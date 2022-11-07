U.S. markets open in 5 hours 21 minutes

Online Therapy Services Market to grow by USD 9.31 Bn by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with 7 Cups of Tea Co., American Well Corp., ReGain - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online therapy services market is expected to grow by USD 9.31 billion at a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Therapy Services Market 2022-2026

 

The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies. Grab your Free Sample Report of the Online Therapy Services Market Right Away!

Online Therapy Services Market- Vendor Analysis

The global online therapy services market is characterized by the presence of numerous large, medium, and small manufacturers. While most of the smaller businesses are concentrated in the regional markets, most large and established players have substantial sales and distribution networks around the world. Vendors compete based on factors like price, quality of service, grade, distribution, and brand recognition. Players operate in a highly competitive market.

The market is dominated by global vendors such as 7 Cups of Tea Co., American Well Corp., BreakThrough Counseling Services, Calmerry, CareMe Health, Cerebral Inc., CRN Solutions AB Corp., DocVita Inc., Felicity, Heart It Out, HopeQure Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Manochikitsa Online Counseling & Therapy, Mind Voyage, Priory, ReGain, TALKSPACE INC, TalktoAngel, Teladoc Health Inc., ThriveTalk, and Thriveworks Counseling.

Online Therapy Services Market Vendors Offerings:

  • 7 Cups of Tea Co.: The company offers online therapy services such as online therapy for depression, anxiety, relationships, LGBTQ+, and more.

  • American Well Corp.: The company offers online therapy services such as virtual counseling for anxiety, stress management, LGBTQ counseling, OCD, and others.

  • Calmerry: The company offers online therapy services such as online therapy for panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

  • Cerebral Inc.: The company offers online therapy services for coping with anxiety, depression, and insomnia.

  • ReGain: The company offers online therapy services such as marriage therapy, mindfulness therapy, family therapy, psychodynamic therapy, and narrative therapy.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Online Therapy Services Market - Segmentation Analysis

The market analysis is done on the basis of regional distribution helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period from 2021-2026. The online therapy services market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW).

  • By Application

  • By Geography

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Get Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global online therapy services industry by value?

  • What will be the size of the global online therapy services industry in 2026?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global online therapy services industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global online therapy services market?

The online therapy services market research report presents critical information and factual data about the online therapy services industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the online therapy services market study.

The product range of the online therapy services industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the online therapy services market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to your strategies

  • Analyze your competitor's market

  • Assess the financial performance of competitors.

Refine Your Business Goals by Buying Online Therapy Services. Buy Market Report Now!

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The availability of reimbursement for BGM devices is notably driving the blood glucose monitoring system market growth, although factors such as lower diagnosis and treatment rate may impede the market growth.

Chemoinformatics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The increasing approvals of new molecules and biosimilars is notably driving the chemoinformatics market growth, although factors such as concerns related to data safety may impede the market growth.

Online Therapy Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.7%

Market growth 2022-2026

$9.31 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

27.2

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

7 Cups of Tea Co., American Well Corp., BreakThrough Counseling Services, Calmerry, CareMe Health, Cerebral Inc., CRN Solutions AB Corp., DocVita Inc., Felicity, Heart It Out, HopeQure Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Manochikitsa Online Counseling & Therapy, Mind Voyage, Priory, ReGain, TALKSPACE INC, TalktoAngel, Teladoc Health Inc., ThriveTalk, and Thriveworks Counseling

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Residential use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 7 Cups of Tea Co.

  • 10.4 American Well Corp.

  • 10.5 BreakThrough Counseling Services

  • 10.6 Calmerry

  • 10.7 Cerebral Inc.

  • 10.8 ReGain

  • 10.9 TALKSPACE INC

  • 10.10 Teladoc Health Inc.

  • 10.11 ThriveTalk

  • 10.12 Thriveworks Counseling

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Online Therapy Services Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-therapy-services-market-to-grow-by-usd-9-31-bn-by-2026--evolving-opportunities-with-7-cups-of-tea-co-american-well-corp-regain---technavio-301668007.html

SOURCE Technavio

