Online Toys and Games Retailing Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North America| Availability of Multipurpose Toys & Games to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online toys and games retailing market is set to grow by USD 9.10 billion from 2019 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% as per the latest market report by Technavio. North America accounted for the largest online toys and games retailing market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. An increasing number of consumers opting for online purchases of toys and games, the rise in disposable income, and a decline in unemployment rates will significantly influence online toys and games retailing market growth in this region. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for online toys and games retailing in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA and South America.

Latest market research report titled Online Toys and Games Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
For more insights on the market share of various regions -Download Our Free Sample Report

The online toys and games retailing market covers the following areas:

Online toys and games retailing market - Driver
The availability of multipurpose toys and games is one of the primary factors driving the market growth. Constant innovations in the field of toys and games have induced several consumers to opt for multipurpose toys and games that provide children with knowledge, fun, and entertainment. Parents seek toys that help children develop creativity, logical thinking, and problem-solving abilities. One of the key vendors, Amazon.com, has introduced a subscription program called the STEM club that is aimed at parents. Consumers are required to visit the STEM club home page and select the appropriate age of their child to sign-up for the subscription. Amazon.com hand-picks the products and assures they are age-appropriate and delivers them to the specified addresses. Such initiatives taken up by websites to cater to the increasing needs and demands of consumers will drive the growth of the market.

To know about all drivers, trends & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Companies Mentioned
The Online toys and games retailing market is fragmented with the presence of many global, regional, and local retailers (buyers) that offer a range of products at almost similar prices. The report provides information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies, including:

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Fat Brain Holdings LLC

  • Kohl's Corp.

  • Nordstrom Inc.

  • Overstock.com Inc.

  • Target Corp.

  • TinToyArcade.com LLC

  • Walmart Inc.

  • The Walt Disney Co

To know about the key highlights & vendors offering - Download a free sample now!

Online toys and games retailing market - Segmentation Analysis
Technavio analyzes the Online toys and games retailing market by Product (activity and ride-on toys, infant and pre-school toys, plush toys, games and puzzles, and others) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the online toys and games retailing market size.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports
E-textile Market -The e-textile market has the potential to grow by USD 10.25 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 28.74%. Download a free sample now!

Online Travel Booking Platform Market -The online travel booking platform market size has the potential to grow by USD 204.81 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample now!

Online Toys And Games Retailing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 9.10 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.84

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Canada, Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Fat Brain Holdings LLC, Kohl's Corp., Nordstrom Inc., Overstock.com Inc., Target Corp., TinToyArcade.com LLC, Walmart Inc., and The Walt Disney Co

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product placement

  • Activity and ride-on toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Infant and pre-school toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Plush toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers

  • Volume driver - Demand led growth

  • Volume driver - Supply led growth

  • Volume driver - External factors

  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

  • Price driver - Inflation

  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Fat Brain Holdings LLC

  • Kohl's Corp.

  • Nordstrom Inc.

  • Overstock.com Inc.

  • Target Corp.

  • The Walt Disney Co.

  • TinToyArcade.com LLC

  • Walmart Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

