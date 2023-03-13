Online travel booking platform market size to grow by USD 943.60 billion between 2021 and 2026; Growth driven by increasing internet and smartphone penetration - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online travel booking platform market size is estimated to grow by USD 943.60 billion between 2021 and 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.64% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing internet and smartphone penetration due to rapid technological advances. Governments in developed and developed countries such as the US, the UK, China, India, and Japan are introducing free Wi-Fi networks. This has increased the accessibility of the internet for consumers. In addition, the introduction of low-cost smartphones has increased the number of online users worldwide. This has increased the demand for a wide range of online services, including online travel booking. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the market. However, disruptions in travel demand due to issues such as airline pricing, hotel pricing, and natural calamities might challenge growth. For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report
Global Online travel booking platform Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (packages and direct), booking platform (mobile/tablet and desktop/laptop), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
The market growth in the packages segment will be significant during the forecast period. People who travel with families prefer package travel services as they comprise all the necessary add-ons. Also, older people purchase packaged plans as the tour operators take care of the entire trip. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global online travel booking platform market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online travel booking platform market.
APAC will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of smartphones and the rapid penetration of the internet in China and India.
Global Online travel booking platform Market – Market Dynamics
Leading trends influencing the market
The increasing adoption of online payment platforms is identified as the key trend in the market.
The adoption of online payment options among consumers and businesses has increased significantly over the years.
Advances in cybersecurity solutions and a rising number of ethical hackers have made online transactions secure and popular.
Governments across the world are also encouraging online transactions among people.
The increased adoption of online transactions will have a positive impact on the growth of the online travel booking platform during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
Disruptions in travel demand due to various issues will challenge market growth.
The price of travel, stay, and food varies across destinations and weather conditions.
Some customers cancel tickets and other amenities due to various reasons, which leads to revenue loss to vendors.
Also, uninformed travel restrictions by local governments result in significant losses to vendors.
What are the key data covered in this online travel booking platform market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online travel booking platform market between 2022 and 2026
Precise estimation of the size of the online travel booking platform market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the online travel booking platform market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online travel booking platform market vendors
Related Reports:
The sustainable tourism market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.54% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 335.93 billion. The implementation of sustainable tourism practices by large tourism companies is notably driving market growth, although factors such as the inability of developing countries to implement sustainable tourism policies may impede market growth.
The vacation rental market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.54% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 84.41 billion between 2022 and 2027. The growing tourism industry and the increasing popularity of short-term rental properties are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as risks associated with fraudulent vacation rental houses, apartments, and homestays may impede the market growth.
Online Travel Booking Platform Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.64%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 943.60 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
13.45
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, India, Germany, France, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group Inc., Hostelworld.com Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Thomas Cook India Ltd., Trip.com Group Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and TUI AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Packages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Direct - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Booking platform
Market segments
Comparison by Booking platform
Mobile/tablet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Desktop/laptop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Booking platform
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Airbnb Inc.
Booking Holdings Inc.
eDreams ODIGEO
Expedia Group Inc.
Hostelworld.com Ltd.
MakeMyTrip Ltd.
Thomas Cook India Ltd.
Trip.com Group Ltd.
TripAdvisor LLC
TUI AG
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
