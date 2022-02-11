U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

Online Tutoring Services Market in India to Record 15.24% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021| Increasing Expenditure on Tutoring to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the online tutoring services market in India and it is set to grow by USD 14.76 billion from 2020 to 2025. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 15.96%. The online tutoring services market report of India also offers information on several market vendors, including Aakash Educational Services Ltd., Chegg Inc., Gyankosh Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Individual Learning Pvt. Ltd., Khan Academy Inc., TeacherOn.com, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., ThinkVidya Learning Pvt. Ltd., Tute Education Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Tutoring Services Market in India by End-user and Courses - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Tutoring Services Market in India by End-user and Courses - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To gain further insights on the online tutoring services market in India - Download the Free Sample Report

Online Tutoring Services Market in India: Increasing expenditure on tutoring to boost the growth

The increasing expenditure on tutoring is one of the factors contributing to the online tutoring services market growth in India. The rise in awareness of students as well as parents about education has led to an increase in the expenditure on online tutoring. The increasing competition and rising demand for the preparation of entrance exams for higher education have led to an increase in the expenditure associated with education. Students are spending at a higher rate to attain good marks in the competitive examinations. The government has also increased its expenditure on online-based education and tutoring, which directly impacts the adoption rate, especially in rural and semi-urban areas. The government has launched a page named E-Contents in its official MHRD portal, wherein various e-learning and online tutoring services and associated plans and initiatives are mentioned.

To know more about the drivers, trends & challenges - Request Free Sample Research Report

Online Tutoring Services Market in India: Segmentation
The market research report segments the online tutoring services market in India by End-user (Higher education and K-12) & Courses (STEM courses, language courses, and other courses).

Segmentation by End Users -The higher education segment is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the rising awareness among the students about entrance test preparation. Students preparing for exams such as the Indian Institute of Technology- Joint Entrance Exam (IIT-JEE) and common admission test (CAT) are enrolling in online tutoring services in India. The easy accessibility of these services is one of the major factors driving the students toward these services. In addition, these services design curricula, which are in accordance with the updated courses and test papers, thereby leading to an increase in demand for online tutoring services. Also, the enablement of infrastructures such as strong and reliable Internet connections and smart devices will encourage students to opt for online education. The Government of India is implementing such development policies under Digital India that have increased the penetration of the Internet in India. The easy accessibility of the Internet has led to the increased use of online tutoring services in remote areas.

Segmentation by Courses -The online tutoring services market in India by STEM courses is expected to grow during the forecast period, as STEM-based occupations are one of the highest-paid and most reputed occupations globally. The STEM subjects are of high importance at every stage of education, such as primary, secondary, and higher education. Moreover, the educational institutions emphasize mainly the STEM subjects while designing the examination pattern for the students. The increasing demand for quality education and intense competition among the students have impacted the need for enrolling in tutoring services. India is one of the most populous countries in the world, comprising a maximum number of the youth population. The younger population aspire for specialized skills to increase their job opportunities, leading to increased demand for STEM online tutoring classes in India.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the online tutoring services market size in India and actionable market insights on each segment.

For additional information on each segment - Download a Free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports:
Online Education Market -The online education market share is expected to increase by USD 121.85 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 9.24%. Download a free sample now!

Higher Education Market -The higher education market has the potential to grow by USD 45.11 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.84%. Download a free sample now!

Online Tutoring Services Market In India Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.96%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 14.76 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.24

Regional analysis

India

Performing market contribution

India at 100%

Key consumer countries

India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aakash Educational Services Ltd., Chegg Inc., Gyankosh Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd., Khan Academy Inc., TeacherOn.com, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., ThinkVidya Learning Pvt. Ltd., Tute Education Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content
Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Courses

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Courses

  • STEM courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Language courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Other courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Courses

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Aakash Educational Services Ltd.

  • Chegg Inc.

  • Gyankosh Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd.

  • Khan Academy Inc.

  • TeacherOn.com

  • Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

  • ThinkVidya Learning Pvt. Ltd.

  • Tute Education Ltd.

  • Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-tutoring-services-market-in-india-to-record-15-24-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021-increasing-expenditure-on-tutoring-to-boost-market--17000-technavio-reports-301479692.html

SOURCE Technavio

