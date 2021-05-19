U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,088.36
    -39.47 (-0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,696.28
    -364.38 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,199.71
    -103.92 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,173.33
    -37.55 (-1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.00
    -2.49 (-3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.20
    +17.20 (+0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    27.94
    -0.37 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2220
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6300
    -0.0120 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4166
    -0.0022 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7500
    -0.1400 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,457.56
    -5,517.79 (-12.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.46
    -115.01 (-10.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,950.20
    -84.04 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,044.45
    -362.39 (-1.28%)
     

Online Tutoring Market to Reach USD 278 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.82% | Valuates Reports

·6 min read

BANGALORE, India, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Tutoring Industry is Segmented by Type STEM Courses, Language Courses, Other Courses, by Application Students, Non-Students. The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2026. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Education Category.

Valuates Reports Logo
Valuates Reports Logo

The global Online Tutoring market size is projected to reach USD 278 Billion by 2026, from USD 150 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.82% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the online tutoring market are:

  • Increase in adoption by higher education students and corporate employees for skill enhancement.

  • COVID-19 outbreak has forced institutions to go online to offer tutoring services to their students and learners.

  • Technical advances and improvements in the accessibility of portable communication devices are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for market players.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-23Y2571/covid-19-impact-on-online-tutoring

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE ONLINE TUTORING MARKET

The widespread adoption of online tutoring services by school students and corporate professionals is projected to expand significantly over the forecast period. This trend is expected to drive the growth of the online tutoring market size.

COVID-19 has caused schools all over the world to close. As a result, education has undergone significant transformations, with a significant increase in e-learning and online tutoring taking place remotely and through online platforms. As a result, there is a steady increase in the growth of the online tutoring market size.

For a better user experience, companies in the online tutoring industry are increasingly investing in trends like gamification. Gamification online tutoring is expected to elicit a game-like response and level of interaction from students. As a result, knowledge retention, motivation, and efficiency are seen to improve. This trend of gamification is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the online tutoring market.

Other factors driving the acceptance of the online tutoring market include ongoing technical advances and improvements in the accessibility of portable communication devices. Furthermore, in developing countries, government funding for digital teaching is enabling colleges and schools to deliver online learning sessions. Government policies like these are expected to fuel the online tutoring market size.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-23Y2571/Covid_19_Impact_on_Online_Tutoring

ONLINE TUTORING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to be one the largest online tutoring market share during the forecast period. However, because of the presence of emerging economies such as India, the Asia Pacific region is expected to see the fastest growth in the online tutoring industry during the forecast period. The acceptance of online tutoring services is expected to be boosted by government-led strategic developments, such as government-funded education projects in rural areas.

Based on type, STEM is expected to be one of the lucrative segments during the forecast period. A major factor driving the growth of STEM education is the increasing importance of STEM education among students, parents, and various educational stakeholders around the world.

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-23Y2571/Covid_19_Impact_on_Online_Tutoring

ONLINE TUTORING MARKET SEGMENTATION

by Region

North America

  • United States

  • Canada

Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • UK.

  • Italy

  • Russia

  • Nordic

  • Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Southeast Asia

  • India

  • Australia

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

  • Mexico

  • Brazil

Middle East & Africa

  • Turkey

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

by Type, the market is primarily split into

  • STEM Courses

  • Language Courses

  • Other Courses

by Application, this report covers the following segments

  • Students

  • Non-students

Key companies covered in this report are:

  • Club Z! Tutoring

  • Fleet Education Services (Fleet Tutors)

  • Huntington Learning Center

  • Pearson ELT

  • Chegg

  • Learn to Be

  • The Princeton Review.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-23Y2571&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-23Y2571&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- Private Tutoring market is projected to reach USD 392.4 Million by 2026, from USD 218.1 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2021-2026.

- K12 Online Tutoring Market Breakdown Data by Type Pre-Kindergarten, Kindergarten, Primary School, Junior High School, High School, by Application STEM Courses, Language Courses, Other Courses and by various regions.

- Online Tutoring Software Market is segmented by Type Exam preparation (Standardized tests GRE,GMAT,MCAT,ACT,SAT,etc.), Licensing, Online courses, Private tutors, by Application Individuals, Businesses, Universities and by various regions.

