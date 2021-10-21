Online Travel Booking Platform Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Opportunities |Insights on Key Performing Segments and Market Forecast | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online travel booking platform market is set to grow by USD 204.81 billion between 2020 and 2024, at a CAGR of 5%, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Online Travel Booking Platform Market by Type, Booking Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Factors such as increasing internet and smartphone penetration will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the disruptions in travel demand will challenge the growth of the market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The online travel booking platform market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Online travel booking platform market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Type

Geography

Platform

Online Travel Booking Platform Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the online travel booking platform market industry include Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group Inc., Hostelworld.com Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., Trip.com Group Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and TUI AG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Online Travel Booking Platform Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist online travel booking platform market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online travel booking platform market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online travel booking platform market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online travel booking platform market vendors

Online Travel Booking Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 204.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -35.08 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, France, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group Inc., Hostelworld.com Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., Trip.com Group Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and TUI AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

