Online therapy services market size to grow by USD 9.31 billion from 2021 to 2026: Increasing preference for online services to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online therapy services market size is estimated to increase by USD 9.31 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.7%. The increasing preference for online services is driving the market growth. Online therapy services enable patients to consult with professionals remotely, which makes them cost-effective. The high penetration of smartphones and tablets and the rising consumer demand for customized services have increased the focus on online therapy services. Several vendors offer audio-visual and textual content compatible with smartphone devices. Therefore, high Internet penetration is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. However, concerns related to lack of privacy are challenging the online therapy services market growth. Passive services can collect data using smartphone features such as GPS without the knowledge of the patient or provider. Therapy centers, clinics, and hospitals should use secure credentials to operate online. However, threats related to information security, unwarranted access, and patient data privacy have increased. These factors may hinder the growth of the global online therapy services market during the forecast period. Discover more insights on the market before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Online therapy services market – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape –

The global online therapy services market is fragmented, with the presence of several numerous large, medium, and small vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer online therapy services in the market are 7 Cups of Tea Co., American Well Corp., BreakThrough Counseling Services, Calmerry, CareMe Health, Cerebral Inc., CRN Solutions AB Corp., DocVita Inc., Felicity, Heart it out, HopeQure Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Manochikitsa online counseling and Therapy, Mind Voyage, Priory, ReGain, TALKSPACE INC, TalktoAngel, Teladoc Health Inc., ThriveTalk, and Thriveworks Counseling and others.

Most of the smaller businesses are concentrated in regional markets, while the majority of large and established players have sales and distribution networks globally. Vendors compete based on factors such as price, quality of service, grade, distribution, and brand recognition. The market is highly competitive and is dominated by global vendors. There is intense rivalry among vendors, which encourages them to opt for pricing and marketing strategies to retain their market shares and seize new opportunities. To survive in a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for manufacturers to promote their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

Vendor offerings -

7 Cups of Tea Co. - The company offers online therapy services such as online therapy for depression, anxiety, relationships, and more. It offers online therapy and free support to people experiencing emotional distress by connecting them with trained therapists.

American Well Corp. - The company offers online therapy services such as virtual counseling for anxiety, stress management, OCD, and others. It also offers an online platform that enables virtual and automated care delivery from primary and urgent care, such as telepsychiatry.

BreakThrough Counseling Services - The company offers online therapy services such as group therapy. It offers online and offline therapy platforms, with expertise in individual, child, adolescent, family, marriage, and group therapy and medication management.

Online therapy services market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (residential use and commercial).

The residential use segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Residential online therapy is often provided at the client's home. In residential online therapy services, an integrated wellness approach is used. These services engage patients in recreational activities such as exercise, sports, music, and art, which help in recovery. The changing preferences of customers toward holistic recovery are expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global online therapy services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online therapy services market.

North America will account for 42% of the global market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key contributor to the online therapy services market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing awareness about the importance of online therapy services will drive the online therapy services market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Online therapy services market – key Trends

The growing popularity of online healthcare services is a key trend in the market. Telehealth services refer to the use of telecommunications or videoconferencing for the remote delivery of services. These services help improve access to healthcare. Established vendors have expanded their offerings to provide telehealth services. They have adopted both organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as launching new products and services and acquisitions. Such developments are likely to increase the demand for online therapy services. This, in turn, will have a positive impact on the growth of the global online therapy services market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this online therapy services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online therapy services market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the online therapy services market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online therapy services market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online therapy services market vendors

Online Therapy Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 27.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 7 Cups of Tea Co., American Well Corp., BreakThrough Counseling Services, Calmerry, CareMe Health, Cerebral Inc., CRN Solutions AB Corp., DocVita Inc., Felicity, Heart it out, HopeQure Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Manochikitsa online counseling and Therapy, Mind Voyage, Priory, ReGain, TALKSPACE INC, TalktoAngel, Teladoc Health Inc., ThriveTalk, and Thriveworks Counseling Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