- Kindergarten Through Twelfth Grade Tutoring Market is Segmented by Type Pre-Kindergarten, Kindergarten, Primary School,Junior High School, High School, by Application Online Teaching, Live Teaching and by various regions.

- Digital English Language Learning market is projected to reach USD 21030 Million by 2026, from USD 7440.3 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 16.0% during 2021-2026. China has been the largest consumer market of Digital English Language Learning service in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 49.74% of the global market in 2018, while Europe followed with 16.81% as the second biggest market for digital English language learning. Top 5 (Vipkid, iTutorGroup, Pearson ELT, Berlitz Languages, 51talk) took up about 39.37% of the global market in 2018. And their annual growth rates are unbalanced. The major types of Digital English Language Learning are On-premise and Cloud based. On-premise is the dominant type, accounting for above 64.22% sales share in 2018. In the applications, Educational Tests and Businesses segments accounted for 46.29% and 35.51% respectively in 2018. The remaining 18.2% were for Adults,Kids and Teens.

- Smart Lecture Capture System market is projected to reach USD 10900 Million by 2026, from USD 4137.1 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.7% during 2021-2026.

- Global and United States Online Language Learning Platform Market is segmented by Type English, Chinese, European Language, Others, by Application Individual Learner, Institutional Learner and by various regions.

- Corporate Online Language Learning Market is segmented by Type Cloud platforms, On premise, by Application Small enterprises, Large enterprises and by various regions.

To see the full list of related reports on the Online Tutoring Market

ABOUT US

Valuates offer in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US

Valuates Reports
sales@valuates.com
For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp : +91 9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com
Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports
Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-tutoring-market-to-reach-usd-278-billion-by-2026-at-a-cagr-of-10-82--valuates-reports-301295096.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

