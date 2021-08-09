U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

Online Trading Platform Market to Reach USD 12.16 Billionin 2028; Utilization of Artificial Intelligence with Electronic Platforms to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market: TD Ameritrade, E-Trade, Fmr LLC., Ally Financial Inc., Tradeweb Markets LLC., Power Exchange India Limited, eToro - Your Social Investment Network, Interactive Brokers LLC, TradeStation, Octagon Strategy Limited, Robinhood and others

Pune, India, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global online trading platform market is set to gain impetus from the rising integration of artificial intelligence (AI) withelectronic trading platform solutions. Chatbots help users to receive market estimations, data about the trader's notifications, account reports, real-time estimates, and generic FAQs. In February 2021, for instance, HSBC unveiled a pricing chatbot that utilizes AI to provide instant analytics and pricing for foreign exchange (FX) options to clients.This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™in a report, titled, “Online Trading Platform Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market stood at USD 8.28 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 8.59 billion in 2021 to USD 12.16 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/online-trading-platform-market-104934

A list of renowned online trading platform developers operating in the global market:

  • Td Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Nebraska, United States)

  • Interactive brokers (Connecticut, United States)

  • E-TRADE (Virginia, United States)

  • Profile Software (London, United Kingdom)

  • Chetu Inc. (Florida, United States)

  • Empirica (Dolnośląskie, Poland)

  • Pragmatic Coder (Krakow, Poland)

  • EffectiveSoft Ltd. (California, United States)

  • Rademade Technologies (Tallinn, Estonia)

  • Devexperts LLC (Munich, Germany)

Report Scope & Segmentation -

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

5.1 %

2028 Value Projection

USD 12.16 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 8.28 Billion

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

115

Segments covered

Component; End-Users; Regional

Growth Drivers

Artificial Intelligence Powered Market Insights to Drive the Adoption of Trading Platforms.



Pitfalls & Challenges

Stringent Rules and Regulations to Impede the Adoption of Online Trading Platform

COVID-19 Pandemic:Increasing Rate of Unemploymentto Hamper Growth Worldwide

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the rate of unemployment worldwide because of the closure of manufacturing facilities. The economy is gradually moving towards recession. Hence, people are spending less on online trading platforms. As per the World Trade Organization (WTO), the pandemic has resulted in a dramatic drop of 13% and 32% in the foreign trade. We are providing in-depth research reports to help you overcome this grave situation.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/online-trading-platform-market-104934

Segments-

Brokers Segment Generated 34.1% Share in 2020:Fortune Business Insights™

Based on end-users, the market is trifurcated into banking and financial institutions, brokers, and others.Out of these, the brokers segment earned 34.1%in 2020 in terms of the online trading platform market share. This growth is attributable to the rising usage of cloud-based trading solutions for reducing complexity and gaining access to an elaborate analysis of threats.

Report Coverage-

The report involves four notable activities in projecting the current size of this market. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to gather data about the parent market. Our next step included primary research to analyze these sizing, assumptions, and findings with numerous industry experts. We have also used bottom-up and top-down methods to calculate the market size.

Drivers & Restraints-

Surging Usage of AI in the Form of Robo-advisors to Boost Growth

The surging adoption of AI is expected to take the future of onlinetrading platforms to a whole new level. Many companies are therefore using this technology in their in-house products as robo-advisors. Such platforms enable users to execute practices at an optimal price and monitor millions of trading data pointers. Tracxn Technologies, for instance, owns an automated trading platform that includes three AI powered engines. It has an active engine that utilizes machine learning for enhancing performance, an order engine for performing operational actions, and a strategy engine for analyzing potential trades. However, in developing countries, the lack of awareness of these solutions may obstruct the online trading platform market growth in the upcoming years.

Regional Insights-

Presence of EffectiveSoft Ltd. and Chetu Inc. to Help North America Dominate

Geographically, North America procured USD 3.47 billion in terms of revenue in 2020. It is likely to remain in the leading position in the near future on account of the presence of multiple reputed trading platform providers, such as TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, Chetu Inc.,Artezio LLC.,ETNA, and EffectiveSoft Ltd. On the other hand, Europe is anticipated to show a significant CAGR backed by the surging investments by Benelux, Spain, Italy, Germany, and France in online trading platform solutions.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/online-trading-platform-market-104934

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on R&D Activities to Unveil Unique Platforms and Strengthen Positions

The global marketcontains a large number of companies that are majorly focusing on investing huge sums in research and development activities to come up with innovative software solutions. This way, they can also fulfil the customers’ demand and strengthen their positions. Below are the two significant industry developments:

  • December 2020:Empirica introduced itstrading algorithm called Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). It is capable of lowering the impact on the market price by using a pre-computed schedule for implementing a bigger order.

  • July 2020:E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. launched the E*TRADE Equity Edge Online (EEO) Developer Platform. It can govern, manage, and observe participant transactionsefficiently. At the same time, it can automate workflows and move data in and out of a company’s system in a configurable and customizable way.

Quick Buy - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104934

Table Of Content

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints,Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

  • Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • Global Online Trading PlatformMarket Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Component (Value)

        • Solution

        • Services

      • By End-user (Value)

        • Banking and Financial Institutions

        • Brokers

        • Others

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • South America

        • Europe

        • Middle East & Africa

        • Asia Pacific

    • North America Online Trading PlatformMarket Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Component (Value)

        • Solution

        • Services

      • By End-user (Value)

        • Banking and Financial Institutions

        • Brokers

        • Others

      • By Country (Value)

        • United States

        • Canada

        • Mexico

TOC Continued…!

Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/online-trading-platform-market-104934

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Green Technology and Sustainability Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions, Services), By Industry (Air and Water Pollution Monitoring, Carbon Footprint Management, Crop Monitoring, Fire Detection, Forest Monitoring, Green Building, Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring, Sustainable Mining and Exploration, Water Management, Weather Monitoring and Forecasting, and Other), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Solution (Document Management, Web Content Management, Digital Asset Management, eDiscovery, and Others), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Transportation and Logistics) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Smart Building Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, and Services), By Application (Residential, and Commercial), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Application Area (Insurance Claims, Money Laundering), By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Government, Construction and Real Estate), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

3D Printing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (FDM, SLS, SLA, DMLS/SLM, Poly jet, Multi Jet Fusion, DLP, Binder Jetting, EBM, CLIP/CDLP, SDL, LOM), By Application (Prototyping, Production, Proof of Concept, Others), By End User (Automotive, Aerospace, and Defense, Healthcare, Architecture and Construction, Consumer Products, Education, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


