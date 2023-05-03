Online Trading Platform Market Size to Surpass USD 15.34 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4%

Fortune Business Insights

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global online trading platform market size is projected to reach USD 15.34 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Pune, India, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global online trading platform market size was valued at USD 9.32 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 9.94 Billion in 2023 to USD 15.34 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Technological advancements and integrating trading platforms on mobile phones are new major factors estimated to generate various market opportunities. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in its report titled, Online Trading Platform Market Forecast, 2023-2030.

An online trading platform market is a platform used to screen live market prices and assist users in buying, selling, and holding stock. The trading platforms include services, such as international currencies, trading in bonds, stocks, and other financial tools.

Key Industry Development:

June 2022: Bank of America and City Bank launched a new independent company, Octaura, that helps to develop an open-market electronic trading platform to manage collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and syndicated loans in real-time.





Key Takeaways

The increasing demand for the customized trading platform from end-users, such as government and non-profitable banks, is anticipated to drive the demand for these solutions.

Integration of Chatbots with Trading Platforms to be an Emerging Trend

By Interface Type Analysis: High Demand for Customized and Downloadable Trading Platforms from Brokers to Boost Desktop Segment

Online Trading Platform Market size in North America was USD 3.94 Billion in 2022





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

"Companies leading the global online trading platform market are Td Ameritrade Holding Corporation (U.S.), Interactive brokers (U.S.), E-TRADE (U.S), Profile Software (U.K.), Chetu Inc. (U.S.), Empirica (Poland), Pragmatic Coder (Poland), EffectiveSoft Ltd. (U.S.), Rademade Technologies (Estonia), Devexperts LLC (Germany)"

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 6.4% 2030 Value Projection USD 15.34 Billion Base Year 2022 Online Trading Platform Market Size in 2022 USD 9.32 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 115 Segments covered Interface Type, End-user and Geography Online Trading Platform Market Growth Drivers Artificial Intelligence is anticipated to boost the Adoption of Trading Platforms





Drivers & Restraints:

Artificial Intelligence is anticipated to boost the Adoption of Trading Platforms

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is anticipated to change the future of such platforms and is also expected to drive online trading platform market growth. Recently, companies are adopting AI in their trading platforms in the form of robo-advisors. The platform permitted with AI technology helps users to observe billions of trading data pointers and execute practices at the best price.

However, strict rules and regulations regarding the adoption of online trading platforms is hampering the market growth.

Market Segments:

By Interface Type

Desktop

Web-based

Mobile App based

By End-Users

Banking and Financial Institutions

Brokers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific





Regional Insights:

Escalating Business of Online Trading in North America to Dominate the Market Growth

North America is estimated to lead the market from 2023-2030. Due to major players in the market, such as Chetu Inc., Artezio LLC., ETNA., EffectiveSoft Ltd., TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, and others, growth has been witnessed.

Europe is projected to grow with a subsequent CAGR from 2023-2030. Private banking institutions in countries such as Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Benelux, and others.

Asia Pacific is one of the rapidly-growing regions in the market. Banking and financial institutions in Oceania, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and South Korea are escalating their investments to accept a customized trading platform.





Competitive Landscape:

Innovative Launch Operations by Key Players to Boost Market Growth

Players in the market have launched new techniques in the market to boost the market growth with their solutions and to elevate the competition in the market. It includes the launching of new patterns, such as investments, and the launch of new and advanced products in the market. Companies have been applying new plans, such as partnerships and mergers, to support their position in the market. In March 2021, Profile Software acquired Euronext Contevo to expand its product portfolio with specialized trading and fund management solutions.

FAQ’s

How big is the Online Trading Platform Market?

Online trading platform market size was USD 9.32 Billion in 2022.

How fast is the online trading platform market growing?

The online trading platform market will exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





