Online survey software market size to increase by USD 3.72 billion: Increasing use of online survey software among SMBs to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online survey software market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 11.31% and register an incremental growth of USD 3.72 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth of the market will be driven by factors such as the increasing use of online survey software among SMBs. The pricing of online survey software offered by most vendors is flexible, which is increasing their adoption among SMBs. Vendors also provide specific online survey software to conduct product and service-related surveys for SMEs. The demand for online surveying has increased with the emergence of startups across various industries, such as e-commerce, financial services, IT, and manufacturing. These factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For more details - Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Survey Software Market

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global online survey software market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The US is a key contributor to the online survey software market in the region. The increasing adoption of online survey software solutions is driving the growth of the regional market.

Company profiles

The online survey software market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Alchemer LLC: The company offers online survey software for healthcare, education, and government.

Medallia Inc.: The company offers online survey software such as CheckMarket for self services survey.

QuestionPro Inc.: The company offers online survey software for multilingual surveys and panel integration.

SAP SE: The company offers online survey software such as Questionmark.

SmartSurvey Ltd.: The company offers online survey software such as smart survey software for professionals and businesses.

SoGoSurvey LLC

Survey Planet LLC

SurveySparrow Inc.

Toluna Group Ltd.

TYPEFORM SL

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Story continues

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rise in the volume of e-commerce transactions and the proliferation of government surveys. However, system integration and interoperability issues are hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market segmentation

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into retail, financial services, healthcare, and others.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Related reports:

The online trading platform market size is expected to increase by USD 2.66 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.67%. The growth opportunities and demand for online trading platforms in APAC are fueling the market's growth. However, limitations associated with online trading platforms are limiting the market growth.

The online project management software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.21% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 4,341.71 million. The increasing integration of social media with project management software is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high implementation and operating costs may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this online survey software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive online survey software market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the online survey software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online survey software industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online survey software market vendors

Online Survey Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alchemer LLC, Checkbox Survey Inc., IdWeb Srl, LimeSurvey GmbH, Medallia Inc., Methods Group LLC, Momentive Global Inc., Outside Software Inc., QuestionPro Inc., SAP SE, SmartSurvey Ltd., SoGoSurvey LLC, Survey Planet LLC, SurveySparrow Inc., Toluna Group Ltd., TYPEFORM SL, WorldAPP Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio information technology market reports, ToC & LoE

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Market research - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Financial services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alchemer LLC

10.4 Medallia Inc.

10.5 Methods Group LLC

10.6 Momentive Global Inc.

10.7 QuestionPro Inc.

10.8 SAP SE

10.9 SmartSurvey Ltd.

10.10 SoGoSurvey LLC

10.11 Survey Planet LLC

10.12 Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Online Survey Software Market

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-survey-software-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-3-72-billion-increasing-use-of-online-survey-software-among-smbs-to-drive-market-growth---technavio-301769233.html

SOURCE Technavio