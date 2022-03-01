U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,367.00
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,845.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,205.50
    -22.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,048.20
    +3.70 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.35
    +0.63 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.80
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1203
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    -0.1470 (-7.40%)
     

  • Vix

    30.15
    +2.56 (+9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3416
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1650
    +0.1750 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,083.42
    +5,284.14 (+13.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.21
    +109.47 (+12.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,916.97
    +390.15 (+1.47%)
     

Online Tutoring Services Market Size in India to Grow by USD 14.76 Bn| Increasing expenditure on tutoring to boost market growth| Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK , Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online tutoring services market in India is set to grow by USD 14.76 bn from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.96% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Tutoring Services Market in India by End-user and Courses - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Tutoring Services Market in India by End-user and Courses - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

The report on the online tutoring services market in India provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies increasing expenditure on tutoring as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the Online Tutoring Services Market In India is segmented by end-user (higher education and K-12) and Courses (STEM courses, language courses, and other courses).

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The online tutoring services market in India covers the following areas:

Online Tutoring Services Market In India Sizing
Online Tutoring Services Market In India Forecast
Online Tutoring Services Market In India Analysis

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key vendors are:

  • Aakash Educational Services Ltd.

  • Chegg Inc.

  • Gyankosh Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • Individual Learning Pvt. Ltd.

  • Khan Academy Inc.

  • TeacherOn.com

  • Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

  • ThinkVidya Learning Pvt. Ltd.

  • Tute Education Ltd.

  • Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

To know more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings, Request a Free Sample Report.

Latest Trends, Driving the Online Tutoring Services Market in India

  • Market Driver:

The increased awareness of education among students and parents has resulted in an increase in the cost of online tutoring. Students are spending more money in order to get top grades in competitive exams. The government has also expanded funding for online education and coaching, which has a direct impact on adoption rates, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. In its official MHRD portal, the government has launched a page called E-Contents, which lists numerous e-learning and online tutoring services, as well as related goals and activities.

  • Market Trend:

The ITS system will assist vendors in monitoring service users and designing tailored learning services for them based on their prior knowledge, learning style, and student progress after enrolling in the course. It consists of the models and components that have been submitted to it, and it will interact map all of the activities before providing directions based on the mapped data. This approach will assist in providing better services and assisting students in achieving better results. As a result, demand among students will increase, and this will become a prominent trend for this market segment.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Lecture Capture Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online Education Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Online Tutoring Services Market Scope In India

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.96%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 14.76 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.24

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Aakash Educational Services Ltd., Chegg Inc., Gyankosh Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd., Khan Academy Inc., TeacherOn.com, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., ThinkVidya Learning Pvt. Ltd., Tute Education Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Education services

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.3 Marketing and sales

2.2.4 Support activities

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Online Tutoring Services Market in India - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Online Tutoring Services Market in India: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2019

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Higher education

  • K-12

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Courses

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • STEM courses

  • Language courses

  • Other courses

Exhibit 22: Courses - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Courses

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Courses

6.3 STEM courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: STEM courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: STEM courses - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Language courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Language courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Language courses - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Other courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Other courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Other courses - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Courses

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Courses

7. Customer Landscape

Exhibit 31: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing expenditure on tutoring

8.1.2 Cost-effectiveness and associated advantages of online tutoring services

8.1.3 Increased penetration of the Internet

8.1.4 Rise in funding activities

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Availability of open-source content

8.2.2 Lack of quality training

8.2.3 Absence of learning ecosystem

Exhibit 32: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Emergence of intelligent tutoring system

8.3.2 Growth of online education market in India

8.3.3 Rise in cloud computing in the education sector in India

8.3.4 Inclusion of gamification to drive engagement levels

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 33: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 34: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 35: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 36: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 37: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aakash Educational Services Ltd.

Exhibit 38: Aakash Educational Services Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 39: Aakash Educational Services Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 40: Aakash Educational Services Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Chegg Inc.

Exhibit 41: Chegg Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 42: Chegg Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 43: Chegg Inc. - Key News

Exhibit 44: Chegg Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 45: Chegg Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Gyankosh Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 46: Gyankosh Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 47: Gyankosh Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 48: Gyankosh Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 49: Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 50: Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 51: Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Khan Academy Inc.

Exhibit 52: Khan Academy Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 53: Khan Academy Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 54: Khan Academy Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 TeacherOn.com

Exhibit 55: TeacherOn.com - Overview

Exhibit 56: TeacherOn.com - Product and service

Exhibit 57: TeacherOn.com - Key offerings

10.9 Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 58: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 60: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 ThinkVidya Learning Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 61: ThinkVidya Learning Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 62: ThinkVidya Learning Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 63: ThinkVidya Learning Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Tute Education Ltd.

Exhibit 64: Tute Education Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 65: Tute Education Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 66: Tute Education Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 68: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 69: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 70: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 71: Research Methodology

Exhibit 72: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 73: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 74 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-tutoring-services-market-size-in-india-to-grow-by-usd-14-76-bn-increasing-expenditure-on-tutoring-to-boost-market-growth-technavio-301490781.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Occidental Petroleum Skyrocketed Today

    Concerns over Russia sanctions leading to a spike in oil prices sent oil higher and Occidental's stock with it. The company is also rapidly paying down debt.