Recommended Stories

  • Canadian Consumer Prices Climb at Fastest Pace in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Consumer prices in Canada climbed at the fastest rate in a decade, outpacing estimates and potentially fueling concerns that the country -- much of which is still in lockdown -- is entering a period of persistent inflation.Annual inflation accelerated to 3.4% in April, compared with 2.2% in March, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday in Ottawa. That exceeded economist predictions of a 3.2% annual pace. On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.5% versus the 0.2% economists were expecting.The annual reading -- the highest since May 2011 -- may raise worries that price pressures could be stronger than predicted by the Bank of Canada, which has been cautioning against over-reacting to an inflation spike it expects will be only transitory. If inflation proves more durable, however, that could force the central bank to bring forward interest rate increases that investors aren’t anticipating until later next year.Core inflation -- often seen as a better measure of underlying price pressures -- rose to 2.1% from 1.9% in March. That’s the highest since 2012.Higher gasoline prices were the biggest upward contributer to annual inflation. They were up 62.5% in April compared with the same time last year, when prices plunged to an 11-year low in the early weeks of the pandemic, the report said. On a monthly basis, shelter prices were the biggest upward contributer due to higher building costs and strong demand for single family homes.The annual consumer price index reading is distorted because the year-ago period used as comparison coincided with broad demand and price declines at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, a phenomenon known as the base effect.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Until the Bank of Canada sees labor market slack largely closed, and consumer wage and inflation expectations show signs of breaking out of a lengthy drift lower, we think policy makers will move very carefully in the direction of a rate hike.”--Andrew Husby, economistFor the full report, click hereA similar phenomenon also drove inflation higher in the U.S. last month to an annual 4.2% pace. Unlike in the U.S., inflation in Canada may be rising at a slower pace because much of the country was still in some form of a Covid-related shutdown last month, stunting demand for goods and services. Recent gains in the Canadian dollar also may have dampened inflation pressures.“Base effects and higher commodity prices have done most of the damage, similar to what was seen in the U.S. CPI release last week, although that also had a boost from the US economic reopening,” Simon Harvey, a senior foreign exchange analyst at Monex Canada, said by email.Canada’s dollar fell after the report, trading 0.3% lower at C$1.2101 per U.S. dollar at 9:01 a.m. in Toronto trading. Yields on Canadian government five-year bonds were little changed at 0.95%.Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem had predicted that inflation would rise to about 3% because of these base effects, but he also said he believes that underlying price pressures remain depressed because of continued slack in the economy. In its latest forecasts released last month, the central bank forecast inflation to average 2.9% in the second quarter before returning near its 2% target by the end of the year.“BoC members have already stated that they’d look through the short-term overshoot in inflation, meaning there is a high bar for CPI to clear before markets start to speculate on changing expectations of normalization,” Harvey said.(Updates with Bloomberg Economics box.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto Tumble Wipes $600 Billion Off Digital Tokens in a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Virtual currencies are retreating so broadly and sharply, it’s testing the durability of the cryptocurrency boom.The value of more than 7,000 tokens tracked by CoinGecko has shrunk more than $600 billion in the past week to $1.9 trillion. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, slid some 11% Wednesday to break below $40,000 and is now about $25,000 off its record high set in April.Multiple factors are at play, ranging from criticism of the environmental impact of Bitcoin’s energy usage by onetime proponent Elon Musk, to the risk of a regulatory squeeze on what some have called the Wild West of investing. Digital tokens have also delivered gains so fat that some traders may have been taking profits.The $40,000 mark is a “critical make-or-break pivot level” for Bitcoin and a decline to just below $30,000 isn’t out of the question, Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in a note.Here’s a snapshot of the crypto retreat:Market ValueEarly in April, the value of cryptocurrencies breached $2 trillion for the first time, doubling in about two months on optimism institutional investors were increasingly interested. The current weakness has erased over $600 billion.Breaking $40,000Bitcoin tested its 200-day moving average, and its discount to the 120-day average is the biggest since last year, according to Mike McGlone, a commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence in New York. He sees the Bitcoin price settling around the 2021 average of approximately $49,000.FuturesIn Bitcoin futures, technicians see a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern, which could point to more weakness ahead.Bitcoin Versus GoldThe ratio of Bitcoin’s price relative to gold has dropped to the lowest since early February. That’s come amid greater caution about speculative assets as well as the post-pandemic economic recovery. Bitcoin’s proponents argue it’s a modern-day store of value, a claim belied by the token’s volatility.Ether TradeAfter Bitcoin pulled back from a mid-April high, an ongoing rally in Ether -- the second-largest cryptocurrency -- drew attention. But that has also stalled. Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd. in Melbourne, wrote in a note Monday that he was closing a short Bitcoin/long Ether trade as the “dust really needs to settle.”Largest FundThe Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the largest Bitcoin fund, is sitting on close to a record discount to net asset value. That gap could disappear if it converts as planned to an exchange-traded fund. However, risks for a wider discount include uncertainty over whether U.S. officials will ever allow Bitcoin ETFs.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investment firms took positions on stocks hit by Archegos implosion, Gamestop

    Several investment firms purchased shares in ViacomCBS Inc, Baidu and Discovery Inc, which made big market moves linked to the implosion of investment firm Archegos Capital Management, while others on Monday disclosed bets against retail-trading favorite GameStop Corp. A number of investment managers bet on companies that plummeted when large banks sold them in a hurry amid the collapse of Archegos at the end March. Other funds used the first quarter to take out put option positions, which are bearish bets, in GameStop.

