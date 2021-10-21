U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,524.00
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,456.00
    -21.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,343.75
    -33.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,286.80
    -0.70 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +0.38 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.70
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.50
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1667
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • Vix

    15.49
    -0.21 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2680
    -0.0610 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,603.77
    +654.31 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,527.14
    +46.33 (+3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,161.71
    -93.84 (-0.32%)
     

Online Travel Booking Platform Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Opportunities |Insights on Key Performing Segments and Market Forecast | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online travel booking platform market is set to grow by USD 204.81 billion between 2020 and 2024, at a CAGR of 5%, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Online Travel Booking Platform Market by Type, Booking Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Attractive Opportunities in Online Travel Booking Platform Market by Type, Booking Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

For insights on trends, drivers & challenges - Download a Free Sample Report.

Factors such as increasing internet and smartphone penetration will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the disruptions in travel demand will challenge the growth of the market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The online travel booking platform market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Online travel booking platform market 2020-2024: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

  • Platform

Online Travel Booking Platform Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the online travel booking platform market industry include Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group Inc., Hostelworld.com Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., Trip.com Group Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and TUI AG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Online Travel Booking Platform Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist online travel booking platform market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the online travel booking platform market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the online travel booking platform market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online travel booking platform market vendors

Related Reports:
Smart Retail Market -The smart retail market size has the potential to grow by USD 25.31 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample report now!

Digital Retail Marketing Market -The digital retail marketing market has the potential to grow by USD 524.18 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.01%. Download a free sample report now!

Online Travel Booking Platform Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 204.81 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

-35.08

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, France, India, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group Inc., Hostelworld.com Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., Trip.com Group Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and TUI AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download a free sample now to uncover more highlights of online travel booking platform market companies.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-travel-booking-platform-market-size-share-trends-industry-analysis-and-opportunities-insights-on-key-performing-segments-and-market-forecast--17000-technavio-reports-301405096.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Louisiana vs Arkansas State Prediction, Game Preview

    Louisiana vs Arkansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Thursday, October 21

  • Novavax Shares Plunge on Report of Covid-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Problems

    A report in Politico said the pharmaceutical company was having difficulties manufacturing a Covid-19 vaccine that met regulators’ quality standards.

  • Why Uranium Energy Stock Just Jumped 11%

    Shares of uranium mining company Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) jumped 11% as of 2:50 p.m. EDT Wednesday after The Wall Street Journal reported this morning on how "day traders are driving uranium prices higher." The cost of yellowcake has risen 46% since early August, reported the Journal, hitting $47.10 per pound -- and according to data from TradingMarkets.com, it's up another 3.7% today.

  • Oil Steadies Near 7-Year High After Surprise Drop in Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied near a seven-year high following a surprise draw in U.S. crude stockpiles and a robust decline in fuel supplies. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFutures in New York traded near $83

  • Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers

    Can I retire at 55? It’s a question you might be asking yourself if you’re hoping to make an early exit from the workforce. While normal retirement age for most people usually means 65 or older, early retirement could give … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exxon board debates dropping several major oil and gas projects - WSJ

    Activist investor Engine No. 1 in May shocked the oil-and-gas industry when three of its four nominees were elected to the board by Exxon shareholders, who were frustrated by weak returns and the company's flagging attention to climate concerns. The board members expressed concerns about some projects, including a $30 billion liquefied natural gas development in Mozambique and another multibillion-dollar gas project in Vietnam, the WSJ report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Exxon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  •  Facebook plans to change its name to help the company rebrand: rpt

    Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is expected to discuss Facebook's name change as part of the company's rebrand, according to Verge. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley weighs in.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • The Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Former Product Manager Details Shortcuts as Devices Failed

    Testimony from a former Theranos product manager has shed light on the startup’s race to court investors and business partners and shortcuts it took when its blood-testing devices failed.

  • Russia Is Worried Surging Gas Prices Risk Destroying Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is becoming increasingly concerned that surging gas prices risk demand-destruction in its biggest export market.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace Racism“Such a situation, at the end of the day, i

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Want 119% to 145% Returns? Try These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    The stock market might be near all-time highs, but some Wall Street firms are still finding major growth opportunities.

  • United posts smaller loss than anticipated as travel demand picks up

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi, and Brian Cheung break down United Airline’s Q3 earnings, and outlook for the airline industry.

  • Helium: South Africa strikes new 'gold'

    In a grassy plain in South Africa, once the world's largest gold producer, prospectors have stumbled upon a new treasure: helium.

  • 10 Best Airline Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best airline stocks to buy today. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the outlook about the aviation industry, go directly to 5 Best Airline Stocks To Buy Today. The aviation industry is a significant contributor to global economic development, accounting for $3.5 trillion, […]

  • Travel stocks dip ahead of UK COVID update

    The UK reported the highest figure for daily reported COVID deaths since 9 March.

  • U.S. needs more mines to boost rare earths supply chain, Pentagon says

    The United States and ally nations should mine and process more rare earths to ensure adequate global supply of the strategic minerals for military and commercial uses, a U.S. Department of Defense official said on Tuesday. The remarks underscore the Pentagon's rising interest in public-private mining partnerships to counter China's status as the top global producer of rare earths, the 17 minerals used to make specialized magnets for weaponry and electric vehicles (EVs). "We know we cannot resolve our shared exposure to supply chain risk without a close partnership with industry," Danielle Miller of the Pentagon's Office of Industrial Policy told the Adamas Intelligence North American Critical Minerals Days conference.

  • Kinder Morgan profit rises as fuel demand heats up

    With people taking to the roads again and air travel picking up as international borders reopen, Kinder Morgan reported a jump of 9% in gasoline volumes and a 56% surge in jet fuel volumes. The company also posted a 3% rise in gas pipeline volumes as a scramble to fill gas inventories before the winter heating season in Europe and Asia steadily boosted exports of liquefied natural gas from the United States. The Delta variant of COVID-19 had hit refined products volumes during the period, but the company expects the impact to ease in the fourth quarter.

  • Elliott Management Has Large Position in Canadian National Railway

    Activist investor Elliott Management has a big stake in Canadian National Railway, adding to pressure on the railroad after its CEO resigned following a failed bid for rival Kansas City Southern.

  • Micron Plans to Spend $150 Billion to Meet Chip Demand. That’s Not Why the Stock Got Downgraded.

    Micron says it will spend more than $150 billion to build plants and for research and development over the next 10 years.

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.