Why an online ticket platform considers Netflix its competition

The unprecedented spike of coronavirus cases amid the Omicron variant in recent weeks has resulted in restaurant closures, suspended Broadway shows, and high-profile concert cancellations.

Meanwhile, as millions spend more time at home, Netflix (NFLX) has promoted a slew of buzzy titles like the star-studded satire "Don't Look Up" and Oscar contender "Power of the Dog."

The latest outbreak renews a battle between streaming services and live events that intensified as the pandemic spread in 2020, when consumers replaced concert and theater trips with television binges.

In a new interview, taped on Dec. 3 in the early days of the Omicron variant's spread in the U.S., Dice CEO Phil Hutcheon — who runs an app-based ticket sale platform for live events — said he considers Netflix a key source of competition that forces ticket vendors to make the concert-going experience as smooth as possible.

Despite the setback delivered by the pandemic, Hutcheon expressed confidence that the popularity of live events will prove resilient as people hunger to spend time around one another.

"Our thing is that if you want to see a show once a month — and let's get you to a show once a week — how to reduce the friction for you to actually get there," Hutcheon says.

"Our competition is like people stay at home and watch Netflix," he adds. "Okay, well, how do we make it as easy and compelling to get out and see something? I don't think anyone's been to a great show and said not doing that again."

Dice, a London-based company founded in 2014, built a platform that combines in-app ticket sales with social features that track users' tastes and those of their friends. Last September, the private company raised $122 million in a funding round that put its valuation at $400 million, TechCrunch reported.

Overall, live music ticket sales plummeted in 2020 but partially recovered last year. Dice set sales records over a five-month period last year, Hutcheon told Yahoo Finance.

Story continues

People wearing protective masks attend a concert of "Love of Lesbian" at the Palau Sant Jordi, the first massive concert since the beginning of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Barcelona, Spain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Netflix, which added a record 36 million subscribers in 2020, followed with a comparatively sluggish performance last year. Over the first three quarters of last year, the company added 9.9 million subscribers.

Speaking to Yahoo Finance, Hutcheon said the pandemic has placed even greater value on artistic performances experienced in person.

"Humans need to be around other people," he says. "It's one of the things that make us human seeing an amazing performer. And it's one of the things that you remember for the rest of your of your life."

"Live experiences — I think that people are actually appreciating them even more as a result of the pandemic," he says.

Read more:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn,YouTube, and reddit.