  • U.S. Equities Extend Slide Amid Crypto Plunge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks extended their slide on Wednesday as Bitcoin’s plunge sent cryptocurrency-linked shares tumbling and commodity prices fell amid mounting concern about inflation.The Nasdaq 100 Index retreated for a third day, extending the loss from its mid-April record to about 7%. Crypto-exposed shares including Coinbase Global Inc., Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. tumbled after Bitcoin sank to the lowest since January. Tesla Inc. slipped after data showed a slowdown in China sales. Target Corp. touched a record high after predicting a more profitable year as quarterly sales soared. All 11 of the main S&P 500 industry groups declined, led by energy and raw materials, as investors awaited the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting.Bitcoin plunged to as low as $30,000, erasing all the gains it had notched after Tesla said Feb. 8 that it would use corporate cash to buy the digital asset and accept it as payment. Other cryptocurrencies followed, pressured in part by a Tuesday statement from the People’s Bank of China reiterating that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment.“Tactically, it seems a bit overdone as fundamentals have changed modestly,” Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners, said of the crypto rout. “However, this type of volatility is a reminder that the asset class is pure. This type of move could flush out some of the casual crypto investors, since we haven’t seen this type of downward volatility in some time.”Read More: Crypto Exchanges Creak Under Swift Pace of Transactions: TopLiveStocks have lost steam in recent sessions, with pricier sectors such as technology tumbling on worries about inflation and a Covid-19 resurgence in some countries. While policymakers have signaled they intend to maintain an accommodative stance for some time to come, traders will parse the Fed’s minutes for clues about the outlook. The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell for a second day.“Debate on whether inflation rebound is transitory or persistent might not end soon and could keep markets unnerved during summer,” Barclays Plc strategists led by Emmanuel Cau said in a note. “The risk of another taper tantrum is low at this stage,” while economic and earnings growth should favor equities over bonds, they added.Elsewhere, oil dropped on rising U.S. stockpiles and the possibility of more supply from Iran.Here are some key events this week:The Fed publishes minutes from its April meeting Wednesday, which may provide clues to officials’ views on the recovery and how they define “transitory” when it comes to inflationEIA crude oil inventory report WednesdaySt. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic to speak at separate events WednesdayIMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue ThursdayEuro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 1.2% as of 10:54 a.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3%The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.7%The MSCI World index fell 1.2%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%The euro was little changed at $1.2217The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.4144The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 108.63 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.62%Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.12%Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.84%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 5.2% to $62 a barrelGold futures rose 0.7% to $1,881 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CBDCs May Be Disruptive for Financial Systems, Fitch Ratings Says

    “Widespread adoption of CBDCs may be disruptive for financial systems if associated risks are not managed,” warn Fitch Ratings analysts.

  • Credit Traders Have No Room for Error in Dot-Com Bubble Redux

    (Bloomberg) -- A growing chorus of analysts is warning that high-quality company debt may have nowhere to go but down as investment-grade spreads approach levels last seen in the lead-up to the dot-com bubble.“The best days are behind” for corporate credit, Morgan Stanley strategists led by Srikanth Sankaran wrote in a May 16 midyear outlook. “The combination of extended valuations, less favorable technicals and a slower pace of balance sheet repair suggests that credit markets have progressed to a mid-cycle environment.”Spreads on BBB rated bonds, which account for more than half of the high-grade universe, narrowed to an average of 106 basis points over Treasuries on Monday, fueled by investor demand for the lowest-rated yet highest-yielding part of the asset class. Should spreads breach 100 basis points, it would be the first time since the dot-com era of the late 1990s.Morgan Stanley is calling for 17 basis points of widening for U.S. investment-grade bonds through the first half of 2022, and downgraded its credit outlook to neutral.Meanwhile, Bank of America Corp. expects another stretch of rising Treasury yields will “lead the market to price in a much faster rate-hiking cycle,” strategists led by Hans Mikkelsen wrote in a note distributed Monday. That will cause spreads to widen in the coming months as investors are pushed to either sell or sit on the sidelines.Still, some say BBBs, the best performing tier of high-grade credit this year, may continue to enjoy a tailwind despite the tight spreads. Citigroup Inc. notes that President Joe Biden’s bailout of multi-employer pensions may spur tens of billions of dollars in demand for corporate bonds with the lowest investment-grade ratings.Morgan Stanley’s bearish forecast for credit overall also favors BBBs due to their marginally higher yields, with expectations that returns will now be driven “by carry and credit-picking rather than beta and capital appreciation.”And duration is also working in the rating bucket’s favor. With shorter average maturities than higher-rated corporate debt, BBBs are less exposed to losses from rising rates.U.S.Seven companies are looking to sell fresh debt in the U.S. investment-grade bond market Tuesday, including Charter Communications and Microchip Technology. Monday’s session saw the week kick off with almost $20 billion in new sales from 10 issuers.Borrowers are growing increasingly frustrated at a perceived failure by banks to explain their Libor transition plans and offer products tied to replacement rates.For the first time since January 2020, U.S. bankruptcy courts saw no large Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings last week.Eric Cole’s Warlander Asset Management will combine with Ellington Management Group as the investment firms seek to expand their corporate credit capabilities, according to an investor letter seen by Bloomberg.For deal updates, click here for the New Issue MonitorFor more, click here for the Credit Daybook AmericasEuropeA triple-tranche sale from American Tower and the final SURE offering from the EU led a jam-packed day for deals in Europe’s bond market.Credit Suisse Group AG on Monday issued its first euro and sterling notes since the collapse of Greensill Capital and Archegos Capital Management. While the sales left demand for the bank’s debt in no doubt, they also highlighted increases in the bank’s funding costs since March.Lender calls for Carnival, Solera and Vocus term loans were Tuesday, while commitments were due for Azelis.AsiaChina Huarong Asset Management Co. has transferred funds to repay a $300 million bond maturing Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter.Still, bondholders in the bad-debt manager may face significant losses, with China planning an overhaul that would hit both domestic and foreign creditors, according to a New York Times report.As the Huarong saga increases scrutiny of ‘bad bank’ debt globally, India’s version will keep a tight leash on its own debt financing, according to a top official of the association helping to finalize the details.Global banks are losing share in the $186 billion lending market for Chinese borrowers offshore, falling behind local rivals boosting their presence just as the nation’s corporate sector recovers from the pandemic.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Billionaire Family Offices Reveal Biggest Equity Picks

