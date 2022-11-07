Online Therapy Services Market to grow by USD 9.31 Bn by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with 7 Cups of Tea Co., American Well Corp., ReGain - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online therapy services market is expected to grow by USD 9.31 billion at a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Therapy Services Market 2022-2026

Online Therapy Services Market- Vendor Analysis

The global online therapy services market is characterized by the presence of numerous large, medium, and small manufacturers. While most of the smaller businesses are concentrated in the regional markets, most large and established players have substantial sales and distribution networks around the world. Vendors compete based on factors like price, quality of service, grade, distribution, and brand recognition. Players operate in a highly competitive market.

The market is dominated by global vendors such as 7 Cups of Tea Co., American Well Corp., BreakThrough Counseling Services, Calmerry, CareMe Health, Cerebral Inc., CRN Solutions AB Corp., DocVita Inc., Felicity, Heart It Out, HopeQure Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Manochikitsa Online Counseling & Therapy, Mind Voyage, Priory, ReGain, TALKSPACE INC, TalktoAngel, Teladoc Health Inc., ThriveTalk, and Thriveworks Counseling.

Online Therapy Services Market Vendors Offerings:

7 Cups of Tea Co.: The company offers online therapy services such as online therapy for depression, anxiety, relationships, LGBTQ+, and more.

American Well Corp.: The company offers online therapy services such as virtual counseling for anxiety, stress management, LGBTQ counseling, OCD, and others.

Calmerry: The company offers online therapy services such as online therapy for panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Cerebral Inc.: The company offers online therapy services for coping with anxiety, depression, and insomnia.

ReGain: The company offers online therapy services such as marriage therapy, mindfulness therapy, family therapy, psychodynamic therapy, and narrative therapy.

Online Therapy Services Market - Segmentation Analysis

The market analysis is done on the basis of regional distribution helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period from 2021-2026. The online therapy services market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW).

By Application

By Geography

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global online therapy services industry by value?

What will be the size of the global online therapy services industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global online therapy services industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global online therapy services market?

The online therapy services market research report presents critical information and factual data about the online therapy services industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the online therapy services market study.

The product range of the online therapy services industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the online therapy services market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

Online Therapy Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.7% Market growth 2022-2026 $9.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 27.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 7 Cups of Tea Co., American Well Corp., BreakThrough Counseling Services, Calmerry, CareMe Health, Cerebral Inc., CRN Solutions AB Corp., DocVita Inc., Felicity, Heart It Out, HopeQure Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Manochikitsa Online Counseling & Therapy, Mind Voyage, Priory, ReGain, TALKSPACE INC, TalktoAngel, Teladoc Health Inc., ThriveTalk, and Thriveworks Counseling Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Residential use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 7 Cups of Tea Co.

10.4 American Well Corp.

10.5 BreakThrough Counseling Services

10.6 Calmerry

10.7 Cerebral Inc.

10.8 ReGain

10.9 TALKSPACE INC

10.10 Teladoc Health Inc.

10.11 ThriveTalk

10.12 Thriveworks Counseling

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