  • Lucid Sinks After Cutting Production Goal on Commodity Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Group Inc. lowered its production target for 2022 to a range of 12,000 to 14,000 cars, down from a previous goal of 20,000 for the year, citing “extraordinary” challenges with logistics and its supply chain.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessSWI

  • Cummins says expects 'some impact' in Russia; Deere says to abide by sanctions

    Cummins Inc. expects "some impact" to its business in Russia and is analyzing and preparing for current and anticipated sanctions, the U.S. truck engine maker said in an e-mailed statement on Monday. Many firms have idled operations in Russia after it invaded Ukraine last week, resulting in powerful Western sanctions. Cummins has an office in Moscow.

  • Russian Oil Tankers Are Still Loading for the U.S., for Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Two cargoes of Russian oil loaded late last week for U.S. ports may be among the last shipments of their kind as the market seeks alternatives amid mounting sanctions against Russia’s financial system.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessSWIFT Russian B

  • Chinese investors make Ukraine war bets on oil, payment firms

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Shares in energy firms and payment service companies rose sharply on Chinese markets on Monday as investors bet on stocks they saw potentially benefiting from the conflict in Ukraine, while a major fund house repeated a warning against speculation. In a statement on Monday, GF Fund Management said that the price of its fund for qualified domestic institutional investors tracking the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration and Production Index was "significantly higher" than net asset value. "Investors who blindly invest in funds at a high premium to net asset value may suffer large losses," the statement said, adding that the fund was operating normally.

  • Oil Rises After More Russian Sanctions, U.S. Mulls SPR Release

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed after more sanctions were unleashed to isolate Russia, while the U.S. and its allies consider releasing about 60 million barrels of crude from emergency stockpiles to quell supply fears.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessSWIFT Russian Ban

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says SpaceX’s Starlink Now Active in Ukraine

    The Ukrainian government asked Tesla CEO Elon Musk for help with its internet amid its war with Russia. Musk answered. Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s vice prime minister and minister of digital transformation, asked the Tesla (ticker: TSLA) CEO for Starlink stations from SpaceX on Saturday.

  • Oil prices climb as market weighs release of reserves vs Russia disruption

    Oil futures rose on Tuesday morning, following a volatile start to the week, as the market weighed a coordinated international release of crude inventories against Russian supply disruptions in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. May Brent crude futures, which began trading as prompt on Tuesday, gained about 1% at 0141 GMT to $98.90. The benchmark touched a seven-year high of $105.79 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine began last week.

  • India to Ship Record Wheat as Ukraine Crisis Upends Trade Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- India is set to benefit from the shifts in global wheat trade as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine leaves a vital source of supply hanging in balance.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateThe unc

  • Healthcare Realty, Healthcare Trust to merge, creating a combined company with an near-$18 billion enterprise value

    Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. and Healthcare Trust of America Inc. announced Monday an agreement to enter a strategic business combination, with the combined real estate investment trust having an equity market capitalization of $11.6 billion and a total enterprise value of $17.6 billion. Under terms of the agreement, Healthcare Trust shareholders will receive a total value of $35.08 a share for each Healthcare Trust share they own, which represents a 13.0% premium to Friday's closing price of $3

  • U.S., allies weigh oil reserves release after Ukraine invasion -sources

    WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -The United States and its allies are weighing a coordinated release of oil reserves amid soaring prices and tightening supplies after Russia invaded Ukraine, an OPEC+ source and a senior industry source told Reuters. Oil prices have hit their highest since 2014 following the invasion and after Western allies have imposed sanctions on Russia, blocking some Russian banks from a global payments system, which is already disrupting oil exports.

  • Global dividends hit record high of $1.47tn in 2021

    Firms paid shareholders £1.47tn in dividends last year, the highest total ever recorded, but 2022 is on track to be even better according to the latest Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index.

  • Exxon’s Bank in Russia Among Those Hit by Sanctions Over Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- A bank used by Exxon Mobil Corp. to pay the salaries and pensions of its workforce in Russia was among those sanctioned by the White House, according to two people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Cou

  • How high might gas prices rise in wake of Russia invading Ukraine? What analysts say.

    Gas prices across the U.S. are expected to continue rising following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but how much remains in question.

  • Foran Announces McIlvenna Bay Initial Phase Feasibility Study Results Outlining Robust Long-Life Operation

    Foran Mining Corporation (TSXV: FOM) (OTCQX: FMCXF) ("Foran" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce results from a Feasibility Study ("FS") on its expanded and re-scoped initial mine plan for its 100%-owned McIlvenna Bay project in east-central Saskatchewan. All currency figures are shown in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

  • Crypto Funds See Inflows Globally Despite Exodus From European Products

    A net $36 million went into digital-asset funds last week with major outflows in Europe but large inflows in the Americas.

  • Oil Prices Surge as Traders Fear Supply Disruptions From Sanctions on Russia

    The exclusion of Russian banks from the Swift cross-border payments system threatens to complicate commodity transactions.

  • Charts Show Energy Stocks Will Outperform Through Broader Market Gloom

    (Bloomberg) -- The surge in oil prices and a clutch of positive technical signals suggest energy stocks could continue to stay ahead of the wider equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateBrent c

  • Real Matters Is the Real Deal

    Mr. Market is ignoring solid fundamentals

  • Does my car have a recall? Ford, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and more have vehicles on recalls list

    Automakers issued several recalls Feb. 17-24. Ford had the largest car recall of the week with 330,784 Mustangs recalled to fix a backup camera issue.