    (Bloomberg) -- Stanley Druckenmiller said last week that pretty much anyone could make money in the markets right now and that he was up 17% this year.The latest regulatory filing from his Duquesne Family Office shows some of the ways he’s done this and what he’s betting on going forward.The investor, worth $10.4 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, took a new $154.6 million position in Citigroup Inc., and a smaller stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co., a bet that could benefit from rising rates.Duquesne also amassed a $69.7 million stake in online travel company Booking Holdings Inc. and boosted its holdings of Starbucks Corp. and Expedia Group Inc. -- a nod to the rapidly vaccinated U.S. and a potential return to more travel and work from the office.Overall, the firm disclosed on Monday $3.9 billion of U.S. equity holdings in the 13F filing, a slight increase from the prior quarter.Druckenmiller made some sizable trades involving consumer businesses inordinately impacted by the pandemic. He liquidated stakes in Walt Disney Co. and cruise liner Carnival Corp. Duquesne also trimmed its holdings in used-car retailer Carvana Co. and miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc., which is up 70% this year.Extremely PrivateFamily offices, the closely held investment vehicles of the ultra-wealthy, are often impenetrably discreet. The 13F filings are required by the Securities and Exchange Commission of money managers overseeing more than $100 million in U.S. equities and must be filed within 45 days of the end of each quarter.Only a handful of family offices out of the thousands operating globally file the forms. Most are too small or farm their equity investments out to external money managers. Some, such as Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, buy securities through swap arrangements with banks, which keeps their holdings hidden. Hwang’s family office, which blew up at the end of March, never filed a 13F.For those required to file the forms, they offer a glimpse into the investment strategies of some of the world’s wealthiest people.Soros Fund Management, for instance, revealed on Friday it snapped up shares of ViacomCBS Inc., Baidu Inc., Vipshop Holdings Ltd. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The investment firm, which oversees $27 billion, didn’t hold the shares prior to Archegos’s implosion, said a person familiar with the fund’s trading.Iconiq, WildcatBlue Pool Capital, which manages part of the fortunes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founders Joe Tsai and Jack Ma, increased its investments in U.S. tech giants and trimmed exposure to health-care stocks in the first quarter, according to its latest filing.The Hong Kong-based firm took new positions in Uber Technologies Inc. and Twitter Inc. and added to its bets on Microsoft Corp. and Facebook Inc. In total the seven-year old firm disclosed it held 31 U.S. stocks worth a combined $446 million at the end of the quarter.Bluecrest Capital Management, the investment firm of billionaire trader Michael Platt, disclosed it held $3.8 billion of U.S. equities, a jump of more than $400 million from the prior period. The firm’s largest new positions were NRG Energy Inc., China Biologic Products Holdings and blank check firm Churchill Capital Corp VII.Iconiq Capital, the San Francisco-based multifamily office that has managed money for high-profile Silicon Valley billionaires like Sheryl Sandberg, Mark Zuckerberg and Reid Hoffman, reported that the value of its disclosed holdings surged 121% from the previous quarter, to $8.9 billion.Iconiq boosted its biggest position, in cloud-computing company Snowflake Inc., and revealed holdings of Roblox Corp. and Twilio Inc. Its Snowflake stake now makes up the vast majority of the total value of Iconiq’s disclosed portfolio.Another family office betting on Snowflake was David Bonderman’s Wildcat Capital Management, which disclosed $819 million of U.S. equities at the end of the quarter.The firm, which shares its name with the location of a home Bonderman owned near Aspen, Colorado, revealed a new position in South Korea’s Coupang Inc., which went public in March. Its largest holdings remain Skillz Inc. and Costar Group Inc.(Adds detail on Bluecrest Capital Management in 13th paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Central Banks Snuff Out Classic Rate Bets as Commodities Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The surge in commodities prices is failing to trigger some of the traditional responses in bonds and currencies.Unlike recent commodities rallies in 2008 and 2011, yields on Treasuries and currencies of major exporters like Australia have barely budged. Likewise, the Federal Reserve’s favored measure of inflation expectations has disconnected from moves in raw materials.The biggest buffer: Central bank credibility. Led by the Federal Reserve, policy makers have consistently doubled down on lower-for-longer rates and projections for “transitory” inflation. That’s left investors wary to bet against commitments to keep policy loose for the foreseeable future.