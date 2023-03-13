Online travel booking platform market size to grow by USD 943.60 billion between 2021 and 2026; Growth driven by increasing internet and smartphone penetration - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online travel booking platform market size is estimated to grow by USD 943.60 billion between 2021 and 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.64% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing internet and smartphone penetration due to rapid technological advances. Governments in developed and developed countries such as the US, the UK, China, India, and Japan are introducing free Wi-Fi networks. This has increased the accessibility of the internet for consumers. In addition, the introduction of low-cost smartphones has increased the number of online users worldwide. This has increased the demand for a wide range of online services, including online travel booking. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the market. However, disruptions in travel demand due to issues such as airline pricing, hotel pricing, and natural calamities might challenge growth. For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Travel Booking Platform Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global Online travel booking platform Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (packages and direct), booking platform (mobile/tablet and desktop/laptop), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The market growth in the packages segment will be significant during the forecast period. People who travel with families prefer package travel services as they comprise all the necessary add-ons. Also, older people purchase packaged plans as the tour operators take care of the entire trip. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global online travel booking platform market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online travel booking platform market.

APAC will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of smartphones and the rapid penetration of the internet in China and India.

Global Online travel booking platform Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing adoption of online payment platforms is identified as the key trend in the market.

The adoption of online payment options among consumers and businesses has increased significantly over the years.

Advances in cybersecurity solutions and a rising number of ethical hackers have made online transactions secure and popular.

Governments across the world are also encouraging online transactions among people.

The increased adoption of online transactions will have a positive impact on the growth of the online travel booking platform during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Disruptions in travel demand due to various issues will challenge market growth.

The price of travel, stay, and food varies across destinations and weather conditions.

Some customers cancel tickets and other amenities due to various reasons, which leads to revenue loss to vendors.

Also, uninformed travel restrictions by local governments result in significant losses to vendors.

What are the key data covered in this online travel booking platform market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online travel booking platform market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the online travel booking platform market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online travel booking platform market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online travel booking platform market vendors

Online Travel Booking Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.64% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 943.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, India, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group Inc., Hostelworld.com Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Thomas Cook India Ltd., Trip.com Group Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and TUI AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports, ToC & LoE

