U.S. markets open in 7 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,634.00
    -20.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,734.00
    -62.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,448.75
    -147.00 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,150.90
    -6.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.41
    +1.59 (+1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.30
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1404
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.19
    -1.12 (-5.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3646
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8310
    +0.2510 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,281.88
    -491.20 (-1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.65
    -11.08 (-1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Online Tutoring Market Size to Grow by USD 153.07 billion | Market Research Insights Highlight Growing Importance of STEM Education as Key Driver | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Online Tutoring Market by Courses and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 15.10% in 2021 at a CAGR of 15.77% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by courses (STEM, language courses, and other courses) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Attractive Opportunities in Online Tutoring Market by Courses and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Online Tutoring Market by Courses and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

The online tutoring market covers the following areas:

Online Tutoring Market Sizing
Online Tutoring Market Forecast
Online Tutoring Market Analysis

Vendor Insights

The online tutoring market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

  • China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.

  • D2L Corp.

  • iTutorGroup

  • K12 Inc.

  • Pearson Plc

  • TAL Education Group

  • Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

  • Varsity Tutors LLC

  • Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC is expected to account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the online tutoring market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The availability of apps and wearables for online tutoring, the growing popularity of online microlearning, and the standardization of tests will drive the online tutoring market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

By courses, the STEM segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, the US, and the UK are increasingly focusing on STEM education to reduce the supply-demand gap in STEM-related job opportunities. Governments of various countries have emphasized the importance of STEM subjects. Moreover, entrance exams require sound knowledge in STEM subjects. The strong focus on the standardization of tests will further increase the competition among students. This will encourage students to join specialized STEM courses and test preparation online tutoring programs during the forecast period.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The growing importance of STEM education among students, parents, and various educational stakeholders globally is a major factor driving the growth of the online tutoring market. STEM integrates subjects into a unified learning model that is based on real-world applications. Rising job opportunities in STEM fields is one of the major reasons for the rising popularity of STEM courses during the forecast period.

The presence of free and open-source tutoring resources is posing a huge threat to the growth of the global online tutoring market. Therefore, consumers who cannot afford paid online tutoring services opt for free services offered by various open-source tutoring firms.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the online tutoring market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Education Consulting Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Edtech Market by Sector and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Online Tutoring Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 153.07 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.10

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., ArborBridge Inc., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Club Z! Inc, D2L Corp., Fleet Education Services Ltd., Growing Stars Inc., iTutorGroup, John Wiley & Sons Inc., K12 Inc., My Tutorweb Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Preply Inc., Providence Equity Partners LLC, Sylvan Learning LLC, TAL Education Group, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., Varsity Tutors LLC, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-tutoring-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-153-07-billion--market-research-insights-highlight-growing-importance-of-stem-education-as-key-driver--technavio-301462035.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Brent climbs to more than 7-year high on Mideast tensions, tight supply

    Oil prices rose more than $1 on Tuesday to a more than seven-year high on worries about possible supply disruptions after Yemen's Houthi group attacked the United Arab Emirates, escalating hostilities between the Iran-aligned group and a Saudi Arabian-led coalition. After launching drone and missile strikes which set off explosions in fuel trucks and killed three people, the Houthi movement warned it could target more facilities, while the UAE said it reserved the right to "respond to these terrorist attacks". UAE oil firm ADNOC said it had activated business continuity plans to ensure uninterrupted supply of products to its local and international customers after an incident at its Mussafah fuel depot.

  • Day Traders as ‘Dumb Money’? The Pros Are Now Paying Attention

    Last year, an army of day traders turned markets upside down. This year, professional fund managers are finding that they had better keep tabs.

  • Asia Is Winning The War For EV Batteries

    As the global market for electric vehicle batteries continues to explode, firms headquartered in Asian countries are taking the lead, accounting for 80% of global production

  • Brent Oil Climbs to 2014 High as Geopolitical Unrest Returns

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil extended gains to the highest level in seven years as geopolitical tensions stirred in the Middle East and concerns about the demand impact of the omicron virus variant eased.Most Read from BloombergDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic

  • Bitcoin Mining Scheduled to Come Under Fire on Capital Hill

    On 20th January, a U.S subcommittee hearing on cryptos is scheduled, the outcome of which could have significant ramifications for Bitcoin miners…

  • Up to three-quarters of the $800 billion PPP flowed to business owners instead of workers, study finds

    The benefits of the landmark small-business relief program designed at the height of the pandemic mostly went to business owners rather than its employees, a study from leading economists finds.

  • Metaverse, NFTs and Cryptos Are the Next Big Thing for Retail Giant – Walmart

    Walmart has filed several trademark applications, one of which is “Verse to Store,” “Verse to Curb” and “Verse to Home” for the shopping category.

  • Exclusive-Indian rice traders stop new export deals as freight train shortage blocks shipments

    Nearly a third of India's rice exports for this month are stuck due to a shortage of freight trains and most traders have stopped signing February export contracts to avoid demurrage charges, industry officials told Reuters. The slowdown in exports from India, the world's biggest rice exporter, has allowed rival suppliers such as Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam to increase overseas sales at higher prices. Shipments of more than 500,000 tonnes of non-basmati rice that need to be transported to ports on India's east coast from the central state of Chhattisgarh have been stuck due to the shortage of freight trains, dealers said.

  • AMD & ESG: Purpose-Driven Approach to High-Performance Computing

    by Susan Moore

  • How the U.S. Ranks on the Global Retirement Index

    America ranked as the 17th best country for retirement in 2021. Here's why it's only in the middle of the pack.

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • Activision Blizzard continues to remove employees amid misconduct allegations

    But CEO Bobby Kotick reportedly tried to keep a lid on the exact figures.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Says 'No' 3 Times

    Rejects Unilever's offers for its consumer health care business, claiming undervaluation

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.

  • Natural Gas Markets Quiet During Holiday

    Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States certainly will wipe out a lot of liquidity, as the market is trying to figure out where to go next.

  • Oil climbs as supplies expected to remain tight

    (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday with investors betting that global supply will remain tight, although restraint by major producers was partially offset by a rise in Libyan output. Trade was subdued due to the U.S. holiday honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. "The bullish sentiment is continuing as (producer group) OPEC+ is not providing enough supply to meet strong global demand," said Fujitomi Securities analyst Toshitaka Tazawa.

  • Bitmain Adds Liquid Cooling Technology to Its Latest Bitcoin Mining Rigs

    Antminer S19 Pro+ Hyd. will deliver 198 terahashes per second (TH/s) of computing power, a 41% increase from Bitmain’s previous model S19 XP.

  • 9 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like

    In this article, we will be looking at some 3D printing stocks bought by hedge funds. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis on the 3D printing industry, you can go directly to the 5 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like. 3D Printing or Additive Manufacturing is the process of creating a three-dimensional object through […]

  • Victoria’s Secret Executive Talks International Expansion

    Understanding local markets, return on investment, and customer needs are all important tools for retailers to consider before expanding.

  • Shipping Companies Had a $150 Billion Year. Economists Warn They’re Also Stoking Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Ocean shipping rates are expected to stay elevated well into 2022, setting up another year of booming profits for global cargo carriers — and leaving smaller companies and their customers from Spain to Sri Lanka paying more for just about everything.Most Read from BloombergDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlym