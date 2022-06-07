U.S. markets closed

Online Tutoring Market Size will Grow by USD 182.32 billion | 44% of the market growth will originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·12 min read

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest online tutoring market has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness a potential growth difference of USD 182.32 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market analysts at Technavio have predicted the market to record an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 16.17% during the projected period. The growing advantages of online learning is driving the online tutoring market growth positively, although factors such as inadequate cybersecurity measures may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Tutoring Market by Courses and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Tutoring Market by Courses and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online Tutoring Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.17%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 182.32 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.4

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., ArborBridge Inc., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., CB Information Services Inc, Club Z Inc., Crown Education Group Ltd, D2L Corp., Fleet Education Services Ltd., Growing Stars Inc., iTutorGroup Ltd., John Wiley and Sons Inc., My Tutorweb Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Preply Inc., Providence Equity Partners LLC, Stride Inc., Sylvan Learning LLC, TAL Education Group, Varsity Tutors LLC, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Learn more about the scope of the market as you download your sample copy!

Online Tutoring Market: Courses Landscape

  • STEM: The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) courses segment held the largest online tutoring market share in 2021. The segment will continue to emerge as the largest revenue-generating segment throughout the predicted period. The significant increase in student enrollment in STEM courses is expected to drive the growth of the segment in the coming years. Countries such as China, India, the US, and the UK are increasingly focusing on STEM education to narrow down the supply-demand gap in STEM-related job opportunities.

  • Language courses

  • Other courses

Online Tutoring Market: Geographic Outlook

  • APAC:  44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for online tutoring in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in investments from private equity investors in the online tutoring companies, in countries such as India, will propel the online tutoring market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

  • Europe 

  • North America

  • South America

  • MEA

Download Sample Report for additional highlights on the key contributing segments

Online Tutoring Market: Vendor Landscape

The online tutoring market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Companies Covered:

  • Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

  • ArborBridge Inc.

  • Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

  • CB Information Services Inc

  • Club Z Inc.

  • Crown Education Group Ltd

  • D2L Corp.

  • Fleet Education Services Ltd.

  • Growing Stars Inc.

  • iTutorGroup Ltd.

  • John Wiley and Sons Inc.

  • My Tutorweb Ltd.

  • New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

  • Pearson Plc

  • Preply Inc.

  • Providence Equity Partners LLC

  • Stride Inc.

  • Sylvan Learning LLC

  • TAL Education Group

  • Varsity Tutors LLC

  • Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Get your report sample copy right here to understand about the latest strategic initiatives by the contributing vendors

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2026

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

Online Tutoring Services Market in India by End-user and Courses - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

K-12 Online Tutoring Market by Type, Course Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary                         

1.1     Market Overview

Exhibit 01:  Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02:  Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03:  Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04:  Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit 05:  Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product

Exhibit 06:  Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 07:  Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 08:  Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 09:  Parent market

Exhibit 10:  Market characteristics

3. Market Sizing                      

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12:  Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021- 2026

Exhibit 13:  Charts on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 14:  Data Table on  Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 15:  Charts on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16:  Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 17:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23:  Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5. Market Segmentation by Courses

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24:  Chart on Courses Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25:  Data Table on Courses Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Courses

Exhibit 26:  Charts on Comparison by Courses

Exhibit 27:  Data Table on Comparison by Courses

5.3 STEM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28:  Chart on STEM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29:   Data Table on  STEM      - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30:   Chart on  STEM    -  Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31:   Data Table on  STEM    - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Language courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32:  Chart on Language courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 33:  Data Table on Language courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34:  Chart on Language courses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35:  Data Table on Language courses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Other courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36:  Chart on Other courses Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37:  Data Table on Other courses- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38:  Chart on Other courses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39:  Data Table on Other courses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Courses

Exhibit 40:  Market opportunity by Courses

6. Customer landscape                        

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 41:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                    

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42:  Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 43:  Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44:  Geographic comparison

Exhibit 45:  Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46:  Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47:  Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48:  Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49:  Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50:  Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51:  Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52:  Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53:  Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54:  Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55:  Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56:  Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57:  Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58:  Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59:  Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60:  Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61:  Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62:  Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63:  Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64:  Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65:  Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66:  Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67:  Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68:  Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69:  Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70:  Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71:  Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72:  Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73:  Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74:  Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75:  Data Table on India- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76:  Chart on India- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77:  Data Table on India- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78:  Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79:  Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80:  Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81  Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82:  Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83:  Data Table on Germany- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84:  Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85:  Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86  Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing advantages of online learning

8.1.2 Outbreak of COVID -19 globally

8.1.3 Rapid penetration of Internet-enabled devices

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Inadequate cybersecurity measures

8.2.2 Limited demand from developing economies

8.2.3 Accreditation and recognition issue with online certificates

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87:  Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Growing popularity of education apps

8.4.2 Growing government initiatives to support digital education

8.4.3 Emergence of virtual schools

9. Vendor Landscape                            

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88:  Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89:  Landscape disruption

9.4 Vendor Risk

Exhibit 90: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis               

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: ?Market positioning of vendors?

10.3 Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 93:  Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 94:  Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 95:  Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 96:  Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 97:  Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 ArborBridge Inc.

Exhibit 98:  ArborBridge Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 99:  ArborBridge Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 100:  ArborBridge Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 CB Information Services Inc

Exhibit 101:  CB Information Services Inc - Overview

Exhibit 102:  CB Information Services Inc - Product / Service

Exhibit 103:  CB Information Services Inc - Key offerings

10.6 Club Z Inc.

Exhibit 104:  Club Z Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 105:  Club Z Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 106:  Club Z Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 D2L Corp.

Exhibit 107:  D2L Corp.  - Overview

Exhibit 108:  D2L Corp.  - Product / Service

Exhibit 109:  D2L Corp.  - Key news

Exhibit 110:  D2L Corp.  - Key offerings

10.8 Fleet Education Services Ltd.

Exhibit 111:  Fleet Education Services Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 112:  Fleet Education Services Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 113:  Fleet Education Services Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Growing Stars Inc.

Exhibit 114:  Growing Stars Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 115:  Growing Stars Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 116:  Growing Stars Inc. - Key offerings

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-tutoring-market-size-will-grow-by-usd-182-32-billion--44-of-the-market-growth-will-originate-from-apac--17-000-technavio-reports-301561024.html

SOURCE Technavio

