Online Travel Booking Platform Market: Segmentation by type (packages and direct), booking platform (mobile/tablet and desktop/laptop), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), Forecast till 2026 - Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Travel Booking Platform Market is segmented into two categories based on the type (packages and direct), booking platform (mobile/tablet and desktop/laptop), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)The market share is expected to grow by USD 943.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.64%

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Travel Booking Platform Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Online Travel Booking Platform Market as a part of the global internet and direct marketing retail market within the global consumer discretionary market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Online Travel Booking Platform Market throughout the forecast period.

Online Travel Booking Platform Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the Online Travel Booking Platform Market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

report.

Vendor Insights

The Online Travel Booking Platform Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospects while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Online Travel Booking Platform Market, including some of the vendors such as Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group Inc., Hostelworld.com Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Thomas Cook India Ltd., Trip.com Group Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and TUI AG.

Product Insights and News

  • Airbnb Inc.- The company offers various online travel bookings such as rental homes, restaurants, and experiences.

  • Booking Holdings Inc.- The company offers online travel and related services through its various subsidiaries such as pricline.com, booking.com, KAYAK, Agoda, rentalcars.com, and OpenTable.

  • eDreams ODIGEO- The company offers tailored and custom travel plans under its brands such as eDreams, Opodo, GO Voyages, Travellink, and Liligo.

for Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

The growing use of smartphones and the internet as a result of quick technical advancements is one of the main factors fueling the growth of the global market. The growing use of the internet on mobile devices that has sped up the expansion of the global industry is mostly due to the accessibility of inexpensive smartphones and free internet services. During the projection period, factors including smartphone manufacturers' emphasis on growing their businesses in developing or undeveloped nations will further fuel market expansion.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Instant Grocery Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Retail Market in Mexico Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Online Travel Booking Platform Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.64%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 943.60 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.45

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, India, Germany, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group Inc., Hostelworld.com Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Thomas Cook India Ltd., Trip.com Group Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and TUI AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVI- 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Packages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Direct - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Booking platform

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Booking platform

  • Mobile/tablet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Desktop/laptop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Booking platform

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Airbnb Inc.

  • Booking Holdings Inc.

  • eDreams ODIGEO

  • Expedia Group Inc.

  • Hostelworld.com Ltd.

  • MakeMyTrip Ltd.

  • Thomas Cook India Ltd.

  • Trip.com Group Ltd.

  • TripAdvisor LLC

  • TUI AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-travel-booking-platform-market-segmentation-by-type-packages-and-direct-booking-platform-mobiletablet-and-desktoplaptop-and-geography-apac-north-america-europe-south-america-and-mea-forecast-till-2026---tech-301590040.html

SOURCE Technavio

