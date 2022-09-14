Online Toys and Games Retailing Market to record USD 16.04 Bn growth -- Driven by in-sync mobile and traditional games

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Online Toys and Games Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size will grow by USD 16.04 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

The global online toys and games retail market is highly fragmented, with the presence of several small and mid-size vendors. They are competitive in terms of their product offerings, quality, variety or innovation, and compliance. The global online toys and games retailing market is expected to experience considerable growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to easy access to distribution channels. Although easy access to the market is expected to make the market attractive for new entrants, the high capital requirement and strict regulatory controls and policies can limit their entry during the forecast period.

The report considers Aldi Stores Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Fat Brain Holdings LLC, Fishpond Ltd, Hamleys of London Ltd., Kidding Around NYC, Kohls Inc, Le Toys Van Inc, Mary Arnold Toys, Nordstrom Inc, Overstock.com Inc, Qurate Retail Inc., Target Corp., The BFL Group, The Walt Disney Co., TinToyArcade.com LLC, Tru Kids Brand, UncommonGoods LLC, and Walmart Inc. as major market participants.

In-sync mobile and traditional games have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, strict government regulations might hamper the market growth. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global online toys and games retailing market is segmented as below:

Product

The market growth in the activity and ride-on toys segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the presence of prominent vendors offering innovative toys and the rise in disposable income of parents.

Geography

North America will emerge as a major market for online toys and games, occupying 36% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing number of consumers opting for online purchases of toys and games. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The online toys and games retailing market report covers the following areas:

Online Toys and Games Retailing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist online toys and games retailing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online toys and games retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online toys and games retailing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online toys and games retailing market vendors

Online Toys and Games Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 16.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.48 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aldi Stores Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Fat Brain Holdings LLC, Fishpond Ltd, Hamleys of London Ltd., Kidding Around NYC, Kohls Inc, Le Toys Van Inc, Mary Arnold Toys, Nordstrom Inc, Overstock.com Inc, Qurate Retail Inc., Target Corp., The BFL Group, The Walt Disney Co., TinToyArcade.com LLC, Tru Kids Brand, UncommonGoods LLC, and Walmart Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Activity and ride-on toys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Infant and pre-school toys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Plush toys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

10.5 Fat Brain Holdings LLC

10.6 Kohls Inc

10.7 Nordstrom Inc

10.8 Overstock.com Inc

10.9 Target Corp.

10.10 The Walt Disney Co.

10.11 TinToyArcade.com LLC

10.12 Walmart Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