“The big change this time around is central bank policy,” said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Melbourne. Ultra-easy monetary policy is now “weighing down currencies that would have naturally risen a lot more during a cycle where commodity prices are rising.”The Australian and New Zealand dollars -- two major currencies whose fates usually rely heavily on trends in commodities consumed by China’s booming economy -- are indisputable laggards. Each has increased less than 0.5% over the past three months.The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, has surged more than 5% as the central bank signaled it may dial back stimulus. The loonie’s rapid rise could give way to pressure on officials to slow development and curb capital inflows, as is usually the case during commodities booms in Canada.Last week, both the U.S. consumer and producer price index reports surprised to the upside, adding fuel to the global inflation debate on the heels of strong Chinese producer price data. Yet the market reaction was relatively muted after the PPI figures -- with 5-year and 10-year yields easing alongside a weaker greenback.The Fed’s own new “common inflation expectations” quarterly gauge, which aggregates a range of such measures, is hovering around 2%, a level that officials want to see overshot for some time.Meanwhile, prices have accelerated for materials as disparate as copper, cotton, rubber and lumber, as well as semiconductors, amid supply disruptions and surging demand.The disparity is a sign of the times amid an evolution -- perhaps revolution -- of central banking. The Fed’s commitment to run the economy hot has rattled markets in part because it means abandoning what has long been a core of their strategy: to act preemptively to curb inflation.In this brave new world, market participants are still grappling with whether to trust that officials will act before price surges get out of control and do more harm than good -- balanced against the full-employment mandate.That message is getting through to traders of the Australian and New Zealand currencies, while for others, hints of monetary policy tightening are giving reason to pile in.“The Bank of Canada and Norges Bank are the only central banks in the developed world to give an unambiguous signal that they’re contemplating withdrawing monetary accommodation,” said Stephen Miller, Sydney-based investment consultant at GSFM, a unit of Canada’s CI Financial Corp. “The RBA has been so aggressively beating the drum on keeping the pedal to the metal that it’s worked in terms of keeping the Aussie lower despite iron ore prices soaring.”A closer look at breakeven rates offers further evidence that investors largely aren’t acting on any inflation worries. The U.S. 10-year breakeven, which has jumped to an eight-year high, isn’t sending a clear runaway-inflation message when viewed against long-term trends.If potential for runaway inflation were the trigger, the spot and forward breakeven curves would be upward-sloping, Cornerstone Macro analysts, led by ex-Fed official Roberto Perli, said in a May 11 report. Yet both are inverted, implying a market bet that inflation is temporary.To be sure, some of the usual correlations have broken down due to other pandemic-related worries.The Philippine peso, which usually moves in inverse with oil prices, is relatively stable given that inflation is damped by weak economic growth -- rising more than 1% over the past three months, the most across a dozen Asia currencies. That relationship underscores the central banking mantra these days that growth and employment should remain a greater focus than prices.Looking ahead, persistence in materials prices and further hints of wage gains could start to sway the Fed’s message -- and build momentum for investors to respond.“Recent record highs in metal prices are probably just the beginning,” Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp., said in a May 11 report. Chinese demand and green-economy investment should keep iron ore and copper, especially, on the upswing, he said.(Updates currency data in fifth, third-to-last paragraphs, and second chart.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin’s 40% crash ‘does feel like capitulation,’ says crypto specialist, but here’s where the next crucial support level stands

