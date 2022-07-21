Online Travel Booking Platform Market: Segmentation by type (packages and direct), booking platform (mobile/tablet and desktop/laptop), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), Forecast till 2026 - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Travel Booking Platform Market is segmented into two categories based on the type (packages and direct), booking platform (mobile/tablet and desktop/laptop), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The market share is expected to grow by USD 943.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.64%
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global Online Travel Booking Platform Market as a part of the global internet and direct marketing retail market within the global consumer discretionary market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Online Travel Booking Platform Market throughout the forecast period.
Online Travel Booking Platform Market Value Chain Analysis
The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of the Online Travel Booking Platform Market includes the following core components:
Inputs
Inbound logistics
Operations
Outbound logistics
Marketing and sales
Service
Support activities
Innovation
Vendor Insights
The Online Travel Booking Platform Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospects while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Online Travel Booking Platform Market, including some of the vendors such as Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group Inc., Hostelworld.com Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Thomas Cook India Ltd., Trip.com Group Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and TUI AG.
Product Insights and News
Airbnb Inc.- The company offers various online travel bookings such as rental homes, restaurants, and experiences.
Booking Holdings Inc.- The company offers online travel and related services through its various subsidiaries such as pricline.com, booking.com, KAYAK, Agoda, rentalcars.com, and OpenTable.
eDreams ODIGEO- The company offers tailored and custom travel plans under its brands such as eDreams, Opodo, GO Voyages, Travellink, and Liligo.
The Online Travel Booking Platform Market forecast report offers in-depth insights into
Key Market Dynamics
The growing use of smartphones and the internet as a result of quick technical advancements is one of the main factors fueling the growth of the global market. The growing use of the internet on mobile devices that has sped up the expansion of the global industry is mostly due to the accessibility of inexpensive smartphones and free internet services. During the projection period, factors including smartphone manufacturers' emphasis on growing their businesses in developing or undeveloped nations will further fuel market expansion.
Online Travel Booking Platform Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.64%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 943.60 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
13.45
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, India, Germany, France, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group Inc., Hostelworld.com Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Thomas Cook India Ltd., Trip.com Group Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and TUI AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVI- 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Packages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Direct - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Booking platform
Market segments
Comparison by Booking platform
Mobile/tablet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Desktop/laptop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Booking platform
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Airbnb Inc.
Booking Holdings Inc.
eDreams ODIGEO
Expedia Group Inc.
Hostelworld.com Ltd.
MakeMyTrip Ltd.
Thomas Cook India Ltd.
Trip.com Group Ltd.
TripAdvisor LLC
TUI AG
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
