said.

"Our goal is to eventually buy this place and later expand," she said.

She also had a message for those looking to embark in a business of their own.

"Sometimes as a Hispanic you are afraid to launch a business," Melisa said. "But no. Start. Believe it and surround yourself with the right people, the ones that can guide you and help you, truly."

The bakery/restaurant is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

For more information follow the Facebook page.

Ariel Perez is a business reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. You can reach him at APerez1@gannett.com or view his Twitter profile at @Ariel_Perez85.

