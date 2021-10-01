Industry Leader in Educating Retail Traders and Investors continues to blaze the trail providing a different orientation to market timing

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Trading Academy is the industry leader in educating retail traders and investors. Since 1997, 580,000 people have attended OTA's free introductory class at one of more than 30 locations worldwide or in their virtual online center.

Online Trading Academy’s Market Timing Orientation Nearly 125,000 Attendee Milestone

Nearly 10 years ago, OTA introduced its "Market Timing Orientation", a 3-day class on location or 6 to 8 hours online. The class allows a much more comprehensive introduction and overview of OTA's:

Nearly 125,000 people have attended this program. In 2019, the last full year of normal operations pre-pandemic, over 22,000 people attended, averaging nearly 2,000 per month. For only a few hundred dollars it is a hugely valuable step to beginning their learning journey. The Market Timing Orientation class provides an overview of asset classes, including Stocks, Futures, Options, Forex and Cryptocurrency, and objectives from short term trading to long term investing. Attendees are also introduced to OTA's Income and Wealth Education Planning to map out their education path aligned with their financial goals.

"The three-day class was pivotal. It helped me realize that there are so many more opportunities out there than moving around mutual funds," said Paul Wheeler. Wheeler has been a student at both the Houston and Irvine, California centers since 2013.

Marty Alexander, a newer OTA student added, "As a registered nurse, I know a lot of people who went through a full course only to realize they didn't like it. The three-day class helps you get your mind around what you need to know, what you need to learn and where you need to go to facilitate your goals."

"Our Market Timing Orientation class is a great introductory first step for people looking to progress on their learning journey with trading and investing. Whether somewhat experienced and looking to do better, or beginners not getting the results they want, or novices wanting to get started off on the right foot, it's an incredibly valuable opportunity to explore a different orientation to market timing," said Mike Richardson, President of Online Trading Academy. He went on to say, "Most of all, attendees discover a very special place, of the deep learning experiences which OTA provides surrounded with support and community to facilitate the student learning journey. Our students tell us that they love it."

In a recent student survey, the majority of respondents said that OTA has become an important part of their lives and that they wished they had started their education sooner: 6 out of 10 Responding Students Said That Online Trading Academy is an Important Part of Their Lives. 7 out of 10 wished they had started sooner.

"Our students provide us so many insights into educated retail traders and investors as opposed to uneducated ones and how to facilitate the student learning journey. The Market Timing Orientation class is a great introductory step and provides valuable, practical and actionable information which helps them get launched," said Ted Francisco, VP of Insights for Online Trading Academy. He went on to say, "They will often talk about their Market Timing Orientation class for years to come, as a pivotal point in their journey towards become an educated retail trader and investor and building the skills, evolving the proficiency and developing the confidence."

About OTA

Online Trading Academy (OTA) is the industry leader in financial education for people looking to build the skills, evolve the proficiency and develop confidence for retail trading and investing in the financial markets. No other educator offers the combined blend of physical education centers, proprietary methodology (Core Strategy) and a patented enabling technology platform (CliK), all built on a foundation of responsible risk management. OTA's proprietary and step-by-step Core Strategy methodology is designed to teach strategies to help traders and investors make smarter decisions aligned with their short-term and long-term financial goals. Students learn under the guidance of knowledgeable instructors, in an interactive classroom setting with extensive online education resources and a next-generation education, analysis, and trading platform called CliK. The courses are geared toward individual investors or traders, novice or experienced, who want to learn how to use similar tools and trading techniques as the professional traders on Wall Street. From a single location in Irvine, CA, Online Trading Academy is in its 25th year, has expanded to more than 30 education centers, and has served over 85,000 students with access to lifelong education whose average satisfaction rating is 94.4% based on more than 210,000 post-class exit surveys. It all starts with a free introductory class, which over 580,000 people have attended.