    Crypto markets shift from buy, buy, bitcoin to bye, bye bitcoin, in a nanosecond --- and market technicians say that the digital asset may have more room to fall in the near-term as a monthslong bullish trend unravels.

  • Bitcoin, ethereum plunge as sell-off smashes crypto sector

    Bitcoin and ether tumbled on Wednesday to 3-1/2 month lows, on track to post their largest one-day loss since March last year, in the wake of China's move a day ago to ban financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services. At one point during the meltdown, nearly $1 trillion was wiped off the cryptocurrency's market capitalization. Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, had already been under pressure from a series of tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk, but the news from China sent it further down, It hit a 3-1/2-month low of $30,066.

  • Bitcoin Drops to $36K, Triggering $8B in Liquidations

    The price of bitcoin is now down more than 30% so far in May, on track for its worst month since November 2018.

  • Jack Bogle’s ghost warns about 401(k)s

    Retirement investors have never had it so good. For a decade now individual retirement accounts and company 401(k) plans have been booming thanks to the stock market’s giddy rise. Bogle died in 2019.

  • Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues crypto warning

    The warning from China's central bank was posted on its WeChat account, according to analysts and media reports.

  • AT&T Is Cutting Its Dividend and Spinning Off WarnerMedia. Here’s How Much Its Stock Might Be Worth.

    AT&T's stock is the biggest loser in the S&P 500 on Tuesday. Its valuation depends on how much credit investors give the combined WarnerMedia/Discovery for its future streaming efforts.

  • Buyers beware as "altcoin" frenzy bruises bitcoin

    Bitcoin's smaller rivals are eroding its share of the $2 trillion digital currency market. Among the major "altcoins" - as all cryptocurrencies aside from bitcoin are known - some such as ethereum aspire to be the backbone of a future financial system. Others, like Dogecoin, have no such ambitions, and are barely used in payments or business.

  • Why AT&T's stock is getting smashed after mega media deal with Discovery

    AT&T investors are on the run after the company shocked Wall Street by unloading its WarnerMedia division to Discovery.

  • Your 401(k) balances aren’t all yours

    A paper that my colleague Anqi Chen and I wrote last year — “How Much Taxes Will Retirees Owe on Their Retirement Income?” — keeps hitting the “top 10” list on a major listserv for social sciences research. As people approach retirement, they tend to add up their financial resources — Social Security benefits, defined benefit pensions, defined contribution balances, and other assets. The question we look at is just how large the tax burden is for the typical retired household and for households at different income levels.

  • Walmart Sales Growth Helped by Stimulus

    The retail giant said comparable sales rose 6% in the spring quarter compared with the same period last year. U.S. e-commerce sales rose 37%, the slowest online growth since the coronavirus outbreak.

  • Unemployed last year? A special refund from the IRS may be on its way

    The Biden administration has announced payments will be starting this week.

  • This signal is telling investors that highflying stocks are ready to fall back to Earth, says fund manager

    Noted value fund manager GMO points to increased supply of stock being a signal of an imminent bust in the speculative tier of equities.