Online Vegan Marketplace Vejii Launches in Canada

The company is well-positioned to serve the growing demand for plant-based products in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vejii Holdings Ltd. ("the Company or "Vejii"), is pleased to announce the launch of its Canadian platform, at ca.shopvejii.com, an online marketplace for vegan and plant-based products.

Vejii Holdings Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Vejii Holdings Ltd.)

There are an estimated 2.3 million vegetarians and 850,000 vegans in Canada. Vejii launched its platform in the U.S. in November of 2020 and has been scaling rapidly, growing both its customer base and an assortment of vegan products.

"For our Canadian launch, we are beginning by offering a thoughtfully curated selection of plant-based meat, dairy and seafood products, based on our top selling products in the U.S.," said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii. "We are committed to making plant-based food more accessible, while also supporting plant-based food producers, especially small businesses."

Vejii operates a multi-vendor platform and makes it possible for startup brands to list their product on the website, and gain national exposure for their brand. The platform is also an excellent channel for established brands looking to target new customers.

"There are so many innovative plant-based startup brands that we are able to assist by providing national exposure," said Zelickson. "The Vejii platform has been inspired by the innovators and founders that our team has had the privilege of working with. By providing startups with exposure we both help the brand and provide our customers with high-quality, plant-based alternatives that they may not have had access to before."

The platform incorporates machine learning, AI, smart lists, targeted product recommendations, and proprietary technology to provide an enhanced shopping experience to its customers. Everything at Vejii is built starting with the customer first.

Vejii will also be launching a full French version of the site in the coming weeks.

About Vejii Holdings Ltd.

Headquartered in Kelowna B.C. and operating its online marketplace ShopVejii.com in the US, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Vejii Inc., Vejii Holdings Ltd. is focused on providing its customers with easy access to thousands of vegan and plant-based products in one place. Vejii leverages technology integrations like smart lists, reorders features, subscription programs, AI, and is always looking for new and innovative ways to enhance the customer experience.

Information on the Company and its many products can be accessed through the links below. VejiiHoldings.com

