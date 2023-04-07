Online Tutoring Market to grow by CAGR of 15.38% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growing importance of STEM education - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online tutoring market size is set to grow by USD 196.35 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 15.38% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The growing importance of STEM education is a major factor driving the global online tutoring market growth. STEM is a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in four specific disciplines, namely science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and it integrates these subjects into a unified learning model based on real-world applications. The educational stakeholders driving the importance of STEM education include students, parents, and various educational stakeholders. The growing number of job opportunities in the STEM field is another major reason for the rising popularity of STEM courses among students globally. Hence, the increasing number of STEM job opportunities, coupled with the rising competition in STEM competitive exams, will encourage more students to enroll in online tutoring services during the forecast period. Here is an exclusive report talking about market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download a Sample Report!

A major leading trend in the online tutoring market is the use of apps and wearables for online tutoring.

Advanced technologies such as mobile apps and wearables are some of the recent trends in the market, and the use of virtual reality (VR) in tutoring creates a unique environment for students.

Along with the use of VR in online lessons, tutors enhance their teaching sessions with various mobile apps.

VR devices and smartwatches are expected to be the most popular technologies in virtual classrooms due to their ability to share content easily.

Smartwatches keep users connected always, which makes online tutoring convenient for users.

Hence, the proliferation of smartphones, coupled with the increasing penetration of the Internet, is fueling the demand for mobile learning apps, which, will increase the demand for online tutoring.

Online Tutoring Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This online tutoring market report extensively covers market segmentation by courses (STEM, language courses, and other courses), platform (desktop tutoring and mobile tutoring), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the STEM segment will be significant during the forecast period. Some of the prominent STEM subjects include aerospace engineering, astronomy, biochemistry, chemical engineering, computer science, physics, and statistics. The STEM segment includes tutoring services offered for K-12 and higher education students in STEM subjects and for test preparation. Developing countries such as China, India, the US, and the UK are focusing on STEM education to narrow down the supply-demand gap in STEM-related job opportunities. Hence, initiatives undertaken by various governments have emphasized the importance of STEM subjects among students in several countries.

