Online Tutoring Market: Segmentation by Courses (STEM, language courses, and other courses) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA)--Forecast till 2025|Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Tutoring market is segmented into two categories based on the courses (STEM, language courses, and other courses) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The market share is expected to increase by USD 153.07 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.77%.

Attractive Opportunities in Online Tutoring Market by Courses and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, Read our FREE Sample Report

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global online tutoring market as a part of the global education services market within the global consumer discretionary market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global online tutoring market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the online tutoring market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.

Online Tutoring Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of online tutoring is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

  • Inputs

  • Operations

  • Marketing and sales

  • Support activities

  • Innovations

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download our free sample report.

Vendor Insights

The online tutoring market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the online tutoring market, including some of the vendors such as Ambow Education Holding Ltd., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., D2L Corp., iTutorGroup, K12 Inc., Pearson Plc, TAL Education Group, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., Varsity Tutors LLC, Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online tutoring market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

  • Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Offers K-12 education, career education, and other tutoring services.

  • China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. - Provides learning simulation packaged software to its customers located in PRC. It includes Xiamen NetinNet and its subsidiaries, NetinNet Finance, and Beijing NetinNet.

  • D2L Corp. - Offers LMS such as Core Engagement and Performance Plus to corporates. It offers services and add-ons for its products.

The online tutoring market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings Download Free Sample Report

Geographical Highlights

The online tutoring market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. In APAC, China and Japan are the two most important markets for online tutoring. The market in this region will expand faster than the markets in MEA and South America.

The increasing investments from private equity investors in online tutoring companies in India are driving the expansion of the online tutoring industry in India. In India's online tutoring business, BYJU's and Vedantu are the two most prominent sellers. BYJU's has received about $240 million in funding from a variety of sources. This funding, according to BYJU, will enable it to expand into international markets and provide instructional goods for kids all across the world. As a result of these increased investments in online tutoring organizations, the online tutoring market in India is expected to grow throughout the forecast period.

Moreover, countries like China, the US, India, the UK, and Germany are the key market for the online tutoring market in APAC, owing to the growing popularity of online microlearning and the availability of apps and wearables for online tutoring in this region.

To unlock the top strategies practiced by the maximum growth generating region, View Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics-

  • Online Tutoring Key Market Drivers:

A major driver driving the growth of the worldwide online tutoring market is the growing relevance of STEM education among students, parents, and various educational stakeholders around the world. STEM combines various topics into a single learning approach focused on real-world applications. It prepares students for jobs in the STEM industry by providing them with the necessary training. One of the main reasons for the growing popularity of STEM courses among students throughout the world is the growing number of career prospects in the sector. During the projected period, STEM job opportunities are expected to exceed non-STEM job possibilities.

  • Online Tutoring Key Market Trends:

In the worldwide online tutoring market, advanced technology such as mobile apps and wearables are new trends. Virtual reality (VR) is being used in tutoring to create a unique learning experience. Tutors are boosting their sessions with numerous mobile apps in addition to using VR in online classes. The demand for mobile learning apps is being fueled by the proliferation of smartphones and the increasing penetration of the Internet. In virtual classrooms, VR and smartwatches are projected to be the most popular technologies. The capacity to readily exchange content is the main advantage of these technologies. As a result, more vendors are projected to implement such technologies in their systems during the projection period.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the online tutoring market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Education Consulting Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

K-12 Game-based Learning Market by Product, School Level, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Online Tutoring Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 153.07 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.10

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., ArborBridge Inc., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Club Z! Inc, D2L Corp., Fleet Education Services Ltd., Growing Stars Inc., iTutorGroup, John Wiley & Sons Inc., K12 Inc., My Tutorweb Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Preply Inc., Providence Equity Partners LLC, Sylvan Learning LLC, TAL Education Group, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., Varsity Tutors LLC, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-tutoring-market-segmentation-by-courses-stem-language-courses-and-other-courses-and-geography-apac-europe-north-america-south-america-and-meaforecast-till-2025technavio-301471586.html

SOURCE Technavio

