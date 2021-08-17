U.S. markets closed

Online Trading Academy Adds to Stevie Awards Collection

4 min read

OTA takes two Stevie Awards in for Product Innovation and Fintech. Judge says OTA has a "real desire to help democratize financial learning."

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Trading Academy has been awarded two Bronze awards for CliK in the categories of Best Achievement in Product Innovation and Best Fintech Solution. These are the 5th and 6th Stevie Awards collected by OTA for this revolutionary education, analysis and trading platform, CliK.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2021 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 260 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from June through early August.

CliK is the only all-in-one integrated, education, analysis and trading platform on the market and has fully integrated OTA's proprietary core strategy methodology which can be customized for each end-user based on how and what they trade and invest. Through warnings and decision support, CliK helps reinforce the habits of responsible trading and investing.

The judges comments included:

  • "Great features incorporated into Online Trading Academy's platform for providing world-class financial education to people from all walks of life"

  • "It looks like CliK is a good resource to learn about serious trading online"

  • "CliK makes individual investors' lives easier by giving them tools designed to make informed trading decisions and learn to navigate the markets with confidence"

  • "Great integration of multiple benefits for students coupled with a real desire to help democratize financial learning"

"Trading requires skill, the right tools and something we at Online Trading Academy call 'risk-discipline'. Also necessary, is education and ongoing, dedicated practice, which can provide the necessary element of confidence that traders seek," said Mark Grieco, vice president of Product Management. "OTA's technical approach to market analysis, trading and investing, is founded in responsible risk-management; and these elements have been integrated directly into CliK. While the goal with CliK was not to win awards, we certainly appreciate this acknowledgement. Of course, there's no greater "award" than making a positive impact in the lives of our customers," he added.

About Stevie Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About OTA:

Online Trading Academy (OTA) is a leader in financial education for people looking to build skills, evolve proficiency and develop confidence for trading and investing in the financial markets. OTA's proprietary and step-by-step Core Strategy methodology is designed to teach strategies to help traders and investors make smarter decisions aligned with their short-term and long-term financial goals. Students learn under the guidance of knowledgeable instructors, in an interactive classroom setting with extensive online education resources and a next-generation education, analysis, and trading platform called CliK. The courses are geared toward individual investors or traders, novice or experienced, who want to learn how to use similar tools and trading techniques as the professional traders on Wall Street. From a single location in Irvine, CA, Online Trading Academy is in its 25th year, has expanded to more than 35 worldwide education centers, has served over 85,000 students with access to lifelong education who have rated their satisfaction at 94.4% from more than 210,000 post-class exit surveys. It all starts with a free introductory class, which over 500,000 people have attended.

Contact:

Ted Francisco, Vice President

Ted.Francisco@tradingacademy.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-trading-academy-adds-to-stevie-awards-collection-301357383.html

SOURCE Online Trading Academy

