Online Toys and Games Retailing Market to record USD 16.04 Bn growth -- Driven by in-sync mobile and traditional games

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Toys and Games Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size will grow by USD 16.04 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Toys and Games Retailing Market 2022-2026

The global online toys and games retail market is highly fragmented, with the presence of several small and mid-size vendors. They are competitive in terms of their product offerings, quality, variety or innovation, and compliance. The global online toys and games retailing market is expected to experience considerable growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to easy access to distribution channels. Although easy access to the market is expected to make the market attractive for new entrants, the high capital requirement and strict regulatory controls and policies can limit their entry during the forecast period.

The report considers Aldi Stores Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Fat Brain Holdings LLC, Fishpond Ltd, Hamleys of London Ltd., Kidding Around NYC, Kohls Inc, Le Toys Van Inc, Mary Arnold Toys, Nordstrom Inc, Overstock.com Inc, Qurate Retail Inc., Target Corp., The BFL Group, The Walt Disney Co., TinToyArcade.com LLC, Tru Kids Brand, UncommonGoods LLC, and Walmart Inc. as major market participants.

In-sync mobile and traditional games have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, strict government regulations might hamper the market growth. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global online toys and games retailing market is segmented as below:

  • Product

The market growth in the activity and ride-on toys segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the presence of prominent vendors offering innovative toys and the rise in disposable income of parents.

  • Geography

North America will emerge as a major market for online toys and games, occupying 36% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing number of consumers opting for online purchases of toys and games. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The online toys and games retailing market report covers the following areas:

Online Toys and Games Retailing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist online toys and games retailing market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the online toys and games retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the online toys and games retailing market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online toys and games retailing market vendors

Related Reports:

Online Toys and Games Retailing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 16.04 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.48

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aldi Stores Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Fat Brain Holdings LLC, Fishpond Ltd, Hamleys of London Ltd., Kidding Around NYC, Kohls Inc, Le Toys Van Inc, Mary Arnold Toys, Nordstrom Inc, Overstock.com Inc, Qurate Retail Inc., Target Corp., The BFL Group, The Walt Disney Co., TinToyArcade.com LLC, Tru Kids Brand, UncommonGoods LLC, and Walmart Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Activity and ride-on toys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Infant and pre-school toys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Plush toys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • 10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.5 Fat Brain Holdings LLC

  • 10.6 Kohls Inc

  • 10.7 Nordstrom Inc

  • 10.8 Overstock.com Inc

  • 10.9 Target Corp.

  • 10.10 The Walt Disney Co.

  • 10.11 TinToyArcade.com LLC

  • 10.12 Walmart Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Online Toys and Games Retailing Market 2022-2026
Global Online Toys and Games Retailing Market 2022-2026
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-toys-and-games-retailing-market-to-record-usd-16-04-bn-growth--driven-by-in-sync-mobile-and-traditional-games-301623056.html

SOURCE Technavio

